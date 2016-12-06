Creatures of the Revolution in Brighton

Stephen Barnett will be offering Creatures of the Revolution at the Fabrica Gallery in Dukes Street, Brighton on Thursday, December 8 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Lisa Wolfe said: “Stephen has every reason to want to break down barriers and aim high. As a learning-disabled song writer and performer, he wants his work to be seen alongside mainstream dynamic mixed-media shows. Move over Lazarus, here’s Creatures of the Revolution.

“Stephen is the lead singer of Sabien Gator, a three-piece band with Fraser Cayhill (guitar) and Shaun Moor (drums). In 2015 they teamed up with performer Matthew Hellett, writer Jason Eade, visual artist Sarah Watson and Simon Wilkinson of Circa69 to make a stage show that puts their music into a visual setting.

“Filming took place in Brighton’s eclectic Booth Museum of Natural History and on the Moulsecoomb hills above the city. The result is a mysterious, almost hallucinatory experience, a journey into the imagination of Sabien Gator.

“Creatures of the Revolution makes its first Brighton appearance at the suitably-gothic Fabrica Gallery in Dukes Street, Brighton.”

The show was previewed at London’s South Bank in September, part of Unlimited Festival. Running time approx 30 minutes.

Creatures of the Revolution is produced by learning-disability-led arts charity Carousel, based in Brighton for more than 30 years. The performance is funded by Youth Music.

