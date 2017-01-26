One of the UK’s busiest jazz musicians plays Splash Point in Lewes

Splash Point Jazz Club will be back in their Lewes home on February 12 for the next gig in the current season.

The venue is the beautiful Tom Paine’s Chapel at 92A High Street.

The chapel, which is run by a board of trustees in collaboration with the Oyster Project Charity, is a significant historic building with a long and interesting past.

Neal Richardson’s Trio provides the music on the second Sunday of each month, with a different guest each month, drawn from the best in Britain.

The February special guest is guitarist Nigel Price, one of the busiest jazz musicians in the UK. Winner of a Parliamentary Jazz Award with his organ trio, and newly-announced as winner of the British Jazz Award for guitar, Nigel’s style has been described as fiery and funky one moment, lyrical and breezy the next.

Nigel has stepped in to replace the legendary guitarist Jim Mullen, who was billed to appear but is now unable to do so.

Jazz at Tom Paine’s Chapel welcomes families.

Entry is £10, but accompanied children can get in for free.

The music starts at 4pm until 6.15pm, and there are refreshments available at the venue.

Visit www.splashpointmusic.com to find out more.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.