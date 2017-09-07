ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, September 8-14

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Susse

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

COMMUNITY

HEADSTRONG CLUB: Discussion on the subject Fisheries and the Marine Environment with Chris Williams, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. £10, £3.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: The Victoria Cross by Mike Hoskins, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe.

MEETING OF HORSHAM FRENCH CLUB: 8pm, Roffey Millennium Hall. The subject for the evening is ‘Le Pain Francais’. Refreshments provided. Info: www.horshamfrenchclub.org.uk.

LINDFIELD ARTS FESTIVAL: September 8-10, various venues in Lindfield. Since 2010 the historic village of Lindfield has hosted this spectacular, annual arts event. Participants from across Sussex will demonstrate the amazing talent to be found in the South East as Lindfield Arts Festival 2017 presents a full weekend of entertainment. There will be exhibitions, music, book readings, workshops and children’s activities. These include face-painting, dance, karaoke, graffiti, toy-hacking, circus skills, a community picnic and much, much more. Visit lindfieldartsfestival.com to book tickets and find out more. Tickets can be collected from the box office at SWALK in Lindfield High Street.

POETRY NIGHT: 8pm, The Coffee Works, Alma Road, Lindfield. A group of Sussex-based local poets, including a former musician from the Ronnie Scots Club in London, are staging a poetry night for this year’s Lindfield Arts Festival. Hosted by poet Sally Claire Fadelle, the evening is set to be a mixture of fun, intellect, contemplation and philosophy. To book your place email alex.jones@lindfieldartsfestival.com or simply turn up on the night.

TEA DANCE: 1.30pm-3.45pm, £4.70 per person including tea/coffee, Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive). Info: Southwater Leisure Centre 01403 733208, or Colin and Margaret 01403 734409.

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Sept 10, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

DOOFER DUST: Free, 9pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

DOOMSVILLE: Queens Head, Horsham, 8pm.

FOLK NIGHT: St Edwards Hall, Pound Hill, Crawley, 8pm.

LEAVE THE ENGINE RUNNING: The Prince Albert, Copthorne, 9pm.

LET’S HANG ON: £24-£25, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

MATT WOOSEY DUO: £15, 7.45pm, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. Folk, roots, ambient and electronica.

NO MUSTANG: The Potters , Burgess Hill, 8.30pm.

PURPLE ZEPPELIN: £18-£20, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Tribute band.

SHOWADDYWADDY: £19.50, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Showaddywaddy in Concert, Let’s Rock ‘n’ Roll.

STRAY DOG: New Moon, Crawley, 8.30pm.

THE GREATEST HITS OF MOTOWN: £23.90, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. How Sweet It Is.

SATURDAY, SEPETEMBER 9

COMMUNITY

ART EXHIBITION: 10am-5pm, Sports Hall, Lindfield Primary Academy, September 9–10. Part of Lindfield Arts Festival. Professional and non-professional artists, artwork for sale, meet and talk to artists. Info: hilary.kennett@lindfieldartsfestival.com, maggie.lloyd@lindfieldartsfestival.com.

ELLENS GREEN & RUDGWICK GARDENING ASSOCIATION: Autumn show, Ellens Green Memorial Hall, Furzen Lane, Ellens Green, Rudgwick. Doors 2.30pm. A showcase of autumn flowers and vegetables, art and home fare. A last chance to enjoy horticultural flair until next year. There will also be a vegetable and produce auction, bidding for bargain boxes of exhibitors’ entries, a raffle, and delicious homemade cakes and teas. All are welcome.

FOUR QUARTETS IN BERWICK CHURCH: Master storytellers Ashley Ramsden and Flora Pethybridge recite TS Eliot, 7.30pm, £18, Berwick Church. Organised by the Charleston Trust.

MEDIEVAL WEEKEND: Michelham Priory, 10.30am-4pm Sept 9 and 10, with living history camps and displays, archery competition, medieval traders, barbecue and bar. See sussexpast.co.uk.

PIPPINGFORD PARK: September 9-10. An enchanting day of adventure and discovery for parents, grandparents and kids of all ages. Into The Trees returns to the heart of the Ashdown Forest, offering a chance to enjoy the protected ancient woodland of Pippingford Park. Tree-climbing, pond-dipping, making wood whistles, cake, learning about bats, mountain boarding, slacklining, hands-on demonstrations from wildlife experts, foraging and more. Locally sourced food and drink. Pippingford Park near Nutley. Family day tickets £22 for two adults and up to three kids. Adults £8, children (5+) £5. Info: www.into-the- trees.co.uk.

