Depeche Mode tribute in Worthing

A first-time promoter is bringing a Depeche Mode tribute band to Worthing.

Sarah Woodgate explains: “I live in Worthing and work at the Royal Sussex County Hospital so have no experience of promoting a concert but I am also a huge fan of Depeche Mode who announced their 2017 stadium gig at the Olympic stadium.

“Having seen the brilliant tribute band Speak and Spell several times previously (with a lead singer who makes an incredible Dave Gahan) I asked some local venues and promoters if they would be interested in booking the band.

“After not having any luck eventually I decided to book St Paul’s, Worthing, and book the band myself and do all the marketing with my husband. The event is now on sale, Speak and Spell at St Paul's on Saturday, January 28."

Tickets £9 from the venue or seetickets.com.