Christmas concerts in Worthing and Lancing

Harpist Alexandra King joins the Rowland Singers Choral Society for their Christmas celebrations concerts.

Spokeswoman Jan Summers said: “The Rowland Singers Choral Society are delighted to welcome Alexandra as their guest at the Assembly Hall, Worthing. Alexandra is based in Shoreham. She has enjoyed a varied carer so far performing for royalty, international corporations and MPs all over the country. As well as solo work, Alexandra plays regularly with local orchestras and choral societies and teaches the harp in some Sussex schools.

“She will be performing three pieces of music: Variations Pastorales sur un Vieux Noël pour la Harpe by Marcel Samuel Rousseau (the theme is Noël Nouvelet), Mary’s Lullaby by Nigel Springthorpe and finally the Interlude from Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten.

“The choir will be performing their usual mix of Christmas songs old and new, including Ding Dong Merrily on High, arranged by David Willcocks as well as a few new pieces including The Christmas Bells by T H Jones and The Epiphany Carol with music by L’Estrange. On a lighter note the choir will have your feet tapping with The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and White Christmas.

“The Rowland Singers will be joined at the two church concerts by The Emery Ensemble, a small ladies vocal group with a wide repertoire of music who always sing exciting harmonies.”

The three concerts are:

• December 9 at 7.30pm – Emmanuel URC, St Michael’s Road, Worthing.

• December 13 at 7.30pm – Lancing Parish Hall, 96 South Street, Lancing.

• December 15 at 7.30pm –Worthing Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing.

Tickets for the two church concerts are £9 for adults and £3 for children, and for the Assembly Hall £10 for adults and £3 for children. Call 01903 238792.