TALK: St George’s Church, St George’s Road, Brighton. Prof Monique Simmonds OBE, deputy director of Science of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, gives a talk at a fundraising event being held by The Friends of St George’s Church, Kemptown. Entitled: Murder, Fraud and Health. Astonishing stories of how the knowledge of plants has helped us in our lives, often in unexpected ways. Doors 7pm, talk starts 7.30pm. Tickets £14 to include a cheese platter and glass of wine, or Gallery tickets for talk only, £7. Cash bar for wine and soft drinks. Reserve tickets by email to friendsofstgeorgeschurch@gmail.com, or buy at eventbrite.co.uk.

CONCERTS

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm St Leonard’s Church, Seaford. Niall O’Riordan flute and Anne Marshall piano.

GIGS

DEBORAH BONHAM: £18.50, 7.45pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Blues-rock vocalist.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Taygan Paxton, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

JAYNE INGLES: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Then Jon London.

KILLER QUEEN: £26.90, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Queen tribute.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Harvest Festival. Harvest loaves, cheese and apples served.

LOOSE CABOOSE: £5 on door, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

MOJO: The Bedford, Horsham, 9pm.

SALAD FINGERS: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8.30pm.

SONIC DELUXE: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: £20-£22, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Tribute show.

THE JOHN HACKETT BAND: £17-£18, 7.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Celebrating the new album release, We Are Not Alone.

STAGE

AN EVENING OF DIRTY DANCING: £23, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The classic story on stage.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Lewes, Balmer Down and The River Ouse, 12 miles with Emma T 07864 587043. Meet at Brook Street car park, Lewes, 10am.

GLYNDEBOURNE OPEN GARDENS DAY: 11am-4pm, £10. The gardens are open for all to enjoy.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Circular Walk via Sompting Abbots, 5 miles with Phil 01273 835931. Meet at car park near top of Titch Hill on Bostal Road between Steyning and Sompting, 10.30am.

ONE DAY AT THE KEEP: The Keep, Falmer, 10.30am-3.30pm, free. Meet the staff, behind the scenes tours, talks and displays or archive material.

PETWORTH: Coultershaw Heritage Site and Beam Pump on A285 1 ½ miles south of Petworth. Water-wheel driven pump installed 1782 to supply water to Petworth. New displays tell the story of the Coultershaw Mill, the Beam Pump, the Rother Navigation, the Petworth Turnpike and the Railway. Also recently installed Archimedes Screw water turbine generating electricity from a renewable source. Open 11am-5pm; admission £2.50 children free; 01798 865 774 www.coultetshaw.co.uk.

GIGS

HOSPITAL RADIO CRAWLEY LIVE MUSIC AFTERNOON: The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 12pm-6pm.

ROODY WOOMBLE: 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets at www.facebook.com/dictionarypudding

THE CARPENTERS STORY: £24.40, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Starring Claire Furley as Karen Carpenter.

THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL: £29.50-£32, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. The Whitney Houston Story.

STAGE

MILKSHAKE! LIVE: £14.50, 11am/3pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The Magic Story Book, starring Milkshake! favourites.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

COMMUNITY

CRAWLEY CAMERA CLUB: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 7.45pm-10pm, throughout the year with activities for all photography enthusiasts from newcomer to experienced practitioners. The club has its own studio and darkroom for use by members. Join the group on a club evening (7.45pm for 8pm start) and ask for any committee member. Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre (near K2), Crawley. Further details and programme online at crawleycameraclub.co.uk and twitter @crawleycamera.

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Gina Hammett, £5 with refreshments and raffle, 7.30pm, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

Horsham Scottish Country Dancing Club: Meets every Monday, September to May, 8pm-10pm, Millennium Hall, Crawley Road, Roffey. Beginners always welcome, £2 an evening. Bring soft shoes. Info: www.horshamscdc.org.uk, enquiries@horshamscdc.org.uk, 01403 269439.

LEWES HISTORY GROUP TALK: 7pm (for 7.30pm), King’s Church, Brooks Road, Lewes. ‘Life in 13th Century England’ by Joanna Wilkins. All welcome. Members £2/ non-members £3. Free refreshments. leweshistory.org.uk.

