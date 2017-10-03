Burgess Hill gets a UK premiere

Real life touchingly meets stage life as Burgess Hill Theatre Club rehearses for a UK premiere this month.

The Tin Woman, a bitter-sweet mix of humour and sadness, is the tale of a woman’s conflict within herself after having her life saved by a heart transplant. It is based on a true incident.

The Tin Woman

There has been recent national publicity about the need for more people to pledge their organs after death.

And two people who became involved with the early stages of the production have deeply personal reasons for backing the club’s support of the charity ‘Live Life Give Life’ in connection with the production, which is directed by Vicky Gooding.

Sarah Jones, who was once a highly familiar and popular staff member at WH Smith in Burgess Hill and has acted for the club, has been featured several times in the Mid Sussex Times extolling the virtues of organ donation. Her life was transformed by a kidney transplant.

For another woman there was the almost unbearable loss of a son. Salvaging something positive from the immense tragedy the grief-stricken family agreed to donate their beloved son’s organs for transplant.

The Tin Woman

Theatre Club Chairman Rosalind Wood said: “They have both been down to rehearsals to help everyone understand the emotions involved. We hope along the way to be able to promote the charity Live Life.

“The play has never been put on in the UK before. It’s American, and Vicky had to go direct to the author to get approval for us to stage it here. We are delighted to be performing it.”

The Tin Woman is the story of what unfolds when a woman who received a heart transplant meets with the family of the donor.

It began life when actress Erin Noel Grennan gave a newspaper cutting to her brother Sean at dinner about a transplant case and asked him to write a play about it. It has since been performed in the USA.

The Tin Woman runs at the club’s theatre in Church Walk, Burgess Hill, from October 18-21. Tickets are available at £10 from 01444 242984 or at the theatre box office Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10am-1pm.

