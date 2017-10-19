ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, October 20-26

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Oct 22, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

MATT RICHARDSON / SLASH: £12.50, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

PAUL CHOWDHRY LIVE INNIT: £21.50, 8pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

STEWART LEE: £23, 8pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Stewart Lee – Content Provider.

COMMUNITY

HEADSTRONG CLUB: Food Banks by Debbie Witchen, 8pm, Elephant and Castle, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 11am, new car park above the Village Hall, Barns Green, RH13 0PT. A 2-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

CONCERTS

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: St Peter’s West Blatchington, 1.10pm. Margaret Watson – harpist. Entrance is free, but donations in support of choir funds will be gratefully received. Refreshments provided. Info: www.stpeterswestblatchington.org.uk.

ST PETERSBURG SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: £31.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

GIGS

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE: £10, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. An evening of acoustic music from a variety of acts.

LILA AMMONS: £12, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. With The Tom Waters Quartet. Jazz Night.

THE HAWKLORDS: 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

THE SELECTER/THE BEAT: £29, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206.

VOODOO ROOM: A Night of Hendrix and Cream. Friday, October 20, 7.30pm, £20.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

STAGE

COSI FAN TUTTE: £10-£70, 6.30pm and Oct 23, 4pm Oct 26, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

REVOLUTIONARY MINDS: £6, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Reggae music, spoken word, poetry and hip-hop.

SWAN LAKE: £26-£34, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The Russian State Ballet and Opera House.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

COMMUNITY

JUMBLE SALE: 10am-11.30am at St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes. Organised by Cliffe Bonfire Society.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Wolstonbury Hill Climb, 4 miles with John 01444 483860. Meet at Pycombe street on old A23, 10am.

GIGS

A NIGHT AT THE COTTON CLUB: £15, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. With Falcon and The Hawks.

ANTARA: £8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Collective of musicians and DJs.

BOO HEWERDINE: £12.50, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.Tickets at www.wegottickets.com

DIANE AND STEVE NEVILL: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Then Joy and Derek.

DIZZEE RASCAL: £27, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. UK hip-hop and grime pioneer.

DOUBLE DARE: The Bedford, Horsham, 9pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: The Wing Faced Earth Figs, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

KILLER QUEEN: £22.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. A tribute to Queen.

LEGENDS LIVE: From £50.15, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Featuring Suzi Quatro, David Essex, The Osmonds and Hot Chocolate.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £8, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. The Askew Sisters.

PETER AND THE WOLF: Saturday, October 21, 11am and 2pm, £11 (family of four £30), The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

QUEEN II: £22, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The ultimate Queen Show.

SOLID ROCK ‘N’ ROLL SHOW: £27.50-£29.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. With Marty Wilde.

THE VOODOO SHEIKS: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

HAMLET: £10-£60, 4pm, and Oct 24, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

PETER AND THE WOLF: £11, 11am/2pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Suitable for 4yrs plus.

THE FOUR MEN: £15, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Conn Artists Theatre Company.

THE NUTCRACKER: £26-£34, 2.30pm/7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The Russian State Ballet and Opera House.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22

COMEDY

HURRRICANE MICHAEL: £12.50-£13.50, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Including a post-show Q&A with the real Michael Fish.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Ripe For The Day, 13 miles with Ron D 07732 111093. Meet at Wilmington Priory car park, 10am.

GARDENING: A unique display of vintage horticultural machinery. South Downs Heritage Centre and Museum of Gardening, Hassocks, 10am-4pm. Rare and unusual garden and agricultural tools and machines supplied by members of the Vintage Horticultural and Garden Machinery Club. Members on hand to answer questions and demonstrate the appliances. Info: www.southdownsheritagecentre.co.uk.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Ardingly, 5 miles with Alan 474552. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Plumpton Green and The Woods, 5.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Plumpton Green Village Hall car park, 10am.

GIGS

JOHN MAYALL IN CONCERT 2017: £32, 7pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Blues music.

MAILMAN: Sam Clayton, Simon Jones and Doomsville @ Sussex Street Food of the Year, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 11am-4pm.

METRONOMY: £21, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Electro-indie group.

MINUTE TAKER:p £12-£15, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Paul Diello.

WILD PONIES: £10, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. A Union Music Store Presentation. Tickets at www.wegottickets.com

STAGE

BIKEOLOGY: From £24.15, 730pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. With journalist, television presenter and best-selling author, Ned Boulting.

IL BARBIERE DI SIVIGLIA: £10-£70, 4pm and Oct 25, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com.

MORGAN AND WEST: More Magic for Kids. Sunday, October 22, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

RAE MEARS: £21.50-£23.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Rae Mears – Born to go Wild.

ROMEO AND JULIET; £26-£34, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The Russian State Ballet and Opera House.

