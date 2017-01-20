ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: January 20-26, 2017

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

COMEDY

DOUGLAS WALKER AND DANIEL NILS ROBERTS: £6-£8, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Douglas Walker: Komischer and Daniel Nils Roberts: The Causeway.

LEE HURST – COMEDY SHOW NO 9: £18.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Jan 22, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

CONCERTS

SEAFORD MUSIC SOCIETY CONCER: £14, 7.45pm, Cross Way Church, Steyne Road, Seaford, 01323 491601.

GIGS

I LOVE TO BOOGIE WITH T.REXTASY: January 20, 7.30pm, £21.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. T.Rextasy is now accepted as the world’s only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan and T.Rex.

LEWES PSYCH FEST PRE-PARTY: £10, 7pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Fumaca Preta, Melt Dunes, Is Bliss, Projector, Rokwrokubi. www.seetickets.com.

MARTYN JOSEPH – WINTER TOUR: Friday, January 20, 8pm, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. Martyn is a jaw-dropping guitar player who has developed a unique percussive style

THE STRAY DOGS: 8.45pm to late, free admission, The Hurst Arms, 76 Willingdon Road, Eastbourne.

THE TAKE THAT EXPERIENCE: £21, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Celebrating Take That’s 25th Anniversary.

SEAFORD FOLK CLUB: 8pm, The Royal British Legion, Claremont Road, Seaford.

VIVA NEIL DIAMOND: £16, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Robert Drury sings Neil Diamond.

STAGE

CINDERELLA: £10, 7.30pm until Jan 22, The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, Seaford, 01323 897426. A traditional panto for all the family.

THE HOMECOMING: £7-£8, 7.45 until Jan 28 (2.30pm Sun) (no performance Mon), New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton, 01273 746118. By Harold Pinter.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

COMEDY

COMEDY CAFÉ: £11, 8pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Junior Simpson, Phil Jerrod and Dana Alexander.

EXHIBITIONS

DAVID APPS: The Coach House, High Street, Alfriston. Debut exhibition. Until Feb 21, Thursday to Sunday, 11am-5pm. Visit www.facebook.com/events/244874412613898, www.artificialdesigns.co.uk.

GIGS

FRANKLY SINATRA: £24, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Starring Stephen Triffitt.

GATLING CAMEL: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HOLLIE ROGERS: Sumners Ponds Fishery & Campsite, Horsham, 8pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

LEWES PSYCHEDELIC FESTIVAL: £20, 3pm, All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes, 01273 486391. Flamingods, The Lucid Dream, Sculpture, Dead Rabbits, Fever Dream Eva Bowan, Inwards Arc Garrison.

RUBY TURNER: Saturday, January 21, 7.30pm, £22, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Ruby is renowned for hits like ‘If You’re Ready (Come Go With Me)’, ‘I’d Rather Go Blind’ and ‘It’s Gonna Be Alright’.

SAVIOURS OF SOUL: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

SOUTHERN SPIRIT: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Rock and rhythm & blues.

SPELLBOUND: Tickets on door, 9pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. ’80s club night for people who hate ’80s nights.

STEPHEN TRIFFITT: Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 7.30pm.

THE REBEATS: Goffs Park Social Club Ltd, Crawley, 8pm.

STAGE

CIRQUE ENCHANTMENT: £25, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Winter magic and enchantment.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

CONCERTS

DIMITRIS DEKAVALLAS: £15.75, 3pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Guitar recital.

GIGS

CACTUS BLOSSUMS: £10, members £8, 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. A Union Music Store Presentation. Tickets www.wegottickets.com enquiries unionmusicstore.com

CARLTON MAIN FRICKLEY COLLIERY BAND: £12.75, 3pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. 2016/2017 Brass Season.

STAGE

LET’S TWIST AGAIN: £21.15-£25.15, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Relive the songs of the rock ’n’ roll era.

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

COMEDY

OPEN YA MOUTH: Free, 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Open mic for comedy, music, spoken word and poetry.

GIGS

MARTHA WAINWRIGHT AND BERNICE: £22, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Melting Vinyl presents.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

COMEDY

JIMMY CARR: £27.50, 8pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour.

FILM

MARY HOW TRUST FILM SOCIETY: Swallows and Amazons, 7.30pm, West Chiltington Village Hall. Tickets £6 on the door and from: Mary How Trust ticket hotline, 01798 877646; The Mary How Trust screening rooms and charity shop; The Card Centre, Storrington; Cherilyn/Nisa Local, West Chiltington.

GIGS

DONNY OSMOND: £44.60, 7pm, Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. The Soundtrack of My Life UK Tour 2017.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPNE MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

DAVISON HIGH SCHOOL: £6.50, 7pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Colour Family Dance.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

COMEDY

COMEDIANS CINEMA CLUB: £5, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The UK’s best comedians create hilarious improvised versions of your favourite movies.

GIGS

MERCURY: £22.50, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The Ultimate Queen Tribute.

STAGE

CATHY: Free-£12, 7.30pm and Jan 26, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A new play by Ali Taylor. Choose to book a fee, discounted (£1-£5) or full price (£12) ticket. All proceeds to Cardboard Citizens.

RAPUNZEL: £6-£9, various times, Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham 01323 841414. Hailsham’s 2017 Panto.

RED FILM PROGRAMME: £15.50, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

COMEDY

COMIC BOOM: £7-£9, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. David Morgan, MC Paul McCaffrey.

NATTS COMEDY CLUB: Pay what you like, 8pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. New material night.

GIGS

FEAT JOHN CAVE: Free with collection, 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Underground Acoustic Sessions.

JAH WOBBLE: 7pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

MEXRRISSEY: £16.50-£18.50, 8pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Mexico goes Morrissey.

