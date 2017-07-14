Six days of quality classical music in Alfriston

Tuesday, July 18, sees the return of Alfriston’s six-day classical music festival – Alfriston Summer Music.

With London’s award-winning Benyounes String Quartet now established as the festival’s artistic director, the programme offers a rich variety of eight concerts held at St Andrew’s Church on Alfriston Tye.

The signature event is on Thursday, July 20, and titled From Russia With Love.

It’s an evening of Russian poetry and music with Baroness Shirley Williams as narrator.

The festival opens with an Eastern European theme with music by Dvorak, Suk and Bartok and closes with BBC Young Musician of the Year Jennifer Pike’s recital with the young Russian pianist Peter Limonov.

And for some foot-tapping nostalgia, the penultimate evening is a tribute to the iconic jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman with the Julian Bliss Quintet.

East Sussex drinks company Folkington’s are returning as Festival Sponsor and this year with a party spirit in mind.

Each ticket holder will be welcomed to Folkington’s pop-up bar on the Tye where they will be offered a complimentary pre-concert Gin and Tonic made with Alfriston’s Seven Sisters Gin and Folkington’s tonic waters.

Tickets for each concert are £15 and can be ordered online from www.alfristonsummermusic.co.uk.

Alternatively, people can purchase tickets from various shops in Alfriston.

