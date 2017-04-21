ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: April 21-27

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until April 22, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

SARA PASCOE: Animal. 8pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

EXHIBITIONS

Julian Perry: An exhibition of photography and digital art in the Plaxton Room, Lingfield, and Dormansland Community Centre, April 21 (12pm-5pm) and April 22 (10am- 5pm). Works from the ‘East Grinstead Collection’ will be on display alongside a wide cross section of his other work embracing photography, watercolour, pastel and oil style pictures created using digital paintbrushes and tools.

GIGS

ECLECTIC: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

ELO AGAIN: £20.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Electric Light Orchestra tribute show.

HAUS: £6.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Plaza.

MOD FOR IT: £3-£5, 11pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Club Night.

SALTER CANE: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Ballads of Melancholy and Tales of Murder.

SHAKIN STEVENS: £24-£36.50, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Echoes of Our Times.

STAGE

A DOUBLE BILL OF ONE ACT PLAYS: £8-£9, 7.45pm until April 29 (Sun 2.30pm) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. One act plays Hughie and The Real Inspector Hound.

GOLLY GOSH GALA: £30, 7pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. In aid of Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital.

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW: £16, 2pm (11am/2pm April 22) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

COMEDY

MYRA DUBOIS: Self Admyra. £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

CONCERTS

BOURNEMOUTH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: £10-£27.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Heroes and Legends – More Music From the Movies.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm St Leonard’s Church, Seaford. Sylvia Akagi voice and flute, Andrew Wickens violin, Peter Golden guitar.

EXHIBITIONS

ISLAMIC EXHIBITION: Free, 10am-5pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Worthing Islamic Society.

GIGS

FLIP THE BIRD: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

JAZZ GROUP: Free with retiring collection, 5.30pm St Laurence Church, Falmer. Work in Progress.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm,The Dorset Arms, Lewes. Louise Jordan – No Petticoats Here.

LIVE AND LOCAL SESSIONS: £10, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Abi Hudson, Bea Everett and The Twisted Roots.

RESONATE: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Meya Rein and Stuart Evans.

THE SEARCHERS IN CONCERT: £20.50-£22.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206.

THE SOLID SILVER 60S SHOW: £27-£31, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The Merseybeats, Dave Berry, Wayne Fontana and Vanity Fare, plus special guest Chris Montez.

THE TONY STONE BAND: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

CINEMA LIVE: £25, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Hit songs from the movies live on stage.

EGMAF: 10am and April 23, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. A youth production. East Grinstead Music and Arts Festival.

LA BOHEME: £25-£36, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Opera and Ballet International.

PINOCCHIO: £15-£16.90, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Jasmin Vardimon Company.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

COMEDY

BILAL ZAFAR: £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. With his debut show, Cakes.

RICHARD HERRING: The Best. £16.25-£19.50, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

GIGS

WURLITZER: £12-£17, 2.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Michael Wooldridge.

STAGE

NAOMI’S WILD AND SCARY: £15.50-£19.50, 3pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With children’s TV presenter Naomi Wilkinson.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

GIGS

BILLY OCEAN: £24.50-£47, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With support from Yolanda Brown.

FOXTROT ECHO – COUM FLAKES: £6, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

CINDERELLA: £23, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Vienna Festival Ballet.

CRUCIBLE: From £13.75, 7.45pm until April 29 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. By Arthur Miller.

WAITING FOR GOD: £19-£26.50, 7.45pm until April 29 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Starring Roy Hudd and Nichola McAuliffe.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

EXHIBITION

RARE SKILLS EXHIBITION: Free, until May 7 Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Exhibition by Rare Skills Gallery.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

DAN OWEN: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Jacko Hooper and Amelia Caesar.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

ORKESTRA MENDOZA: £12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. A mix of Cumbia, Mambo, Indie and Electronica.

SILVER TONGUE BANDOLIERS: £3.50-£5, 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus White Dog and Tuck Shop.

