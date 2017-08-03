ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, August 4-10

Have your say

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Aug 6/10, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: History of South Street by Heather and John Downie. 2pm, St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe.

WALK: 2½ mile, flat, circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50p. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

LUNCHTIME RECITAL: Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield. The Spike Wells Trio. Michael (Spike) Wells is a world famous jazz drummer and also an Anglican priest. 1pm, entrance free, tea and coffee available.

EXHIBITIONS

ART UNDER GROUND: Friday and Saturday, 10am-4pm, until Aug 26, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. The Society of Eastbourne Artists 4 of 4.

GIGS

CLASSIX: The Swan, Crawley, 8.30pm.

DANCING QUEEN THE CONCERT: £23-£24, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. The biggest ’70s party ever.

INDIGO CLUB PRIDE SPECIAL: £5-£8, 7.30pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

PHIL MILLS: Free, 8.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Solo blues and jazz.

STICKY RHYTHMS: Ska/Reggae, Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

THE JOHNNY CASH ROADSHOW: £21.50-£22.50, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Fronted by singer/songwriter Clive John.

STAGE

DR SEUSS – PLAY IN A WEEK PERFORMANCE: 4pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A special performance by talented youngsters.

LA TRIVIATA: £100-£260, 4.45pm and Aug 7/10, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

PAT-A-CAKE BABY: £6.50-£25, 3pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Puppet show.

THE HOUSE THEY GREW UP IN: Until August 5, tickets from £20, Minerva, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

COMEDY

RUSSELL HOWARD: £21, 8pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Round The World.

COMMUNITY

FLOWER SHOW: Glynde and Beddingha Flower Show and Fete at the Recreation Ground, Glynde, noon-5pm. Pimms tent, barbecue, bouncy castle, stalls, live music and more.

HORTICULTURAL SHOW: Seaford and District Horticultural Society Show, 1.30pm-4pm, Seaford Head School, Arundel Road, Seaford. Entry £1 per person.

MID SUSSEX RAMBERS: The Three Villages of Barcombe, 5.3 miles with Pam B, 01444 248717. Meet outside the Post Office, Barcombe Cross high Street, 11am.

PAWS AND CLAWS BOOK FAIR: Lewes Town Hall (side entrance) 10am-4pm.

PROMS IN THE PADDOCK: Lewes. Live music, bar, barbecue, stalls and fireworks. From 3pm. Adults £8/£10, children 5-16yrs £3.

STEYNING FARMERS MARKET: Get your groceries, plants and treats. Steyning High Street Car Park, 9am-1pm. Loads of fresh, local produce including meat, yoghurt, milk, cakes, vegetables, pies, bread, eggs, oils, vinegars, seafood, olives, wine, beer, plants, flowers, chutney, cheese and much more. Lots of parking space in Newmans Gardens Car Park off Tanyard Lane.

STORRINGTON CARE HOME SUMMER FAYRE: 1.30pm-4pm. Sussexdown care home, Storrington, and the Friends of Sussexdown are inviting friends, families and the local community to join them for their annual Summer Fayre, set in the home’s beautiful gardens. The Fayre will be opened by songwriter, lyricist and musician Sir Richard Stilgoe OBE, and musical entertainment will be provided by the Sundown Ukulele Band. Visitors can browse a range of stalls selling local produce, including preserves, jigsaws and handbags and there will also be a large raffle and tombola. Refreshments available throughout the afternoon.

SUMMER TRIFLE: August 5-20, Pickhams in Wilmington. A two-week long celebration of art, literature, drama and music. The programme features workshops, classes, entertainment and exhibitions. Visitors can discover the art of self expression, harness their inner energy with yoga, or simply relax and enjoy the music and theatrical performances. There will also be tea and cake, and visitors can stroll around the gardens, taking in the various sculptures. Visit summertrifle.co.uk.

CONCERTS

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm, St Leonard’s Church, Church Street, Seaford. Alexandra Kidgell, soprano.

GIGS

BRIGHTON PRIDE STREET PARTIES: 4pm (3pm Aug 6) Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. With Soul Casserole.

B R JAMES: Cranleigh Arts Centre, Cranleigh, 8pm.

FLESH TUXEDO: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

GAL PALS: Join Gal Pals for their Pride special with an all women and non-binary line-up including performances, DJs and some very special guests. Playing the best in female fronted pop, rock, hip hop, R&B and party bangers. 11pm, £8, ages 18+, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: The Munday Sisters, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

JENNY BECKWITH AND FRIENDS: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £3, 8pm The Dorest, 22 Malling Street, Lewes. Come All Ye. Onward Ever Downward.

MOVE ON UP!: £5-£6, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. A night of funk and soul. Tickets in advance from www.seetickets.com, or on the door.