MEDITATIONS FOR MENTAL FREEDOM: Classes consist of guided, stress-reducing meditations, a thought-provoking talk on an aspect of Buddhist philosophy and its relevance to daily life, any questions, tea and biscuits. Mondays, Room 2, Haywards Heath Town Hall, 7.30pm-9pm, £6 per class.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: The origins and Development of Surnames by Les Mitchinson, 7.30pm in Bridge Cottage, High Street, Uckfield.

THE ARTS SOCIETY STEYNING: Meets the second Monday of each month at The Steyning Centre, opposite St Andrew’s Church, Church Street, Steyning. September 11: Illustrated talk from Toby Faber on ‘Indians, Buffalo and Storms: The American West in 19th century art’. Enquiries to 01903 905302. The annual membership fee is £36. Members and visitors (donation of £5) are welcomed with coffee at 10am followed by our meeting 10.30-noon.

GIGS

CHRISTY MOORE: £35, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Charcoal Burner, Crawley, 8pm.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

COMMUNITY

BURGESS HILL U3A COFFEE MORNING: With Southern Water, 10am-12pm, Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill. Please note this month’s speaker is now Elvira Gabos from Southern Water with a presentation entitled ‘Sewerwise and Waterwise’. New members welcome. £1.50 including raffle ticket.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Petworth Park and Beyond Circular, 10.5 miles with Ray 01403 783797. Meet at PP North car park (one mile north of Petworth, just off A283) 10.30am.

COMEDY

CARERS CENTRE COMEDY CARAVAN: £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Raising funds for a carers caravan.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

STAGE

BRASSED OFF: £15.50-£21.50, 7.45pm until Sept 16 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Starring Jeffrey Holland. Based on a true story.

DAVID SEDARIS: £31.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. One of America’s pre-eminent humour writers.

DEATHTRAP: £15.50, 7.45pm until Sept 16 (Wed/Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Thriller starring Paul Bradley and Jessie Wallace.

RUSSIAN STATE OPERA: £34.50 per night, 7.30pm and Sept 13, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Madama Butterfly Tues, Tosca Wed.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Beacons, Berwick and Bo Peep, 10 miles with Ian W 07875 128230. Meet at Firle Village car park, 10am.

FINE ART SOCIETY: Uckfield and Lewes Decorative and Fine Art Society, ow With the Flow: Art Nouveau 1890-1920 by Vivienne Lawes, 2pm for tea/coffee, 2.30pm start, Uckfield Civic Centre.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Shortgate, undulating 5.5 miles with Dave 473227. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

SHINE ON THEATRE GROUP: New and exciting dance and drama classes. Dance on Wednesday, drama on Thursday. Shine On Theatre Group welcomes children aged 4-16 years. Classes at Scout Headquarters, Trinity Road, Hurstpierpoint. Info: Michael Burnie on 07880724870.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: The Deans (Balsdean, Rottingdean and Saltdean) by Mike Laslett, 7.30pm in the Ventnor Hall, Blatchington Road, Hove.

U3A OPEN DAY: 10am-noon at the Corn Exchange, Lewes. Find out more about the activities and courses on offer, talk to the people who run them and join up. Free entry and refreshments.

COMEDY

BRING YOUR OWN BABY COMEDY: £10, noon Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE NOISE NEXT DOOR’S COMEDY LOCK-IN: £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

DAVID GILMOUR: £18-£19, 8pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Live at Pompeii 2017.

L’ORCHESTRE DU MONT-PLAISANT: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Lost Organ Unit.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

SASKIA STEENE FAULKNER: £4-£5, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Support from Kitty Perrin and Nina Partiridge, Romarni Brytz and Hannah Brown.

STAGE

POETRY CAFE: Free, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Donations appreciated for featured guests.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

COMMUNITY

CRAWLEY SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING CLUB: Meets every Thursday, September to May, 8pm-10pm, Milton Mount Community Hall, Milton Mount Avenue, Pound Hill. Beginners always welcome. £2 an evening. Bring soft shoes. Info: www.crawleyscdc.btck.co.uk, 01403 269439.

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Monthly meeting with a talk on ‘The History of Fine Dining’ by Felicity Marno. Felicity has been a partner since 1987 in Stockspring Antiques and has over 35 years’ experience as an antique ceramics dealer. She is Hon Vice President of the English Ceramics Circle. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, 10.35am. Doors 9.45am with coffee served until 10.20am. Non-members are welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 414477). Tickets £8. Info: hhcg.org.uk.