STAGE

ANNIE: £20, 7.30pm unti April 29 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. A heart-warming musical.

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN: £14.50, 7.30pm until April 29 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. TWODS.

A RIGHT ROYAL VARIETY: £8-£40, 8.15pm and April 26, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. With comedy host Grant Martins.

PRIVATE FEARS IN PUBLIC PLACES: £13-£15, 7.30pm until April 29 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. By Alan Ayckbourn.

TADAS BLINDA: £5, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Beginning. A Lithuanian adventure film.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

COMEDY

A PIE, A PINT AND COMEDY: With Pierre Hollins and Dan Evans, £20, The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield. Tickets are limited and must be booked in advance. Call Chris on 01444 400335.

COMEDIANS CINEMA CLUB: £5, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Improvised versions of your favourite movies.

GIGS

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

AN EVENING OF ENTERTAINMENT: 7pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Open mic, poetry, comedy, music and art.

JANE EYRE: An Autobiography. £13-£15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Dyad Productions.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

COMEDY

COMIC BOOM: £7-£9, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Julian Deane and MC Barry Ferns.

DANNY BAKER: £20-£22, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Cradle to The Stage.

CONCERTS

A NIGHT AT THE OPERA: £12, 7pm St Michael’s Church, Lewes (01273) 474723. Sung my students from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1.10pm St Anne’s Church, Lewes. Luca Luciana.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

O’HOOLEY AND TIDOW: 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. A Union Music Store production. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com and Union Music Store

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, Surrey, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

THE TWAGGER BAND: Free, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Underground Acoustic Sessions.

STAGE

A VARIETY SPECTACULAR: £15, 7.30pm and April 28, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

JEKYLL & HYDE: Christ’s Hospital Theatre, 7.30pm. The University of Bedfordshire Access and Outreach department and Trestle Theatre Company have joined together to bring you a thrilling performance of Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, specifically aimed at engaging GCSE students. This 45-minute live version of the story brings out the drama of the mystery, giving a clear and vivid sense of the narrative and characters. Using mask, physical performance and a specially composed soundscape. Adults £5, concessions £4, Friends £3. Call 01403 247434.

SIMPLY DANCE 2017: £5-£6, 7pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. A schools production.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Kids’ Club: March Of The Penguins (U) Sat 10.30. Nights Of Zayandeh-Rood (12A) Sun 1.00. Hopster Showtime Science Lab (U) Mon 11.00. Mulholland Drive (15) Mon 9.00. Silver Screen: The Last Detail (18) Tue 10.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri-Sun 4.45; Mon, Tue & Thu 5.15; Wed 4.00. Fast & Furious 8 (12A) Fri-Sun 1.30, 5.00, 8.00; Mon 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Tue-Thu 5.00, 8.00. The Boss Baby (U) Fri-Sun 12.00, 2.30; Mon 2.30. RSC Live: Julius Caesar (12A) Wed 7.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Sully (12A) Fri 12.30; Mon 6.15; Thu 3.30. Manchester By The Sea (15) Fri 2.45; Sat 8.15; Mon 3.15. The Salesman (PG) Fri 5.45; Sun 2.45; Mon 8.30; Thu 12.45. A Quiet Passion (PG) Fri 8.30; Sat 2.30; Sun 12.00, 5.30; Mon 12.30; Tue 2.45; Wed 12.00, 4.45; Thu 5.45, 8.30. Moonlight (15) Sat 12.00; Sun 8.15; Tue 12.15. The Age Of Shadows (15) Sat 5.15; Wed 2.15. The Snow Maiden (12A) Tue 5.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Arrival (12A) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Tadas Blinda: The Beginning (tbc) Tue 7.00. RSC Encore: Julius Caesar (12A) Thu 7.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Kids’ Club: Moana (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids’ Club: Ballerina (U) Sat 10.20. The Boss Baby (U) Fri-Sun 1.15, 3.40. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Fri-Sun 12.25. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri-Sun 1.30. Fast & Furious 8 (12A) Fri-Sun 4.35, 7.45; Mon-Thu 1.25, 4.35, 7.45. Going In Style (12A) Fri-Sun 6.00, 8.30; Mon-Thu 3.30, 6.00, 8.30. Their Finest (12A) 2.30, 5.20, 8.10 (not Wed); Wed 1.10, 4.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Patriots Day (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 7.45. The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat & Sun 2.15. Autism Friendly Screening: Sing (U) Sun 10.30. Manchester By The Sea (15) Mon & Tue 7.45. Hidden Figures (PG) Wed 2.15; Thu 2.15, 7.45. RSC: Julius Caesar (12A) Wed 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (U) Fri 11.00, Sat 11.00, 2.00. The Lost City Of Z (15) Fri, Sat, Wed & Thu 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun & Mon 4.45, 7.45; Tue 4.45. Their Finest (12A) Fri, Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 10.30, 1.30; Sun 7.30; Mon & Tue 5.15, 8.15. Metropolitan Opera: Eugene Onegin (Tchaikovsky) (tbc) Sat 5.55. NT Encore: Twelfth Night (12A) Sun 2.30. RSC Live: Julius Caesar (12A) Wed 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film April 28.)