THE JOHNNY CASH ROADSHOW: £24, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Fronted by singer/songwriter Clive John.

THE SONGS REMAIN THE SAME: £5, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Led Zeppelin Tribute Band.

THE TONY STONE BAND: The Bedford, Horsham, 9pm.

STAGE

BIG WOW SMALL WONDER: £6.50, 11am, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Suitable for 4-9yrs.

DON PASQUALE: £100-£230, 4.50pm and Aug 9, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES: £12-£15, 5.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Suitable for 5yrs plus and their families.

TWIST AND SHOUT: £18.50, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Musical journey through the sights and sounds of the ’60s.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Ripe for a Change, 10.5 miles with Gavin and Doris 07552 763683. Meet at Arlington Reservoir car park, 10am.

BI-MONTHLY WORK PARTIES: Sundays August 6 and 20, 10pm-2pm, Bedelands Farm Nature Reserve. Meet in car park off Maple Drive. Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network, no experience needed, tools provided. Info: Mary Smith (secretary) 01444 242667.

BRIGHTON MUSEUM FREE DAY: A Rainbow Museum, 10am-5pm, free admission for all. Drop-in, all ages. Part of Brighton & Hove’s Pride weekend. Explore some of the hidden stories behind objects in the museum, visit the newly opened Museum of Transology display and explore local LGBTQ history through five short films produced by Allsorts Youth Project. Info: brightonmuseums.org.uk.

DIVINE SERVICE: With medium Andy Wheeler, 6.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

HIROSHIMA REMBRANCE SUNDAY: 7.45am, Peace Ceremony, Denne Road Cemetary, Peace Garden, Denne Road (next to the Drill Hall), Horsham. Info: 01403 257801.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: A Walk by the Middle Adur, 5.5 miles with Alan 474552 meet at North Street car park, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: John Barnes Memorial Walk, 3 miles with Les Campbell 01273 846995. Meet at South Chailey bus layby on A275 opposite Mill Lane, 2.30pm.

PETWORTH: Coultershaw Heritage Site and Beam Pump on A285, 1 ½ miles south of Petworth. Water-wheel driven pump installed 1782 to supply water to Petworth. New displays tell the story of the Coultershaw Mill, the Beam Pump, the Rother Navigation, the Petworth Turnpike and the Railway. Also recently installed Archimedes Screw water turbine generating electricity from a renewable source. Open 11am-5pm; admission £2.50 children free; 01798 865 774 www.coultetshaw.co.uk.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: 2.30pm-5pm, £5 (including refreshments), Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence. For all enquiries call Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

WALK: Every Sunday and Wednesday. Meet 2.30pm outside the Museum in the Causeway, Horsham. Guided historical walk around Horsham to learn more about its history. 1½ hours. Supported by The Horsham Society. Please ring for more information. Jill 07780 701184.

WINDMILL: Open afternoon, 2pm-5pm, Oldland Mill, Oldlands Lane, Keymer, Hassocks. See inside the oldest working windmill in Sussex. Refreshments, memorabilia and the mill’s own flour will be on sale. Voluntary donations appreciated. Info: Prof. F J Maillardet, 01273 842342, f.j.maillardet@brighton.ac.uk.

CONCERTS

NICHOLAS HOUGHTON: Free with retiring collection, 3pm, St Michael’s Church, Lewes. Organ recital.

NRPA 10 YEAR CELEBRATION CONCERT: £11, 6pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Natalie Roberts Performing Arts.

GIGS

FRED’S OPEN MIC: Goffs Park Social Club Ltd, Crawley, 3pm.

STAGE

LA CLEMENZA DI TITO: £100-£260, 4.35pm (4.50pm Aug 8) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 7

COMMUNITY

BURGESS HILL: 8pm. Unattached? This is a club for men and women aged 50+. An opportunity to meet new friends. Walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays – all arranged by members. Not a dating agency. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk and give The Group a call to find out where to meet.

CRAWLEY CAMERA CLUB: Meetings Monday and Wednesday evenings, 7.45pm for 8pm start, Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre. The club has its own meeting room, plus a studio with lights, a darkroom and a computer lightroom. Photographers of all abilities welcome. Competitions, discussions and demonstrations.

SOUTHWATER LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Talk. Speaker Katherine Slay presents ‘Graylingwell Hospital – West Sussex County Asylum’. Parish Council Chamber, Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater, 7.30pm, non-members £3. Info: Jeremy Senneck, 01403 731247.

WALK: Meet 10am at the Labouring Man car park in Coldwaltham Village (Old London Rd). 5 mile HDC Health walk, past the church to the outskirts of Fittleworth. The Serpent Trail to the Lords Piece, a beautiful ridge on heathland. 2½ hours. Irene 07790 420752 / 01403 783637.

