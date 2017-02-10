ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: February 10-16

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

COMEDY

DAVID O’DOHERTY: £17-£19, 8pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Big Time show.

GOAT Island Comedy: Sweet Dukebox, Hove, 8pm, £5. New monthly comedy night featuring the best stand-up, character acts, and a game-show section.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Feb 12, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

ROUND THE HORNe: £16-£17, 8pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. 50th Anniversary Tour.

GIGS

AYNSLEY LISTER: £15, 7.45pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Blues night.

ESTRONS AND GUESTS: £7.50, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

FLEETWOOD MAC: Rumours Party. £10, 11pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Club Night.

FOLK NIGHT: St Edwards Hall, Pound Hill, Crawley, 8pm.

GARDENN: £3-£5 on door, 11pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. With Hudnall – Club Night.

JENNY AND THE MEXICATS: £5 on door, members free, 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

JI LIU: Drill Hall, Horsham, 7.30pm.

JUKEBOX 6: The Six Bells, Billingshurst, 8pm.

MURDOCH’S CRAZY EYES: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

STAND UP FOR OUR NHS: £10, 7.30pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Sussex Defend the NHS Big Benefit Gig.

THE JIVE ACES: £14-£16, 8pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Legendary swing, jive and skiffle group.

STAGE

LORD OF THE DANCE: £39.05, 8pm, until Feb 12 (Sat mat 2.30pm) (Sun 7.30pm) Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. The return of Michael Flatley’s Lord of The Dance.

SWEET ILLUSION VALENTINE’S DANCE: £18, 8pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: £27, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Rock ’n’ Roll variety show.

WISDOM OF A FOOL: £20, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Jack Lane, one-man play.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

COMEDY

JOSIE LONG: £13-£15, 8pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Something Better show plus support act Tez Ilyas.

OMID DJALILI: £27.50, 8pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

CONCERTS

LONDON MOZART PLAYERS: £30.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. With Howard Sheley. Mozart piano concertos K453 and K595.

GIGS

BEXHILL UKULELE BAND THEN RETROBEAT: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

FRANKIE & THE LA LA’S: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Too Far Gone, Carfax, Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm The Royal Oak, station Street, Lewes. Joy Lewis and Derrick Hughes.

MAGIC OF MOTOWN: Saturday, February 11, 8pm, £25, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes and dazzling dance moves.

THE PENNY DROPS: The Parrot Inn, Forest Green, 8.30pm.

THE UKULELE ORCHESTRA OF GREAT BRITAIN: £22-£24, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, 01903 206206. Heresy II Heritage Tour.

STAGE

ANNIE JR: £12-£14, 2pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. This is a youth production.

BRAINIAC LIVE! 2017: £14-£16, 2pm/4.30pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. A live science show.

OSKAR’S AMAZING ADVENTURE: £5-£8, 11am, until Feb 15, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A play for young children and their families.

THE DANCE STUDIO: £10, 7pm (2pm Feb 12), Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. The Jo Christie Dance Centre production.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

COMEDY

ASHLEY BLAKER ‘MESHUGA FRUM’: £20, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The UK’s only Orthodox Jewish comedian.

OMID DJALILI: £24.25-£27.15, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Schmuck For A Night show.

CONCERTS

WSO VALENTINE’S CONCERT: £19-£28, 2.45pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, 01903 206206. With Ukrainian pianist Olga Paliy.

GIGS

AMERICANA LIVE: Free, 1pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. US and UK Americana, roots and country.

JAZZ IN THE CHAPEL: £10, 4pm, Westgate Chapel, High Street, Lewes (01273) 311417. Splash Point Jazz.

Monthly Sunday Jazz: Tom Paine’s Chapel, 92A High Street, Lewes. With the Neal Richardson Trio and special guests. Music 4pm-6.15pm, £10, accompanied children free. Guest Jim Mullen (guitar).