HORAM & HEATHFIELD FLOWER CLUB: Floral evening – a demonstration by Sue Thompson entitled ‘Up the Garden Path’, Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane , Heathfield. Visitors welcome, £5, sales table, raffle and refreshments. Call 01435 408605.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Jevington Circular, 5 miles with Dave C 726427. Or, Underneath the Arch, 10 miles with Christine 841708. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

TALK: ‘The Curious History of the Cottage Garden’ with Stephanie Donaldson, Borde Hill Garden, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath, 10.30am-1.30pm. Stephanie Donaldson is an author, journalist and former garden editor of Country Living Magazine. She will trace the arrival in the country of many plants associated with the cottage garden. As Stephanie talks, she gradually assembles the plants, creating a stunning table-top cottage garden. Ticket price includes refreshments on arrival and a tour of the garden. RHS Members and Friends of Borde Hill £24, non-members £30. Visit www.bordehill.co.uk/events, 01444 450326.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

ROOM 94: £10, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

WANNABE: £16-£19, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. The Spice Girls Show.

STAGE

DOPPEL DIETRICH: £17-£18, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Starring Patricia Hartshorne.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Kids’ Club: Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (U) Sat 10.30. Last Days in Havana (15) Sun 1.00. Vintage Sundays: The Sound Of Music (U) Sun 8.30. Chinese Roulette (15) Mon 6.30. David Gilmour Live At Pompeii (PG) Wed 8.30. WOFF Opening Night: Mamma Mia (PG) Thu 6.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): It (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.10; Sat & Sun 1.45, 5.00, 8.10. American Made (15) 7.50. Dunkirk (12A) 5.20; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00. The Emoji Movie (U) Sat & Sun 3.10. Sat & Sun 3.10. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Sat & Sun 1.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Dunkirk (12A) Fri 1.00; Sat 2.00; Sun 6.00; Mon 8.45; Tue 6.30. The Odyssey (15) Fri 3.30; Sun 12.45. Alone In Berlin (12A) Fri 6.15; Sat 12.00; Sun 8.25; Mon 6.30; Tue 3.45, 9.00. The Other Side Of Hope (12A) Fri 8.45; Sun 3.30. Angels In America (Part 2) (15) Sat 7.00. An Inconvenient Sequel (12A) Mon 3.45; Wed 1.30. Land Of Mine (15) Wed 4.00. Maudie (12A) Thu 3.30. Carmen Of The Lake (PG) Thu 7.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): National Theatre Live: Yerma (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film September 25.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): It (15) 2.10, 5.00, 8.00. Detroit (15) 2.00, 4.50, 7.45. Logan Lucky (12A) 5.10, 8.05 (not Wed). Dunkirk (12A) 2.10 (not Wed). The Midwife (12A) Wed 2.05, 5.10, 8.05.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Sat & Sun 3.00. Cars 3 (U) Sat & Sun 12.30. The Emoji Movie (U) Sat & Sun 2.30. The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) Sat 12.20; Sun 10.30, 12.20. Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat & Sun 1.00. Logan Lucky (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Sat 5.10, 8.00; Sun 5.10; Thu 2.20, 5.10. The Limehouse Golem (15) 3.15, 8.10 (not Thu); Thu 5.05. It (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 1.30, 4.35, 7.40; Sat 4.35, 7.40; Sun 4.35, 7.55; Thu 1.30, 7.40. Al Gore In Conversation, Plus An Inconvenient Sequel (12A) 5.55 (not Thu); Thu 2.30. Kids’ Crew: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Sat 10.10. Carmen On The Lake: From Lake Constance (12A) Thu 7.00. American Assassin (18) Thu 8.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Dunkirk (12A) Fri-Tue 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): United Kingdom (12A) Fri 7.30.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): Viceroy’s House (12A) Wed 5.30, 8.00.