SUNDAE CLUB: £7, 11am Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. For ages 2-8yrs and their families.

THE DARKER SHADES OF SUN STREET: £5, 3pm Lewes Little Theatre, Lancaster Street, Lewes (01273) 474826. Come and hear about 19 century scandal and petty crime.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 23

COMEDY

NINA CONTI: In Your Face. £20, 8pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Suitable for 14yrs plus.

COMMUNITY

CRAWLEY CAMERA CLUB: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 7.45pm-10pm, throughout the year with activities for all photography enthusiasts from newcomer to experienced practitioners. The club has its own studio and darkroom for use by members. Join the group on a club evening (7.45pm for 8pm start) and ask for any committee member. Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre (near K2), Crawley. Further details and programme online at crawleycameraclub.co.uk and twitter @crawleycamera.

GIGS

GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR: £27, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

STAGE

MONSTERSAURUS!: £12-£15, 1.30pm/3.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Brand new show from the creators of Aliens Love Underpants.

THE ROYAL BALLET: £18-£19, 7.15pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

THRILLER LIVE: £35-£37, various times until Oct 28, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Direct from the West End.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24

COMEDY

AYESHA HAZARIKA: £15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The State of The Nation.

JOHN BISHOP: From £27.90, 8pm until Oct 26, Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. With his brand new show, Winging It.

MAE MARTIN: Hope. £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

SEAN KELLY: From £25.15, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Sean Kelly and the starts of Storage Hunters.

COMMUNITY

CHARITY FASHION SHOW: In aid of Seaford Inner Wheel Club, supporting RNLI Newhaven at M&Co, 43 Broad Street, Seaford from 7pm. Tickets £6 on sale from the M&Co shop in Broad Street.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Weir Wood Reservoir and Sharpthorne, 10.6 miles with Paul J 07711 772853. Meet at Reservoir Water Works public car park, 10am.

SEAFORD LECTURE AND LITERARY CLUB: History of Brighton Aquarium by Jackie Marsh-Hobbs, 7.30pm St Leonard’s Church Hall, Seaford.

EXHIBITIONS

STONE WORKS: until Nov 5, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Paintings by Martin Bradshaw and John Hooley, sculptures by Frances Bristow.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

MICHAEL KIWANUKA: £21, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus special guests.

STAGE

MINDGAME: £15.50-£21.50, 7.45pm until Oct 28 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. A psychological thriller from Anthony Horowitz.

TEDDY BEARS PICNIC: £8.50, 2pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Bring your favourite teddy along.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

COMMUNITY

ARGOS HILL WINDMILL: Argos Hill, just off the A267, and bus routes 251 and 252, open 2.30pm-5pm, 01435 873367. Admission is free but donations welcome. Car parking is available adjacent.

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: One Fat Lady Accesses Firle, 10 miles with Mary O’B 01323 482068. Meet at Firle Village car park, 10am.

WALK: Meet 10am, Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield. A gentle 2-3 mile HDC Health walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. Walk can be extended if walkers wish. No dogs. 1 hour. Anne 01273 493671.

GIGS

BEN POOLE: £12-£15, 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

CENTRE STAGE DIAMOND EDITION: £15, 7.30pm until Oct 28 (Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. An evening of songs from West End and Broadway shows.

KATE RUSBY: £25, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. A special 25 year anniversary.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCASTING: £24, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111.

RICHARD SMITH: £12, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. A Union Music Store Presentation. Tickets at www.wegottickets.com

STAGE

CHESHIRE CATS: £10, 7.30pm until Oct 28 (Sat mat 2.30pm) Polegate Community Centre 483348. Tickets available from Archer and Partners or online www.polegatedramagroup.com

COS MUSICAL THEATRE: Centre Stage Diamond Edition. Wednesday to Saturday, October 25-28, £15, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

DEREK ACORAH: £21.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Whispers From Heaven show.

NEVERLAND: £15-£16.50, 2.30pm until Oct 28 (Fri/Sat 7pm) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. The Return of Neverland. Join the magical adventure.

PSYCHIC SALLY: From £25.25, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Psychic Sally – Kisses To Heaven.

TOMFOOLERY: 10th Anniversary Party Extravaganza. Wednesday, October 25, 11am and 2pm, £12.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26

COMEDY

COMIC BOOM: £8-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Kate Lucas, MC Paul F Taylor.

COMMUNITY

FALMER LECTURE SERIES: Busy Bees and Twinkling Stars: children’s books in the first half of the 19th century by Dr Sandra Williams. Meeting House, University of Sussex, 6.30pm.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Follow the Bat From Wood to Water, 5 miles with Eric 845569. Or, Around the Lake and Beyond, 9 miles with Jan and Dave 763700. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 10am.

