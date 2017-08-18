Brighton Dome ready for a colourful autumn

A performance from songwriter and guitarist Richard Thompson; Glen Neath and David Rosen-berg’s Séance, an intense sonic performance in a shipping container; and comedian Katherine Ryan’s new show Glitter Room are among the delights in store at Brighton Dome this autumn.

Spokeswoman Hannah Collisson said: “Our contemporary music programme begins with cult in-die songwriter Stephin Merritt’s The Magnetic Fields performing the latest album 50 Song Mem-oir in its entirety with a theatrical live staging over two nights (Sept 7 and 8). Influential solo art-ist and guitar virtuoso Richard Thompson (Oct 11) will be playing old favourites plus songs from his latest album Acoustic Classics Vol 2; acoustic-electronica trio Gogo Penguin (Oct 15) return to Brighton Dome with a live performance of their own original score to Godfrey Reggio’s cult film Koyaanisqatsi; Brighton label Tru Thoughts celebrate turning 18 (Oct 18) with a party fea-turing some of their biggest artists including Hot 8 Brass Band, Alice Russell, and Quantic; and Mercury Prize winner Benjamin Clementine (Nov 30) takes to the stage.

“Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra’s season at Brighton Dome opens with a wave of emotion on Oct 8 with works by the masters of romanticism; on Nov 12 the orchestra is joined by violinist Matthew Trusler; by Melvyn Tan on Dec 3; and soprano Rebecca Bottone is back by popular demand for the New Year’s Eve Viennese Gala on Dec 31. London Philharmonic Orchestra’s new season features pianist Inon Barnatan (Oct 28); violinists Pieter Schoeman and Kevin Lin, and cellist Pei-Jee Ng (Nov 25). Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra is joined by pianist David Fray on Nov 18. Our Coffee Concert series, at the Attenborough Centre for Creative Arts, show-cases the Fournier Trio (Oct 29), Castalian Quartet (Nov 26), and Zemlinsky Quartet (Dec 17).

“International dance star Carlos Acosta brings his new company Acosta Danza to Brighton Dome (Oct 26 and 27), and makes a guest appearance himself, as part of their first UK tour; and favourites BalletBoyz make a welcome return with four new works and the award-winning Fall-en. The Kala Chethena Kathakali Company reveal the magic of Diwali through the south Indian classical dance-drama Kathakali (Oct 4, Hangleton Community Centre and Oct 15, The Old Courtroom).

“Theatre like no other, Séance (Oct 27-29) is an intense sonic performance for 20 people at a time in a shipping container in Jubilee Square, an exercise in surprise and suspense where participants ponder their views on superstition. What If I Told You? (Oct 19 and 20) written and performed by Pauline Mayers, blends dance and theatre and invites us to reconsider the stories we tell about our past. In Sexy (Nov 17 and 18), writer, performer and burlesque artist Vanessa Kisuule ex-plores our obsession with what is sexy through comedy, spoken word, dance and various states of undress.

“Top comedians will be heading to Brighton Dome this autumn including Californian sensation Gabriel Iglesias (Sep 26) with his mix of storytelling, parodies, and vocal sound effects; Kathe-rine Ryan (Nov 2) with her hotly-anticipated new show Glitter Room; a live event from Stephen Fry (Nov 6) to mark the publication of his new book Mythos; John Ronson’s Psychopath Night (Nov 13) sees him recount the compelling events that led to his bestselling book The Psychopath Test; and Margaret Cho (Dec 2) whose new show Fresh off the Bloat explores being back on the wagon.

“ A new spoken word night for Brighton, Trope, will feature established UK artists, local musi-cians, poetry and open mic. The line-up for the first edition (Oct 14) includes Kat Francois, Too Many Dragons, and Chris Parkinson. The R.A.P Party (Rhythm and Poetry) curated by Inua Ellams (24 Nov) is a nostalgic evening of hip-hop inspired poems and favourite hip-hop songs.

“An installation with a difference, Race Cards (Dec 12-22, University of Brighton Gallery) by Selina Thompson, invites audiences to supply their own answers to the many facets of race and racism in modern society.”