UKULELE ORCHESTRA OF GREAT BRITAIN: £25, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

STAGE

THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG: £7.50-£8.50, 11am/1pm/3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Let’s All Dance Productions.

THE SUSSSEX SONG MAKERS: £12, 3pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. With Elizabeth Muir-Lewis.

Under the Apple Tree: Feb 12-13, 2pm, Sweet Dukebox, The Iron Duke, 3 Waterloo Street, Brighton and Hove. A light-hearted look at the life and work of Sir Isaac Newton, featuring table-top and shadow puppetry. Suitable for ages 6+. £8 (£6). Brighton Science Festival. Under the Apple Tree Puppetry Workshop 3.30pm. An opportunity to make your own puppet alongside the performers. Suitable for ages 6+. £4 (combo tickets available for show and workshop for £8). Visit www.brightonscience.com.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13

GIGS

VALENTINE’S LOVE SONG: £12, 8pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Falco and The Hawks with special guests.

STAGE

GHOST THE MUSICAL: £37.50-£45, 7.30pm, until Feb 18 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Starring Carolyn Maitland and Andy Moss.

NOT DEAD ENOUGH: From £15, 7.45pm until Feb 18 (Wed/Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. A Peter James play starring Shane Richie, Laura Whitmore and Stephen Billington.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

EXHIBITIONS

THE ART OF STITCH HEAD: Until Feb 26, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Exhibition by Pete Williamson.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

BUSTED: £32.90, 6.30pm, Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515.

DUKE GARWOOD: £12, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Plus Angelina and Kreol Lovecall.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

STAGE

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT: £25-£32, various times until Feb 18, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Starring Joe McElderry.

NATIONAL YOUTH THEATRE AUDITIONS: 10am-6pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. For young talent 14-25yrs.

THE VERDICT: 315.50-£21.50, 7.45pm until Feb 18 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. A courtroom thriller starring Clive Mantle and Jack Shepherd.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

GIGS

LIVE JAZZ NIGHT: Ongoing, free, 8.30pm, The Palmeira, Cromwell Road, Hove. Gabriel Garrick (trumpet). Featuring Ollie Howe and Peter Cater. Followed by Jazz Jam.

UNION J: £20 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. VIP tickets available £50-£75.

STAGE

Mystery at Frankenstein Castle: Feb 15-17, 2pm, 3.30pm, 5pm, 7.30pm, 9pm, Sweet Dukebox, The Iron Duke, 3 Waterloo Street, Brighton and Hove. Interactive puzzle room set in Frankenstein’s lab. Solve the puzzles and conduct experiments to help bring Frankenstein’s creature to life. Afternoon performances suitable for 12+, evenings strictly 18+. £10 (or £50 for a full group of six people at one timeslot). Visit www.brightonscience.com.

LADY CHATTERLEY’S LOVER: £11.50-£13.50, 7.45pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Blue Orange Theatre.

MADAGASCAR – A MUSICAL ADVENTURE: £9-£39, various times, until Feb 18 The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

STAND UP AND SLAM: £5-£8, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Stand-up comedy and poetry.

TALKING HEADS BY ALAN BENNETT: £8-£10, 7.30pm, The Clinton Centre, Clinton Place, Seaford, 01323 890974. The Synergy Theatre. Tickets from Newberry Tully Estate Agents, 53 Church Street, Seaford.

THE TIN MAN OF OZ: Various times until Feb 19, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Suitable for 8yrs plus.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

GIGS

JIM CRAWFORD: 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Blues Underground.

LEWIS AND LEIGH: 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. A Union Music Store Presentation. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com

SHAN SMILE: £13.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Rob Godfrey.

THE DOCTORS: £6, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. An original band from East Brighton.

THE POP GROUP: £17.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus The Woodentops, plus Interrobang.

STAGE

CHESTER TUFFNUT: £5-£7, 11.30am/2.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. A Gomito Theatre and Polka Theatre Co-production for 0-7yrs.