WALK: Meet Starveall Corner car park on Leith Hill to Abinger Common road. 5½ mile HDC Health walk, passing Leith Hill Tower, descending through woods to open farmland. Lovely views; interesting buildings. Steep hills, 8 stiles. Bring a drink. No dogs. 2¾ hours. Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

BARRY STEELE AND FRIENDS: From £26, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The Roy Orbison Story.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

JOEL DOMMETT: £21.50, 8pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

JOHN FAIRHURST: £8, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Support from Dead Reds.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

PALE WAVES: £6, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus King Nun.

UNDERGROUND ACOUSTIC SESSIONS: Free, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Hosted by R’n’R, featuring Dave Beckett.

STAGE

ACOSTA DANZA: £20-£35, 7.30pm and Oct 27, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. International dance icon Carlos Acosta launches his new company, Acosta Danza.

IMPROVE YOUR LEARNING: £17.50, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Presented by Professor Robert Winston.

MR MAKER AND THE SHAPES LIVE: £14.50, children £11, 1.30pm/4pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

PRIVATE HENRY TANDY VC: Thursday, October 26, 7.45pm, £15, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220,

STITCH HEAD: £7, 2.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Meet the Author, Guy Bass.

THE FOUR MEN: Thursday, October 26, 7.30pm, £16.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): The Death Of Stalin (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Thu 1.30, 4.00, 6.30, 9.00; Sun 1.00, 3.30, 6.00; Wed 1.30, 4.00; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. Wallace & Gromit: Curse of The Were-Rabbit + Intro (U) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: Queen Of Katwe (PG) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Tractor Ted – All About Harvesters (U) Mon 11.00. Pretty In Pink (15) Sun 8.40. Silver Screen: Pretty In Pink (15) Tue 10.30. Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami – Live With Friends (15) Wed 7.15.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Thor: Ragnarok – 3D (12A) Tue-Thu 8.00. Thor: Ragnarok (12A) Tue-Thu 1.30, 5.00. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Fri 5.30, 8.30; Sat, Sun & Mon 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.30; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.30, 5.15, 7.45. Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri 5.00, 8.00; Sat, Sun & Mon 1.15, 5.00, 8.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri 1.00; Sat 12.30; Sun 1.15; Mon 4.45; Tue 8.30; Wed 4.45; Thu 4.15. British Prisoner Of War Films (PG) Fri 1.30. Loving Vincent (12A) Fri 3.30; Sat 6.00; Sun 8.15; Mon 2.30; Tue 6.15; Wed 2.15; Thu 12.00, 9.00. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) Fri 5.45; Sat 8.15; Tue 3.15. Mother! (18) Fri 8.45; Thu 6.30. Army Of Shadows (12A) Sat 3.00. Le Corsaire (PG) Sun 4.00. The Jungle Bunch (U) Tue 1.00; Thu 2.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): The Red Turtle (U) Fri 7.30. Royal Opera House Live:Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland (Ballet) (12A) Tue 7.15.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film October 30.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Happy Death Day (15) 2.20, 5.30, 8.25. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) 2.00, 4.00, 6.00. Blade Runner 2049 (15) 2.15, 4.40 (Sat & Sun only); 7.50. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.25. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.15. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Fri 3.45, 6.10; Sat 1.00, 3.45, 6.10; Sun 1.00, 3.10; Mon 11.20, 1.45, 4.10; Tue-Thu 12.25, 2.55. The Snowman (15) Fri & Sat 8.40; Sun 8.00; Mon 8.10; Tue-Thu 5.20. Geostorm (12A) Fri 2.40, 5.30, 8.10; Sat 2.40, 5.30, 8.10; Sun 5.30, 8.10; Mon 2.40, 5.30; Tue-Thu 2.40, 8.10. My Little Pony: The Movie (U) Fri 3.20; Sat-Thu 12.50, 3.20. The Mountain Between Us (12A) 6.00. Happy Death Day (15) 8.35. Kids’ Crew: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: Cars 3 (U) Sat 10.10. Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 12.20. Bolshoi Ballet: Le Corsaire (12A) Sun 4.00. Royal Opera House: Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland (12A) Mon 7.15. Thor: Ragnarok (12A) Tue-Thu 5.20, 8.20. Silver Screen: Manchester By The Sea (15) Wed 10.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): DFS: Calamity Jane (U) Fri 1.30. