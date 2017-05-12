Rising opera star set to perform in Haywards Heath

The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Sussex is set to host a visit from the highly regarded young orchestral conductor James Hendry this weekend.

A rising star of the opera world, James made his name in Gilbert & Sullivan before moving on to grand opera at Covent Garden.

He is set to entertain audiences on Sunday, May 14, with stories and anecdotes from his musical life.

The show starts at 2.45pm at Haywards Heath’s Birch Hotel.

James will also sing songs to his own piano accompaniment.

Call Edwin Cowley on 01342 715709 for tickets and further information.

