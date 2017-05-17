Royal Blood confirm Brighton gig

Sussex band Royal Blood have announced they will stop off in Brighton as part of their tour.

The band, made up of Mike Kerr from Worthing, and Ben Thatcher from Rustington, will perform at the Brighton Centre on Wednesday, November 29.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of their eagerly anticipated second album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’, due out on June 16.

Aside from Brighton, the Sussex lads will also perform at Glastonbury, Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Alexandra Palace in London, and around Europe.

Tickets cost from £20 and will go on sale on Friday, May 26 at 9am.

To book, call 0844 847 1515 or visit www.brightoncentre.co.uk