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45. The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 2.15; Wed & Thu 11.00. AFS: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Sun 10.30. ROH: Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland (12A) Mon 7.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film November 17.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Fri & Mon 2.15, 4.45, 7.15; Sat 12.15, 2.00; Sun 8.15; Tue 7.15; Wed 12.00, 4.45; Thu 4.45. Geostorm (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.45, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 11.00, 4.45, 8.15; Sun 2.15, 5.15, 7.45; Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.15. Family Film Fun Screening: Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat 10.30. Horsham Film Society: Cinema Paradiso (PG) Sat 2.30. The Lego Ninjago Movie – 3D (U) Sat 7.15; Sun 5.45; Tue 4.45; Wed 2.30; Thu 5.15. NT Encore: Hamlet (12A) Sun 2.00. Grace Jones & Friends Live (15) Wed 7.15.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film October 27.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Death of Stalin (15) Fri & Thu 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Sat & Mon-Wed 3.30, 5.45, 8.15; Sun 3.30, 7.00, 8.15. The Party (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 3.45, 8.30; Sun 1.00, 3.45, 9.15; Mon 3.45, 6.15; Tue 3.45, 5.45; Wed 9.00; Thu 2.00, 4.00. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Fri 11.00, 1.15; Sat 11.00, 1.15; Sun-Thu 11.00, 12.30. Dina (15) Fri 3.00; Sat 3.15; Sun 1.15, 4.45; Mon 4.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Tue 12.00; Tue 3.15, Wed 1.30; Thu 5.45. On Body and Soul (18) Fri 5.15; Sat & Sun 5.30; Mon & Tue 8.00; Wed 2.30; Thu 3.30. People On Sunday (n/a) Sun 3.00. The Witch (15) Wed 7.00. Brimstone (18) Fri-Sun & Thu 8.00; Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed 4.00. Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (15) Wed 7.15. Open Bethlehem (PG) Thu 8.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri 4.00, 6.15; Sat & Mon-Thu 6.15; Sun 4.00. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) 8.30 (not Sun); Sun 6.15. The Jungle Bunch (U) Sat 4.00; Sat 2.00; Mon-Thu 2.15. The Emoji Movie (U) Mon & Tue 4.15. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Wed & Thu 4.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): Hidden Figures (PG) 7.30.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Sour Grapes With Director Q&A (15) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): The Death Of Stalin (15) Fri 3.30, 6.25, 8.40; Sun & Mon 4.10, 6.25, 8.40; Tue & Thu 3.25, 6.25, 8.40. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Fri & Sat 11.00, 1.20, 4.15; Sun 11.00, 1.10, 4.05; Mon 11.00, 12.00, 2.05, 4.15; Tue-Thu 10.45, 1.00, 4.15. My Little Pony: The Movie (U) Fri & Sat 11.15, 1.30, 3.45; Sun 11.15, 1.45; Mon 11.30, 2.00; Tue-Thu 11.00, 1.15. Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri-Sun & Tue-Thu 8.00; Mon 3.20. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri 11.30, 5.45; Sat 2.00, 5.45; Sun 11.30, 6.10; Mon 1.05; Tue-Thu 11.30, 5.40. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) Fri & Sat 8.30; Sun 8.25. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri 1.45, 6.00; Sat 6.00; Sun & Tue-Thu 1.45. Thor: Ragnarok (12A) Tue-Thu 3.10, 5.45, 8.25. Saturday Morning Movie: The Baby Boss (U) Sat 10.30. The Bolshoi Ballet: Le Corsaire Live (PG) Sun 4.00. Royal Opera House: Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland (12A) Mon 7.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri & Mon 7.45; Sat 7.30; Sun 7.15. Geostorm (12A) Fri 5.45, 8.30; Sat 12.05, 5.45, 8.30; Sun 12.05, 5.40, 8.15; Mon 5.45, 8.30; Tue-Thu 5.55, 8.30. My Little Pony: The Movie (U) Fri 10.30, 12.40, 5.25; Sat 10.15, 2.30, 5.00; Sun 10.15, 2.30, 4.50; Mon 10.15, 12.45, 2.55; Tue 10.00, 1.00, 2.40; Wed & Thu 10.00, 1.00, 3.30.

Connaught (01903 206206): Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri 5.10; Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed 8.00; Mon 8.20; Thu 7.45. Loving Vincent (12A) Sat & Tue 5.45; Sun & Wed 6.00; Thu 6.15. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Sun, Tue & Wed 5.30. My Little Pony (U) Fri 12.20,l 2.40; Sat 10.30, 12.50; Sun-Wed 10.30, 12.50, 3.10; Thu 12.40. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Fri 12.40, 3.00; Sat 9.30, 11.45, 3.10; Sun 10.15, 12.40, 3.00; Mon 11.00, 1.30, 4.00; Tue 10.15, 12.40, 3.00; Wed 11.00, 1.20, 3.45; Thu 10.15, 3.00, 5.20. The Snowman (15) Fri & Thu 8.30; Sat 8.45; Sun, Tue & Wed 8.15; Mon 5.45. Back To The Future Trilogy (PG) Sat 2.15. Royal Opera House: Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland (12A) Mon 7.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

