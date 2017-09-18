Sussex musician brings Roald Dahl to a new audience through music

Roald Dahl is much in the news this year following his 2016 centenary year and a Sussex musician is right at the forefront of continuing the celebrations.

French horn player Jon Farey’s Magnard Ensemble are about to release an album of specially written music to accompany an innovative, humorous presentation of some of Dahl’s best loved takes on well-known children’s stories.

Jon Farey

The album, Revolting Rhymes and Marvellous Music, A Musical Celebration of Roald Dahl features Paul Patterson’s Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs, as well as Brighton-based composer Martin Butler’s and Dirty Beasts.

Dahl’s love of taking innocent children’s tales and giving them an anarchic twist is beautifully reflected in the album.

The Magnard Ensemble is joined by actress, storyteller and clown Rebecca Kenny. She accompanied the Ensemble for their UK tour of formal recitals, children’s concerts, workshops and educational seminars at festivals and venues around the country.

They also performed the pieces at Repton School, Roald Dahl’s alma mater on the very day of his centenary.

Jon grew up in Sussex and fell in love with the French horn while a student at Ringmer Community College in the mid 2000s. He went on to perform with the East Sussex Youth Orchestra while at Sussex Downs 6th form in Lewes.

He is currently with the Southbank Sinfonia in London and has recently returned from a tour in Italy as well as having played at the BBC Proms in London.

Jon said: “It has been a really exciting experience to be a part of this wonderful project that brings Roald Dahl to new audiences expressed through word and music.”

The album will be available from September 29 on the Orchid Classics record label.