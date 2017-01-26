ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: January 27 to February 2

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

COMEDY

COMEDY COTTAGE SHOW: 8pm, doors 7.30pm, £11, Harlequin Theatre, Warwick Quadrant, Redhill, 01737 276500, www.harlequintheatre.co.uk. Profits this month to Syria Relief (Aleppo Crisis). Line-up: Headliner Patrick Monahan with support from Jenny Collier, Sameena Zehra, Jody Kamali and MC Nat Tapley. House tunes from Pete Dennis.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Jan 29, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

CONCERTS

NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: £15 on door (8-25yrs free), 7.45pm, Sussex Downs College, Mountfield Road, Lewes. Riyad Nicolas piano, Bach, Chopin, Beethoven. Advance tickets at www.ticketsource.com

GIGS

BOWIE EXPERIENCE: £24, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. A celebration of David Bowie.

DUB ORGANISER: £5, 9pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

HARMLESS FUNK: £22-£12, 8pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Classic and contemporary funk.

MACCA – THE CONCERT: £23-£33, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Celebrating the music of Paul McCartney.

RAMIN AND THE BROADGRASS BAND – LEAD ME HOME: 7.30pm, £28.50, Jan 27, The Capitol, Horsham. A show with influences from the rootsy sound of bluegrass to the passionate drama of theatre.

SKA TUNES: Free, 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

STEVE YOUNG UK: Caffe Nero Crawley, 12pm.

EXHIBITIONS

MEMORIAL: Free, Lewes High Street business windows, until Feb 19. Photo exhibition with various themes for Holocaust Memorial Day. Leaflets available from Tourist Information Centre, Lewes.

STAGE

A LAD IN: Family panto from Trinity Church Players, Holy Trinity Church Hall, Rushams Road, Horsham, 7.30pm. Bar selling wine and fruit juice. Tickets £7 for adults and £3 for children. Must be prebooked from 01403 268035. Proceeds split between The Multiple Sclerosis Society and Holy Trinity Church. Until January 28.

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS: £6-£8, 7.45pm, until Jan 29 (Sat/Sun 2.45pm) also Feb 3-5, Lewes Little Theatre, Lancaster Street, Lewes (01273) 474826. A youth theatre production.

CINDERELLA: £10, 7.30pm, until Jan 29, The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, Seaford, 01323 897426. A traditional panto for all the family.

THE CHICAGO BLUES BROTHERS: £25, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A brand new production for 2017.

THE NICE GUYS: £4-£5, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Set in 1970s Los Angeles.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

COMEDY

ANDREW LAWRENCE: £14.50-£16.50, 8pm, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, 01903 206206. The Hate Speech Tour.

FUNNY WOMEN: Brighton Nights. £10-£12, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Line-up tbc.

EXHIBITIONS

EXHIBITION: In A Dream you Saw A Way to Survive and You Were Full of Joy. Free, until May 1, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111. Elizabeth Price presents the latest in a series of Hayward Touring exhibitions.

GIGS

A MUSICAL BENEFIT: £5-£10 on door, 7.30pm, Seaford Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road, Seaford. Seaford Refugee Support, to raise money for refugee families in the area.

ASYLUM AFFAIR: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

BARBER AND TAYLOR: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926.

CLUB AFRICA: £5, 11pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Club night.

ECLECTIC: 8.30pm-11.30pm, Clayton and Keymer Royal British Legion, Woodsland Road, Hassocks. Singer and guitarist. A mix of music from the 1970s to the present day. Guests £4 on door.

ELLIOT’S SLEEPING: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: 8pm, Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Sound Tradition. Tradition songs in four-part vocal harmony.

LOCAL AND LIVE SESSIONS: £10, 8pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Isabella Coulstock, The Tringham Sisters and Worry Dolls.

ONE NIGHT OF ELVIS: January 28, 7.30pm, £23, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Lee Memphis King, Europe’s most successful Elvis tribute artist, presents the ultimate tribute to the King.

THINK FLOYD: £24, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Pink Floyd tribute show.

STAGE

AN EVENING WITH AN IMMIGRANT: Jan 28-29, 7.30pm, £12, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Born to a Muslim father and a Christian mother, poet and playwright Inua Ellams left Nigeria for England aged 12.

MEET TOMMY ATKINS: £10, 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Set in the First World War, by Peter Gill.

THE ‘RED DRAGON’: Eastbourne Darts Weekend, 11am and Jan 29, Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. For an entry form contact gdevents1462@gmail.com or call 07877 241248.

WE’RE GOING ON A BEAR HUNT: £13.25-£15.15, various times and Jan 29, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29

COMEDY

JACK WHITEHALL: At Large, £26.50-£31, 8pm and Jan 30 (Sat mat 4pm) Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

CONCERTS

BRIGHTON CONSORT AND ENSEMBLE REZA: 4pm, £14 (£12 concessions, £3 for under 18s), St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath, www.brightonconsort.org.uk, 01273 833746, or tickets on the door. Beautiful and dramatic music on themes of love for voices and string quartet, plus chamber music by Haydn and Beethoven.

