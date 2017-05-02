Ditchling Players present a bittersweet examination of love and relationships

Peter Quilter’s Duets is at Ditchling Village Hall from Wednesday to Saturday, May 10-13 (8pm).

The play, produced by Ditchling Players, is a four-act comedy that examines the strengths and madness of the human heart.

It’s about four different couples and four different scenarios. Ever hopeful Jonathan and Wendy are on a ‘Blind Date’, Janet uses her ‘Secretarial Skills’ to interest her boss Barrie, Shelley and Bobbie celebrate their divorce in ‘The Holiday’, and Angela is ‘The Bride To Be’ for the third time to the dismay of her brother Toby.

Tickets cost £8 for the Wednesday show and £9 for the Thursday to Saturday performances.

Tickets are available from Chatts Estates, 34 High Street, Ditchling. Call 01273 844500.

