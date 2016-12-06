Classic comedy for Wick

One Man, Two Guvnors is the next challenge for Wick Theatre Company.

Spokeswoman Judith Berrill said: “Richard Bean’s award-winning play is a glorious celebration of British comedy. There’s laugh-out-loud satire, live music from a skiffle band, plenty of slapstick and some glittering one-liners. The action is set in Brighton in the early 1960s, in the world of some small-time crooks. At the centre of the action is the bumbling Francis Henshall, who has somehow got himself hired by two minor gangsters. Chaos unfolds as Francis desperately tries to stop these two guvnors from meeting while they meanwhile are trying to hide their own identities.

“One Man, Two Guvnors was a smash-hit at the National Theatre in 2011, before transferring to the West End and then to Broadway, with James Corden heading up a superb cast. The Wick’s production sees Mark Best taking the lead role of Francis. Mark has often been compared to James Corden, in real life as well as his acting prowess! His performance promises to be just as hilarious as the original.

“Wick has assembled a fine cast, some new, some familiar, but all dedicated to transporting you back to the early 1960s aided by our on-stage band The Kraze, a four-piece skiffle band of professional musicians. Tickets are selling fast for all performances including a Saturday matinee so word has obviously got round that this really is one of the funniest plays in a generation. Come and raise the Barn roof with some seasonal laughter!”

Performances run from Wednesday, December 14-Saturday, December 17 at the Barn Theatre, Southwick Street, Southwick. Curtain up is at 2.30pm for the Saturday matinee and 7.45pm for evening performances. Tickets on 01273 597094 or www.wicktheatre.co.uk.