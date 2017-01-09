Former Strangler Hugh Cornwell plays Chichester date this summer

Former Strangler Hugh Cornwell has been confirmed for this year’s Priory Park Festival, part of the 2017 Festival of Chichester.

The Priory Park Festival promises an “eclectic three-day weekend of music, comedy and food and drink on July 7,8 and 9.” Cornwell will play the main music stage on the Saturday evening.

Festival director Robin Bextor said: “Cornwell is best known for some of our most iconic and popular songs. Penning and singing hits including No More Heroes, Peaches, Strange Little Girl, Always the Sun, Grip, Something Better Change and Golden Brown, it is the unadulterated classic songwriter and performer of these best-loved songs who will be appearing with his band at Priory Park. In 2016 Cornwell released a collaborative album with poet John Cooper Clarke, winning both critical acclaim and widespread media attention, but it is his solo work and the songs of The Stranglers that will be claiming centre stage at the Festival.”

Robin added: "I am delighted that Hugh Cornwell is one of the first names to be added to the bill. He wrote songs many of us love and grew up with and was instrumental in driving through a new sound that came to be known as New Wave, a more melodic and yet still uncompromising version of punk.

“The Priory Park Festival is also thrilled to announce a new partnership with the ground-breaking, popular Chichester music venue La Havana Jazz Club. The Marquee Music Stage will be given over to the Club on Friday evening, July 7 and world-famous US blues legend and number Harmonica Player Johnny Mars will be among those appearing in the tented environment, which will be transformed into a cool jazz joint for the night.

“Renewing the successful bond created last year, the Chichester Music Academy will be the main sponsors of the Marquee stage, and a number of talented local young bands and solo artists that are linked to Ovation Music, the innovative and exciting music charity founded by Nick Davidson, will be appearing on both that stage and also the main music stage during the weekend.

"We are planning to make Friday night a jazz and blues evening with great names still to be announced. Saturday will be a day of rock, pop and chart music, while Sunday will be aimed at a family audience with some household names alongside local musicians and both stage and comedy performers.

“Two Chichester-based charities are also Festival partners. The Apuldram Centre’s objective is to provide meaningful daytime occupational activities to adults with learning disabilities, with the emphasis on having a training-orientated day and producing goods for sale to the public.

“Offering horticultural work, both on and off site, woodwork, cookery and arts and crafts, as well as varied sports and activities at the Centre throughout the year, Apuldram also supports a number of people in the Chichester area to live independently in their own tenancies.

“Children on the Edge exists to help marginalised and forgotten children living on the edge of their societies. These are children without parental care, neglected or persecuted by their governments, ignored by international media and missed by large overseas agencies. “Working in partnership with local communities, the charity helps to create safe, child-friendly environments. Supporting children to realise their rights, Children on the Edge supports and restores the ingredients of a full childhood by generating hope, life, colour and fun.

“Both charities will be evident at the festival, with displays and talks and will benefit from the association.”

Further details of artists and acts, as well as other Festival events and activities, will be released soon. Early Bird booking is now open online: www.prioryparkfestival.co.uk. Weekend tickets including both stages and access to all entertainment events are £70 per person, with day tickets from £25.

www.facebook.com/PrioryParkFestival; www.twitter.com/@prioryfestival.

