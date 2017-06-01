Captivating tale of women at war comes to Brighton Fringe

Actors of Dionysus bring She Denied Nothing to the Brighton Fringe with performances in Exeter Street Hall (June 3-4).

Spokeswoman Carol Brailsford said: “As war escalates, the Theban military take over the chapel, forcing its lay preachers to increase their productivity and administer burial rights with military precision. Once a place of spirituality, the chapel becomes an extension of the war zone where tradition is compromised to ensure efficiency.

“The military women, running the campaign and managing the hospital as the men return bloodied from the front, struggle to balance their maternal instincts and desire to nurture with the military process.

“She Denied Nothing sees two women working together for the war effort turn on each other as it emerges one had a hand in the rebellious, illegal act of a princess.

“An immersive experience at the Brighton Fringe, this provocative theatrical installation, created for the festival, engages the audience as the walking wounded in a military hospital during the Theban civil war.

“Linked to Sophocles classic Antigone, this ground-breaking new drama is the brainchild of Fitzrovia Chapel director Faye Hughes.”

Tickets on 01273 917272.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.