Richard Durrant and Ismael Ledesma offer a beautiful blend of South American guitar and harp

Shoreham-based guitar virtuoso Richard Durrant is on tour with Ismael Ledesma, promising a South American guitar and harp spectacular.

Dates include Brighton.

Concert guitarist and composer Richard Durrant is celebrated as one of the great performers of the music of Agustin Barrios in the world today. He has been honoured in Paraguay for his work.

Richard performs on concert guitar, tenor guitar, ukulele and a variety of other instruments.

Ismael Ledesma is one of the leading Paraguayan harpists of all time. He is the official, international, Paraguayan cultural ambassador who will be in the UK following solo performances in South America, Japan, Spain and Korea.

Spokeswoman Jill Lerner said: “This concert is a chance to witness a unique collaboration by two instrumental stars performing a riveting combination of virtuoso solos and duets from their first album Durrant y Ledesma. “The album is made up entirely of original tracks by both artists. They have just returned from the album launch in Asuncion Paraguay and are touring England for one week only.”

Dates include: June 15 – Open Air theatre Brighton; June 16 – Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells; June 18 – Christ Church, Sayers Common. Sussex; and June 20 – Stables Theatre, Milton Keynes.

To find out more visit richarddurrant.com.