NT LIVE – SAINT JOAN: £10-£12, 7pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Broadcast live from the Donmar Warehouse.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Toni Erdmann (15) Fri & Mon 5.45; Sat, Sun & Wed 6.00; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 1.00. 20th Century Women (15) Fri 3.00, 9.00; Sat & Wed 1.00, 9.15; Sun 3.30, 9.15; Mon 3.15, 9.00; Tue 4.15, 6.45; Thu 4.15; Big Scream: Wed & Thu 10.30. Toddler Time: Everything’s Rosie (U) Fri & Mon 11.00. Kids’ Club: Pete’s Dragon (PG) Sat 10.30. Denial (12A) Fri 12.30; Wed 3.30. Jackie (15) Sat 3.40; Mon 1.00. Vintage Sundays: Breakfast At Tiffany’s (PG) Sun 1.00. Silver Screen: Breakfast At Tiffany’s (PG) Tue 1.30. Eyes Wide Open: Moonlight (15) Tue 9.00. NT Live: Saint Joan (12A) Thu 7.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): The Lego Batman Movie – 3D (U) Sat & Sun 3.05. The Lego Batman Movie (U) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.15; Sat & Sun 12.30, 5.20; Thu 4.15. Fifty Shades Darker (18) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.30, 8.20; Sat & Sun 5.40, 8.30. NT Live: St Joan (12A) Thu 7.00. Sing (U) Sat & Sun 11.45, 2.25. La La Land (12A) 7.50 (not Thu).

