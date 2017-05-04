Rising stars ready for Great Escape festival in Brighton

The Great Escape is showcasing hundreds of up-and-coming artists from all over the world in Brighton this month.

The event, which takes place across 35 walkable venues, runs from Thursday to Saturday, May 18-20.

Artists include: Abra Cadabra, Smerz, Slaves, The Magic Gang, Stefflon Don, Marika Hackman and the Brighton-born blues musician Rag’n’Bone Man.

Rag’n’Bone Man heads the first Spotlight Show at the Dome Concert Hall on Saturday, May 20 (7.30pm).

Other musicians include: LA’s Mystic Braves, Philadelphia four-piece The Districts, Danish electro-pop trio Chinah and 19-year-old South Londoner Raye.

Raye said: “The Great Escape is such an important festival supporting new music. I’m so grateful that they give unknown artists a platform to play music to people with open ears. I played a couple of years ago and now I’m back – what an honour that is.”

To see the full line-up visit www.greatescapefestival.com.

For tickets call 0333 321 9990. For group bookings (20 or more people) please email info@greatescapefestival.com.

