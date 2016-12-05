Christmas concert from Chichester City Band

Chichester City Band will host its annual Christmas concert – Music for Christmas Time – at St Paul’s, Churchside, Chichester this Friday, December 16 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Spokeswoman Andrea Cifelli said: “After another busy year, which saw the band compete in three contests, give eleven concerts including three in the city centre and three in Hotham Park and take part in a host of other events, it will be great to have a relaxed evening of seasonal entertainment.

“In November, our newly-formed B-band made its first appearance at a concert in Selsey, and they will join us at again, along with our elementary brass group, made up of children seven years old and upwards, who will be helping with a few carols. This group has gone from strength to strength, and now boasts seventeen members who meet every Thursday in Chichester (6.45-7.30pm). Many of the children have only been playing since spring, but are making great brass sounds already!

“Our usual raffle will take place, and refreshments are included in the ticket price (£10/£8 concessions, under-16s go free with a paying adult). And if you’re wondering why we’ve chosen a Friday, it means we don’t clash with Strictly Come Dancing! What better way to start your festive season!

“For more information on all our events, and to find out more about playing with the band, visit our website (www.chichestercityband.co.uk).”