GIGS

BGP: 8.30pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Acid jazz and funk jam.

STAGE

ACTING UP WORKSHOP: Monday to Friday, August 7-11, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. A week of workshops run by Sway Perform instructor Charlie, designed to develop acting and performance skills. Make new friends, learn and act in this week of specially created workshops for all ages (bottom circular picture). From characterisation to direction, voice to movement, no two days will be the same. Ages 4-6: 9.30am-10.30am. Cost for week £20. Ages 7-10: 11am-1pm. Cost for week £40. Ages 11-18: 2pm-4.30pm. Cost for week £50. Members of Hawth Youth Theatre/Sway: £4 off.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

COMMUNITY

HELLO KITTY: Drusillas, Alfriston. Visit Hello Kitty in her beautiful themed house and have a souvenir photo taken with the cutest girl herself. Meet and greet opportunities throughout the day. Info: 01323 874100 or www.drusillas.co.uk.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Bolney, Slaugham Circular, 9 miles with Brian J (07985 201335 on day). Meet at roadside parking near Bolney Stage, 10am.

WALK: Park and meet 10am, Henfield Cricket Ground off the A281. 6-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat (some stiles) through fields to near Albourne green. Expansive views of the South Downs, back through Woodmancote Place Deer Park. No dogs. 2½ hours. Mike 01403 242564.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

SHOUT!: £24-£32.50, 7.45pm until Aug 12 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The Swinging ’60s sensation starring Sonia, Niki Evans, Helena Blackman and Amanda Coutts.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Oast Farm to Doves Nest and Back, 12.7 miles with Sue D 07803 086840. Meet at Oast Farm Shop, near Buxted on A272, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Adur Evening Stroll, 3.5 miles with John 01444 483860. Meet at Partridge Green Village Hall Recycling Centre car park, 7pm.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Suffragettes, The Census and The Sidney Street Siege by Ian Waller, 7.30pm, Vintnor Hall, Blatchington Road, Hove.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: Leo and Raph will appear at Drusillas Park, Alfriston, for one day only. Join the dynamic duo in the Events Arena as they meet visitors and pose for pictures at intervals throughout the day. Info: 01323 874100, www.drusillas.co.uk.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am, bandstand, Carfax, Horsham. Choose a 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park and pond. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293.

STAGE

ETHICAL TAXIDERMY: £3-£8, 6pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Talk and demonstration.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Late Summer on The downs, 5 miles with John and Esther 01323 503239. Meet at Alfriston Short Term car park, 6.30pm.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely Walk. Walking the Parks, 2 miles with John 489228. Meet Medical Centre 10.15am bus 56 to Stone Cross, Aug 10. Anchor Along The River Bank, 5.5 miles with David and Sheila 500877. Or, Mile Race, 11 miles with Paul and Barbara 504908. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

HELLO KITTY: Drusillas, Alfriston. Visit Hello Kitty in her beautiful themed house and have a souvenir photo taken with the cutest girl herself. Meet and greet opportunities throughout the day. Info: 01323 874100 or www.drusillas.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

A SHIFTING FOCUS: Paintings, prints and drawings by Julian Hayward Gallery at the Grange, The Green, Rottingdean, August 10-22. Free admission. Prints on sale from £5 to paintings up to £350. Oil paintings based on astronomy, etchings and linoprints showing landscapes from the past and the present. Info: acmemuseumservices@gmail.com.

GIGS

DAVE ARCARI: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Promoting his new live album, Givers and Takers.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, Surrey, 8.30pm.

STAGE

UGT OPEN STAGE NIGHTS: 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Calling All Performers.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Dunkirk (12A) Fri Sat & Tue 1.30, 4.00, 6.30, 9.00; Sun & Mon 4.00, 6.30, 9.00; Wed & Thu 1.30, 4.00, 6.30. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri 11.00; Sun 10.30; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 11.00. Kids’ Club: The Jungle Book (1967) (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Cloudbabies Programme 4 (U) Mon 11.30. Vintage Sundays: Jailhouse Rock (U) Sun 1.00. Prick Up Your Ears (15) Wed 9.00. Kedi (U) Wed 11.00. Shin Godzilla (12A) Thu 9.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Dunkirk (12A) 3.10, 5.50, 8.30. War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A) 7.45 (not Wed). RSC Live: Titus Andronicus (12A) Wed 7.00. Cars 3 (U) 12.30, 2.30 (not Wed); Wed 1.20. Despicable Me 3 (U) 12.00, 5.10 (not Wed); Wed 12.45, 4.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Hotel Salvation (PG) Thu 6.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film August 12.)