PAUL JONES AND DAVE KELLY: £22.50, 7.45pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. An evening of acoustic blues and anecdotes.

TOTALLY TINA: £21.75-£24, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Tina Turner tribute.

STAGE

NT ENCORE NO MANS LAND: £10-£12, 7pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

THE WELLSBOURNE SOCIETY FOLKLORE SPECIAL: £6-£7, 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Exploring the history, culture and psychogeography of Brighton and Sussex.

TRINITY WILL WRITING AND ESTATE PLANNING EVENT: Free but booking require, 10.30am, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Jackie (15) Fri 3.00, 9.00; Sat, Sun & Mon 3.30, 9.00; Tue & Thu 9.00; Wed 3.45, 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 3.45. Toddler Time: Messy Goes To Okido Sleep And Dreams (U) Fri 11.00. La La Land (12A) Fri 6.00; Sat 12.45, 6.00; Sun & Mon 12.30, 6.00; Tue & Thu 6.15; Wed 1.00, 6.15; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 1.00. Au Revoir Les Enfants + Q&A With Ladislaus Löb (12A) Fri 12.00. Kids’ Club: Storks (U) Sat 10.30. Silver Screen: Indignation (15) Tue 10.30. Big Scream: Your Name (12A) Wed 10.30. Silver Screen: Your Name (12A) Thu 10.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): La La Land (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 2.30, 5.25, 8.20; Parent & Baby Show: Fri 10.30. Sing – 3D (U) Sat & Sun 12.00. Sing (U) Sat & Sun 3.10. Live By Night (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 7.45; Sat & Sun 8.05; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00. A Monster Calls (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.15; Sat & Sun 5.40. Moana (PG) Sat & Sun 12.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): La La Land (12A) Fri 1.15, 6.00; Sat 3.15, 8.30; Sun 12.30, 8.30; Mon 12.45, 6.00, 8.45; Tue & Thu 3.15, 6.00, 8.30; Wed 12.15, 4.45. A Monster Calls (12A) Fri & Mon 3.30, 8.45; Sat, Tue & Thu 12.45, 6.00; Sun 6.00; Wed 2.45. The Eagle Huntress (PG) Sat 1.00. The Sleeping Beauty (U) Sun 3.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Swallows And Amazons (PG) Sat 2.00. Café Society (12A) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (No films this week.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): xXx: Return Of Xander Cage (12A) 2.20 (not Wed); 5.10, 8.10. Lion (PG) 2.00, 5.00; 8.00 (not Wed). La La Land (12A) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Moana (PG) Sat & Sun 12.15. Eastbourne Film Society: A War (15) Wed 2.10, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Bolshoi Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty (Live) (12A) Sun 3.00. Silver Screen: Me Before You (12A) Wed 10.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): DFS – Blue Hawaii (U) Fri 1.30. Sully: Miracle On The Hudson (12A) Fri 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): Swallows And Amazons (PG) Thu 5.30, 8.00.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Lion (PG) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 10.45, 1.45; Sun Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. La La Land (12A) Fri & Sat 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 5.15, 8.00, 8.15; Mon & Wed 2.00, 2.15, 5.00, 5.15, 8.00, 8.15; Tue & Thu 2.00, 5.00, 5.15, 8.00, 8.15. Family Film Fun Screening: The BFG (PG) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera: Romeo Et Juliette (tbc) Sat 5.55.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Maggie’s Plan (15) Fri 8.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (Next film January 28.)

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): The Light Between Oceans (12A) Mon 2.45, 5.30; Tue & Thu 5.30; Wed 3.15, 8.30. Passengers (12A) Mon & Tue 8.15; Wed 6.00; Thu 3.00, 8.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film January 28.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): La La Land (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.15, 3.45, 6.00, 8.35; Sat 12.30, 3.20, 6.00, 8.35, 9.15; Sun 11.30, 1.10, 3.45, 6.00, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Lion (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.30, 6.20, 8.45; Sat 3.05, 6.20, 8.45; Sun 10.45, 3.15, 6.20, 8.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.45. Manchester By The Sea (15) Fri & Sun-Thu 5.40, 8.25; Sat 12.45, 3.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Moana (PG) Sat 12.35; Sun 10.30, 12.50. Saturday Morning Movie: Storks (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Live: Romeo And Juliet (tbc) Sat 5.55. Bolshoi Ballet Live: The Sleeping Beauty (U) Sun 3.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Moana (PG) Sat & Sun 10.30. Hacksaw Ridge (15) Thu 12.00, 5.15. La La Land (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sat & Sun 3.15, 6.00, 8.25. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed 12.45; Mon 12.15. Sing (U) Sat & Sun 10.20, 12.40. xXx: Return Of Xander Cage (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 3.40, 6.05, 8.30; Sat & Sun 3.35, 6.00, 8.45; Mon 3.20, 5.45, 8.25; Thu 2.45, 8.30.

Connaught (01903 206206): La La Land (12A) Fri, Wed & Thu 12.00, 3.00, 5.40, 8.45; Sat 12.30, 3.15, 6.00, 8.45; Sun 12.00, 3.00, 5.45, 8.40; Mon 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.30; Tue 12.15, 3.00, 6.00, 8.45. Manchester By The Sea (15) Fri & Tue 11.45, 2.45, 8.30; Sat 5.30, 8.30; Sun 2.45, 8.30; Mon 2.00, 5.30; Wed 12.10, 2.45, 8.30; Thu 2.45, 5.50, 8.30. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri 5.50; Sun, Tue & Wed 5.40; Thu 11.45. Moana (PG) Sat 9.45, 12.20, 3.00; Sun 10.00, 12.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Labyrinth (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: La La Land (12A) Mon 11.00. Worthing Film Club: Hunt For The Wilderpeople (12A) Mon 8.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.