REVIEW: Young musicians delight Dome faithful with Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra

BPO, The Dome, January 15

Youth was given its head as Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra opened the new year with a popular programme that ensured spare seats were at a minimum on Sunday.

Conductor Ben Gernon and pianist Joseph Moog are still in their twenties but greatly impressed audience and fellow musicians alike with the mastery of their respective arts.

Moog may specialise in playing a more rare repertoire but it was Grieg’s masterpiece concerto that probably provided the biggest draw for the audience and the young pianist did not disappoint. He further delighted the Dome faithful with a Rachmaninov encore.

Grieg may have written only one piano concerto but it remains popular, and with Rossini’s Overture to The Barber of Seville providing a rollicking start to the first half, it was a contented audience who enjoyed their break contemplating a second half comprising solely of Dvorak’s Symphony No 8.

Both Grieg and Dvorak were proud of their roots and while not quite matching the popularity of his 9th (From the New World) this Dvorak piece shows his melodic gifts.

Gernon proved a wonderful guide for the BPO and there was a mutual admiration that helped produce a memorable show.

There should be another when cellist Thomas Carroll conducts the orchestra for a programme on February 5, featuring Mozart’s Symphony No 29, Haydn’s Cello Concerto No 1 and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No 4 (The Italian).