SEAN SHIBE: Jan 29, 11am, £18.50/£16, Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA), Sussex University, 01273 709709. Sean Shibe is fast establishing himself as one of the UK’s best classical guitarists.

STAGE

BROKEN BISCUITS: £10-£12, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Featuring Lorraine Bowen, Jo Neary, Mr B the Gentleman Rhymer and Idle Eye.

THE SNOW QUEEN: £8, 2.30pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. The London Ballet Company.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

EXHIBITIONS

CITYSCAPES AND OTHER WORKS: Until Feb 12, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Exhibition by William Pierce.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

C DUNCAN: £10, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Plus Stevie Parker, plus Yumi and The Weather.

OLIVIA MAY GREEN: £3-£4, 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Saskia Steene-Faulkner, Hayley Chillcot and Nathalie Nedelijkoic.

RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC: £25-£35, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Tribute band.

THE BREW: £12, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Plus Stuart James Band.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

STAGE

RENT THE MUSICAL: £26-£33.50, 7.45pm until Feb 4 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson.

THE TWITS: £15-£22, 1.30pm/7pm until Feb 4 (2.30pm Sat) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. A Curve and Rose Theatre, Kingston Production.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

COMEDY

CARERS CENTRE COMEDY CARAVAN: £10, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Improvised comedy special.

ROSS NOBLE – BRAIN DUMP: £25, 8pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111.

GIGS

THE TRANSPORTS: £18.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A tale of exile and migration.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

COMEDY

COMEDY AT THE CON: £7.50-£9, 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Joe Rowntree, Lauren Patterson and Stephen Grant, M Neil Masters.

ROSS NOBLE – BRAIN DUMP 2017: £26.50, 8pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

GIGS

BOBBY SOCKS AND BLUE JEANS: £23, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Over 40 smash hits from the ’50s and ’60s.

FAIRPORT CONVENTION: £23.50, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. 50th Anniversary Tour plus support from Sally Barker.

FRAGILE CREATURES: £3-£4, 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Alternative Function, 5 Kites an Wuuad.

LOS PACAMINOS: £20, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Featuring Paul Young.

STAGE

CIRCUS OF HORRORS: £18-£26, 8pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. The Never Ending Nightmare.

NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: Screening of Amadeus, Thursday, February 2, 7pm, £15, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. Lucian Msamati (Game of Thrones) plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s iconic play,

PETER PAN: £6-£10, 7pm Feb 2/3, 2.30pm Feb 4, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Ardingly Prep School production.