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): A United Kingdom (12A) Fri 8.00; Sat 5.00. Bleed For This (15) Fri 5.30. American Honey (15) Sat 7.15; Sun 5.00. Ballerina (U) Sat 3.00. Frank And Lola (18) Sun 8.15.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Fri & Sat 1.00. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri 3.00, 8.15; Sat 3.00, 5.45. Kong: Skull Island (12A) Fri 5.45; Sat 8.30.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): The Good Lie (12A) Sat 7.30.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film April 28.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Their Finest (12A) Fri 2.15, 6.00, 6.10, 8.25; Sat 2.50, 6.00, 8.25; Sun 11.25, 2.30, 6.00, 8.25; Mon-Thu 2.15, 6.00, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. The Sense Of An Ending (15) Fri 2.30, 6.05, 8.35; Sat 12.30, 3.45; Sun 1.50, 4.05, 6.20, 8.35; Mon & Thu 2.30, 6.15, 8.35; Tue & Wed 1.30, 6.15, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri 2.00, 8.20; Sat 1.00, 2.45; Sun 11.35, 3.25; Mon 2.00, 5.45, 8.20; Tue & Wed 2.00, 3.40; Thu 2.00, 5.45, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. The Boss Baby (U) Sat 10.20, 12.45; Sun 11.15, 1.20. Saturday Morning Movie: Sing (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera: Eugene Onegin (tbc) Sat 5.55. Cinephile Sunday Presents: Barry Lyndon Plus Post Show Discussion With Alexander Larman (tbc) Sun 6.00. Opera de Paris Live: The Snow Maiden (tbc) Tue 5.45. RSC Live: Julius Caesar (12A) Wed 6.55.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 1 and Vol 2 Double Bill (12A) Thu 9.30. Worthing WOW Presents: Wish You Were Here (1987) With Q&A (12) Sun 12.45. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri 12.01 (midnight 28/4). Parent & Baby Screening: Fast & Furious 8 (12A) Mon 12.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Another Mother’s Son (12A) Fri 5.45. Their Finest (12A) Fri 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.30; Sat 12.45, 3.20, 6.00, 8.30; Sun, Tue & Thu 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Mon 2.00, 5.15, 8.00; Wed 10.45, 1.20, 4.00. Dirty Dancing (12A) Fri 8.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: Moana (PG) Sat 10.15. NT Encore: Twelfth Night (12A) Sat 7.00. Silver Screen: Their Finest (12A) Mon 11.00. RSC Live: Julius Caesar (12A) Wed 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.