Violinist Mike plays jazz classics at Splash Point Club in Lewes

Splash Point Jazz Club in Lewes starts the New Year with a cracking gig on Sunday, January 15 (4pm).

The venue is the beautiful Tom Paine’s Chapel at 92A High Street.

The chapel, which is run by a board of trustees in collaboration with the Oyster Project Charity, is a historic building with a long and interesting past, and jazz Sundays represent a part of the exciting future planned for the venue.

Neal Richardson’s Trio provides the music on the second Sunday of each month, with a different guest each month drawn from the best in the UK.

The January special guest is Mike Piggott, one of the UK’s foremost jazz violinists with a style reminiscent of the great Stephane Grappelli.

The New York Times has described Mike as “one of the best swing jazz fiddle players anywhere.”

Mike’s programme consists mainly of standards, as well as arrangements of tunes first made famous by the great jazz violinists of the past – Joe Venuti, Eddie South and Stuff Smith.

Audiences can also expect to hear some Neal Richardson originals slotted into the programme, with Neal’s swinging and bluesy style coming to the fore on piano and vocals.

Jazz at Tom Paine’s Chapel welcomes families. Entry is £10 but children can get in for free.

The music starts at 4pm until 6.15pm, with refreshments available at the venue.

Visit www.splashpointmusic.com to find out more.

