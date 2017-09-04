Review: Dreamboats and Petticoats, The Hawth

Dreamboats and Petticoats is always a surefire hit.

Inspired by the smash hit multi-million selling albums Dreamboats and Petticoats, the West End sensation features some of the greatest and best known hit songs of the rock ‘n’ roll era.

The story is simple. In 1961 emotions run high as young musicians Norman and Bobby compete to win a national songwriting competition – and, more importantly, the attention of the gorgeous Sue! But when Bobby discovers that shy Laura is no slouch on the piano, love and rock ‘n’ roll fame beckons.

Just like similar shows - Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Beautiful! The Carole King Story - the show captures the era perfectly and you can feel the audience tapping their feet throughout the show - and in some cases you can hear them singing along to the classics!

The whole cast display a range of talents - singing, dancing and playing a multitude of instruments - they are all a triple threat. Although some of the most hypnotic moments were when the cast a cappella with beautiful harmonies.

Elizabeth Carter stood out as sweet sixteen Laura and had great chemistry with Alistair Higgins as Bobby while David Luke entertained and brought an older brother charm as Ray.

The set was clever and nostalgic with posters, pin-ups and adverts from the 1960s while choreography was high-energy - but the dancers were upstaged by the pair of dancing dodgems!D

Dreamboats and Petticoats is fun-filled night out. It's a lovely trip down memory lane for those of a certain age but the music can't help but infect an audience of all ages.

Dreamboats and Petticoats is on at the Hawth Theatre until Saturday, September 9.

Tickets: Mon-Thu at 7.30pm: £31.50, Fri & Sat 7.30pm: £33.50, Wed 2.30pm: £27, Sat 2.30pm: £28.

Discounts (Mon-Thu only): £3 off, Groups 10 or more: £5 off.

For more information click here