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): The Limehouse Golem (15) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun & Tue 5.15, 8.15; Thu 2.00, 4.45. Detroit (15) Fri, Sat & Tue 1.30, 4.45, 7.55; Sun 4.45, 7.55; Mon 1.30, 4.45; Wed 1.00, 4.15; Thu 1.00, 4.30, 7.45. David Gilmour: Live At Pompeii (12A) Wed 7.30. Carmen On The Lake (12A) Thu 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film September 26.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Limehouse Golem (15) Fri, Sat & Mon 3.15, 5.45; Sun 5.45; Tue & Wed 2.30, 5.00; Thu 2.30, 8.15. Dennis Skinner: Nature Of The Beast (15) Fri-Tue 3.30, 8.15; Wed & Thu 3.30. God’s Own Country (15) Fri, Sat, Tue & Thu 5.30, 8.15; Sun & Mon 5.45, 8.15; Wed 8.15. Detroit (15) 7.45. El Sur & Q+A (12A) Sun 2.15. The Lure (12A) Tue 1.00, 7.30; Wed 5.30; Thu 5.45. Primaire (Elementary) (12A) Fri, Sat & Wed 3.00, 5.45; Sun & Mon 3.00, 5.30; Tue 12.00; Thu 12.00, 3.00, 5.45. The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 1.00. David Gilmour: Live at Pompeii (12A) Wed 8.00. Chris Difford (PG) Sat 5.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Fri 4.00; Sat & Sun 2.30. Final Portrait (15) Fri 6.00; Sat & Sun 4.20; Mon 6.15; Tue 4.15; Wed 3.55; Thu 2.15. The Limehouse Golem (15) Fri 8.00; Sat, Sun & Tue 6.15, 8.15; Mon 3.45, 8.15; Wed 1.45, 5.45; Thu 11.30, 4.15. David Gilmour Live At Pompeii (12A) Wed 8.00. Carmen On The Lake (12A) Thu 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film September 15.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): It (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 11.15, 2.20, 5.45, 8.25; Sat & Sun 3.00, 5.45, 8.25; Thu 2.20, 5.45, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Detroit (15) Fri-Tue 8.15; Wed 2.00; Thu 2.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. The Limehouse Golem (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 11.00, 2.30, 6.00; Sat 3.45, 6.00; Sun 3.30, 6.00; Wed 11.00, 5.00; Thu 4.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Dunkirk (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 11.30, 2.10, 6.20, 8.35; Sat 1.30, 4.00, 6.20, 8.35; Sun 1.15, 6.05; Wed 11.30, 2.10, 5.15; Thu 2.10, 8.35. The Emoji Movie (U) Sat 11.00, 1.00; Sun 1.00. Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat 11.15, 2.00; Sun 1.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Beauty And The Beast Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat 10.30. Dying Breed Plus In Person Q&A With Director Mick Catmull (tbc) Sun 4.00. David Gilmour: Live At Pompeii (12A) Wed 8.00. Carmen On Lake Constance (12A) Thu 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Autistic Screening: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Sat 10.15. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Sun 10.00; Wed 12.00. Detroit (15) Fri & Thu 2.15; Sat 5.15; Sun 7.40; Mon 12.10, 5.30; Tue 5.00; Wed 5.30. Dunkirk (12A) Fri & Thu 6.00; Sat & Sun 2.45; Mon 3.10; Tue 2.30; Wed 12.15, 2.45. It (15) Fri & Thu 3.00, 5.15, 8.15; Sat & Sun 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Mon 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Tue 2.30, 5.30, 8.00; Wed 2.40, 5.15, 8.15. Parent & Baby Screening: Rough Night (15) Mon 12.00. Rough Night (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.30; Sat 8.20; Sun 5.15. The Emoji Movie (U) Sat 10.00, 12.30; Sun 10.15, 12.30. The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (U) Sat & Sun 11.55.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Limehouse Golem (15) Fri 12.00, 5.45; Sat 5.45; Sun 12.00, 5.45; Mon 3.00; Tue 12.45, 5.45; Wed 3.30; Thu 12.00, 6.00. Maudie (12A) Fri 1.10; Sat & Tue 12.15; Thu 1.30. It (15) 2.30, 5.30, 8.30. God’s Own Country (15) Fri & Sat 3.30, 8.15; Sun 1.00, 8.30; Mon 5.45; Tue 3.15, 8.15; Wed 1.00, 6.00; Thu 3.45, 8.20. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Emoji Movie (U) Sat 10.15. Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor (U) Sat 10.45; Sun 10.10. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Sat 12.40; Sun 5.45. Jonas Kaufmann: My Italy (12A) Sun 3.15. Silver Screen: The Shack (12A) Mon 11.00. David Gilmour: Live At Pompeii (12A) Wed 8.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.