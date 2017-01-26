Folk masters celebrate the violin at Hailsham Pavilion

Celtic Fiddle Festival play The Pavilion, Hailsham, on February 25 (7.30pm).

These three expert folk violinists aim to celebrate the violin in all its variations.

Fiddlers Kevin Burke, Christian Lemaître and Charlie McKerron offer a showcase of international and individual styles for the instrument. With acclaimed guitarist Nicholas Quéméner, they combine talent, musical tradition and humour for one energetic evening.

Tickets for the concert cost £20 from 01323 841414 or www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.