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Live By Night (15) Fri 12.30; Sat 3.15; Sun 8.00; Mon 3.15; Tue 8.30; Wed 8.30; Thu 1.45. Hacksaw Ridge (15) Fri 3.00; Sat 8.30; Mon 8.30; Tue 12.30; Wed 3.00; Thu 4.15. Lion (PG) Fri 5.30; Sat 12.30; Sun 11.45; Mon 12.45, 6.00; Tue 3.30; Wed 6.00; Thu 11.30. The Tempest (PG) Fri 8.15. Victim (PG) Sat 6.00. Woolf Works: Ballet Triptych (PG) Sun 2.00. Before Sunrise (15) Tue 6.15; Wed 12.45. NT Live: Saint Joan (PG) Thu 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Trolls (U) Tue 2.00. NT Live: Saint Joan (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): O Temp E O Vento (Time And The Wind) (15) Sat 7.00. NT Live: Saint Joan (12A) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): The Lego Batman Movie (U) 1.45, 3.50, 5.50. Hacksaw Ridge (15) 2.00, 7.50. Manchester By The Sea (15) 7.55. Jackie (15) 5.10. Lion (PG) 2.10. La La Land (12A) 5.00, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Lion (PG) Fri-Wed 8.20. Sing (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 12.14; Sat 12.15, 2.45; Sun 10.00, 12.15, 2.45. The Space Between Us (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.40, 5.15; Sat & Sun 12.00, 5.15. Fifty Shades Darker (18) Fri-Wed 2.45, 5.35, 8.30; Thu 1.20, 4.00, 8.30. The Lego Batman Movie (U) Fri 3.30, 6.00; Sat-Thu 1.00, 3.30, 6.00. La La Land (12A) 7.50. Storks (U) Sat 10.20. Trolls (U) Sat 10.20. Chocolat (12A) Wed 10.30. NT Live: Saint Joan (12A) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Collateral Beauty (12A) Fri & Sat 7.45. Monster Trucks (PG) Sat, Sun & Mon 2.15; Tue 11.00. The Eagle Huntress (U) Sun & Mon 7.45. Moana (PG) Tue 2.15; Wed & Thu 11.00. A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15. NT Live: Saint Joan (12A) Thu 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Wed 5.15, 8.00.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Denial (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun, Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. Fifty Shades Darker (18) Fri, Sat, Tue & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 5.15, 8.15; Mon 2.15, 5.15; Thu 1.30, 4.15. David Bowie Is (PG) Fri 8.00. Family Film Fun Screening: Pete’s Dragon (PG) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Screening: Denial (12A) Sat 11.00. Horsham Film Society: Rams (15) Mon 8.00. NT Live: Saint Joan (12A) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): NT Live: Saint Joan (12A) Thu 7.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): Hunt For The Wilderpeople (12A) Fri 5.45; Sun 7.45. Bridget’s Jones’s Baby (15) Fri 8.00. Storks (U) Sat 3.00. 100 Streets (15) Sat 7.30; Sun 5.30. The BFG (PG) Sun 3.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): La La Land (12A) Fri 2.45; Sat 3.15; Mon 2.30; Wed 3.15, Thu 1.30. Manchester By The Sea (15) Fri 5.30, Sat 8.30; Sun 7.15; Mon 5.15, Tue 5.45. Lion (PG) Fri & Wed 8.15; Sat 6.00; Sun 4.45; Mon 8.00; Tue 3.15; Thu 4.15. Arrival (12A) Tue 8.30. I, Daniel Blake (15) Wed 6.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film February 18.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Café Society (12A) Fri 7.30. The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years (12A) Sat 2.30. NT Live: Saint Joan (12A) Thu 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): The Lego Batman Movie (U) Fri 1.45, 4.00, 6.35; Sat & Sun 11.15, 1.45, 4.00, 6.35; Mon-Wed 11.00, 1.45, 4.00, 6.35; Thu 11.30, 2.00, 4.10. Sing (U) Fri 2.00, 4.20; Sat 10.45, 2.00, 4.20; Sun 10.30, 2.00, 4.20; Mon-Wed 10.45, 2.00, 4.20; Thu 11.15, 1.45, 4.00. Fifty Shades Darker (18) Fri 1.00, 6.10, 8.25, 8.35; Sat & Mon-Wed 1.10, 6.10, 8.35; Sun 12.45, 6.10, 8.35; Thu 1.35, 6.10, 8.35. Lion (PG) Fri 3.25, 8.45; Sat & Mon-Wed 3.35, 6.00, 8.45; Sun 11.30, 5.45, 8.45; Thu 4.00. La La Land (12A) Fri 5.50; Sat 8.25; Sun 3.10; Mon-Wed 11.15, 8.25; Thu 11.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Storks (U) Sat 10.30. NT Live: Saint Joan (12A) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Fifty Shades Darker (18) Fri 12.30, 5.35, 8.15; Sat 3.40, 5.45, 8.25; Sun 2.55, 5.45, 8.25; Mon 5.50, 8.15; Tue-Thu 12.45, 5.50, 8.15. Jackie (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 1.00. Sing (U) Fri 3.15; Sat 11.00, 1.15; Sun 10.15, 12.30; Mon-Thu 3.25. The Lego Batman Movie (U) Fri 3.25, 5.45; Sat 10.30, 1.00, 3.25, 6.20, 8.40; Sun 10.30, 1.00, 3.25, 5.35, 8.00; Mon 12.00, 3.25, 5.45, 8.30; Tue-Thu 3.25, 5.45, 8.30.

Connaught (01903 206206): Lion (PG) Fri 1.00, 6.10; Sat 8.00; Sun 5.45; Mon 1.20, 8.45; Tue 1.00, 6.10; Wed 1.00, 8.45; Thu 1.25. Sing (U) Fri, Tue & Wed 3.45; Sat 12.30, 3.00; Sun 10.15, 12.45, 3.15; Mon 3.50; Thu 4.00. Denial (12A) Fri & Tue 8.45; Sat 5.30; Sun 8.30; Mon 6.15; Wed 6.10; Thu 11.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Babe (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: Denial (15) Mon 11.00. NT Live: Saint Joan (12A) Thu 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