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): RSC Live: Titus Andronicus (15) Wed 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Dunkirk (12A) 2.00, 5.05, 8.05. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Fri-Tue 1.50, 3.45, 5.40. Baby Driver (15) 2.20, 5.00, 8.00. The Beguiled (15) Fri-Tue 8.10. Despicable Me 3 (U) 12.15. Atomic Blonde (15) Wed & Thu 5.45, 8.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Cars 3 (U) Thu 4.00; Sun 10.30. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) 1.00. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Thu 11.40, 2.30, 6.45; Sun 11.20, 2.10, 6.25; Wed 1.15. Dunkirk (12A) Fri-Tue 3.10, 5.45, 8.30; Wed 3.30, 5.45; Thu 3.10, 5.45. 47 Meters Down (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Thu 9.00; Sun 8.30; Wed 6.15.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Cars 3 (U) Fri & Tue 11.00, 2.15; Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.15. Wonder Woman (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 7.45. RSC Live: Titus Andronicus (15) Wed 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Cars 3 (U) 10.30, 1.30, 4.45 (not Sun); Sun 2.15, 4.45. Dunkirk (12A) 5.30 (not Sun); 8.00. The Emoji Movie (U) 11.00, 2.00, 5.15 (not Sun & Wed); Sun 2.30, 5.15; Wed 10.00, 12.15, 2.45. War For The Planet Of The Apes (12A) 7.30. Baby Driver (15) 8.00 (not Wed). RSC Live: Titus Andronicus (15) Wed 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film August 31.)

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (No films this week.)

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Despicable Me 3 (U) Thu-Sat 2.00, 4.00. Baby Driver (15) Fri & Sat 7.00. Dunkirk (12A) 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (No films this week.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Dunkirk (12A) 1.45, 4.00, 6.15, 6.30, 8.30, 8.45 (not Wed); Wed 1.45, 4.00, 6.15, 8.30. The Emoji Movie (U) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 1.30, 3.30; Sun 2.10, 4.10; Wed & Thu 2.00, 4.00. Captain Underpants (U) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 10.35, 12.35; Sun & Wed 10.20, 12.15; Thu 10.35, 12.35. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 11.00, 2.30, 4.30; Sat 2.30, 4.30; Sun 11.30, 6.10; Wed 2.15, 4.15. Cars 3 (U) 11.15. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 5.30. Williams Documentary + Q&A (15) Fri-Tue 8.15. Atomic Blond (15) Wed & Thu 6.00, 8.20. Saturday Morning Movie: The Boss Baby (U) Sat 10.30. Glyndebourne Festival: Clemenza Di Tito Encore (tbc) Sun 2.00. Royal Shakespeare Company: Titus Andronicus Live (15) Wed 6.55.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Atomic Blonde (15) Wed 8.40; Thu 8.30. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Fri-Sun, Tue & Wed 10.00, 12.00; Mon 10.15, 12.20; Thu 12.00. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri, Tue & Wed 10.00, 2.00; Sat, Sat & Mon 12.40; Thu 3.20. Dunkirk (12A) Fri & Tue 6.15, 8.45; Sat & Sun 5.20, 8.15; Mon 5.30, 8.30; Wed 6.15; Thu 5.45. The Emoji Movie (U) Fri, Tue & Wed 11.50, 4.05; Sat & Sun 10.15, 3.00; Mon 10.25, 3.00; Thu 10.00, 1.00. Valerian & The City Of The Thousand Planets (12A) Fri & Tue-Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 2.05, 5.10, 8.00; Sun 2.05, 5.10; Mon 2.30, 5.20, 8.00. Valerian & The City Of The Thousand Planets – 3D (12A) Sun 8.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Captain Underpants (U) Fri 10.30; Sat-Thu 2.00. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri 2.00; Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 4.10; Sun 4.00; Thu 4.05. Dunkirk (12A) Fri 12.45, 4.10, 6.30, 8.20; Sat 12.45, 6.15, 8.20; Sun 3.00, 5.30, 8.15; Mon 1.20, 6.15, 8.45; Tue 1.00, 6.15, 8.30; Wed 1.15, 3.45, 6.10; Thu 3.30, 6.10, 8.40. The Emoji Movie (U) 10.00, 12.00. Cars 3 (U) Fri & Sat 3.10; Sun 12.30; Mon 3.40; Tue 10.30; Wed 10.4, Thu 10.15. The Big Sick (15) Fri 5.45, 8.50; Sat 5.45, 8.40; Sun 8.00; Mon 6.00, 8.40; Tue 3.30, 8.40; Wed 8.30; Thu 12.45, 6.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat 10.15. Autism Friendly Screening: Cars 3 (U) Sun 10.15. Kedi (U) Sun 6.00; Tue 6.30. Silver Screen: Hampstead (12A) Mon 11.00. RSC Live: Titus Andronicus (15) Wed 7.00. Shin Godzilla (12A) Thu 8.30.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

