Crowd-pleasing big band tunes in Polegate

The South Coast Big Band, led by trombonist Duncan J Reeks, returns to the Junction Tavern, Polegate, on Sunday, January 22 (12.30pm-3pm).

The band consists of some of the best jazz and swing musicians on the South Coast and audiences can expect straight-ahead big band tunes, including the music of Count Basie and Duke Ellington.

Also making an appearance is vocalist Miss Georgie Collinson, who will be singing and swinging her way through some new arrangements.

For more information and table bookings call 01323 482010 or just turn up on the day.

Entry is free.

Visit www.southcoastbigband.co.uk to find out more.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.