SERIOUSLY DEAD: £18-£22, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. A brand new musical comedy play.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Denial (12A) Fri 4.00, 9.00; Sat 3.15, 8.45; Sun 4.30, 9.15; Mon 3.30, 8.45; Tue 8.45; Wed 3.45, 8.45; Silver Screen: Tue 3.45; Thu 10.30, 3.45. Jackie (15) Fri 1.45, 6.30; Sat 12.45, 6.00; Sun 7.00; Mon 1.00, 6.15; Tue 6.15; Wed 1.15, 6.15; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 1.15; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. Dementia Friendly Screening: An American In Paris (U) Fri 10.30. Kids’ Club; LIAF Animated Kids Club Special Jan 2017 (PG) Sat 10.30. Endless Poetry (15) Sun 1.45; Silver Screen: Tue 10.30. The Dance Of Reality (18) Sun 11.00. Toddler Time: Lost And Found (U) Mon 11.00. NT Live: Amadeus (12A) Thu 7.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Sing – 3D (U) Sat & Sun 5.30. Sing (U) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.00; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.45; Thu 4.00. La La Land (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.15, 8.10; Sat & Sun 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Thu 5.00; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00. Split (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 7.45; Sat & Sun 8.10. National Theatre Live: Amadeus (12A) Thu 7.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Dreamed Ones (PG) Fri 12.15; Sun 2.30; Wed 9.00. Hell Or High Water (15) Fri 2.00; Mon 5.45. Holocaust Memorial Day 2017 (15) Fri 4.00. Silence (15) Fri 8.15; Sat 5.30; Sun 7.30; Mon 8.00; Tue 1.00; Wed 3.15; Thu 1.00. Hunt For The Wilderpeople (12A) Sat 12.45; Mon 1.00; Tue 4.30. Reset (PG) Sat 3.00; Wed 6.30. Passengers (12A) Sat 8.45; Mon 3.15; Wed 12.45; Thu 4.15. Napoleon (PG) Sun 11.00. Il Trovatore (2017) (PG) Tue 7.15. Amadeus (2017) (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): My Feral Heart (U) Tue 8.00. National Theatre Live: Amadeus (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): National Theatre Live: Amadeus (12A) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Jackie (15) 2.20, 5.05, 8.05. Lion (PG) 2.00, 5.00. xXx: Return Of Xander Cage (12A) 5.10, 8.10. La La Land (12A) 2.10, 8.00. Moana (PG) Sat & Sun 12.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): La La Land (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.15, 6.20; Sun 12.25, 5.35; Thu 1.15. Split (15) 8.55 (not Sun); Sun 8.20. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Sat & Sun 3.10. Jackie (15) 12.45, 3.55, 8.30 (not Sun & Thu); Sun 12.45, 3.10, 8.30; Thu 12.45, 3.55, 6.25. Sing (U) 1.10, 3.35, 6.00 (not Thu); Thu 2.00, 4.25. T2 Trainspotting (18) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.10, 5.50, 8.20; Sat & Sun 5.50, 8.20. Kids Club: The BFG (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids Club: Trolls (U) Sat 10.20. Silver Screen: The Dressmaker (12A) Wed 10.30. National Theatre Live: Amadeus (12A) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Birth Of A Nation (15) Mon 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15. Royal Opera House: Il Trovatore (PG) Tue 7.15. National Theatre Live: Amadeus (12A) Thu 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film February 15.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Lion (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun, Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. La La Land (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.30, 5.00, 8.00; Sun 5.00, 8.00; Tue 1.30. T2 Trainspotting (18) Fri 2.15, 8.15; Sat, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun, Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.15. Au Revoir Les Enfants (12A) Fri 5.15. Family Film Fun Screening: Ice Age Collision Course (U) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Screening: T2 Trainspotting (18) Sat 11.00. The Eagle Huntress (U) Sun & Tue 5.00, 7.15; Mon 2.30, 5.00, 7.15. Box Office Babies Screening: Lion (PG) Tue 10.30. NT Live: Amadeus (12A) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Maggie’s Plan (15) Fri 8.00. Finding Dory (U) Sat 3.00. Eye In The Sky (15) Sun 3.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): The Secret Life Of Pets (U) Sat 3.00. Café Society (15) Sat 5.00. I, Daniel Blake (15) Sat 7.15. Shoah (PG) Sun 10.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Jackie (15) Fri & Sat 3.15, 8.15; Sun 2.15, 7.15; Mon & Wed 3.45, 6.00; Tue & Thu 11.45, 4.45. La La Land (12A) Fri & Sat 5.30; Sun 4.30; Mon & Wed 8.15; Tue & Thu 2.00. Royal Opera House: Il Trovatore (PG) Tue 7.00. National Theatre Live: Amadeus (12A) Thu 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): Dressmaker (12A) Sat 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): La La Land (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 2.15, 6.00, 8.35; Sat 1.45, 3.20, 6.00, 8.35; Sun 11.00, 1.45, 3.20, 6.00, 8.35; Thu 1.30, 3.30, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.10. Jackie (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 1.45, 6.40, 8.50; Sat 4.30, 6.40, 8.50; Sun 10.50, 4.30, 6.40, 8.50; Thu 1.45, 4.05, 6.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.45. Lion (PG) Fri, Mon & Wed 2.30, 6.15, 8.45; Sat & Sun 3.45, 6.15, 8.45; Tue 1.30, 6.10; Thu 1.00, 4.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Manchester By The Sea (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 3.55; Sat & Sun 1.00. Moana (PG) Sat 1.00; Sun 10.40, 1.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Trolls (U) Sat 10.30. Royal Opera House Live: ll Trovatore (PG) Tue 7.15. National Theatre Live: Amadeus (12A) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Moana (PG) Sat & Sun 10.15. Hacksaw Ridge (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 12.00, 7.45; Sat & Sun 5.30, 8.20. La La Land (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 11.45; Sat & Sun 12.30. Sing (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.00, 7.30; Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.00, 3.30. T2 Trainspotting (18) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.30, 5.10, 8.00; Sat & Sun 3.00, 5.55, 8.30.

Connaught (01903 206206): Manchester By The Sea (15) Fri 2.00, 5.15; Sat 3.00; Sun 5.15; Mon 2.15; Wed 11.45. La La Land (12A) Fri 3.00, 5.45, 8.15; Sat 12.35, 3.20, 6.00; Sun 11.45, 2.15, 5.30, 8.30; Mon 8.15; Wed 5.45. Hacksaw Ridge (15) Fri 12.00, 8.30; Sat 12.00, 8.45; Sun 2.30, 8.15; Mon 5.15; Tue & Thu 12.30, 3.30; Wed 2.45, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Monster Trucks (PG) Sat 10.15. Moana (PG) Sun 11.30. Silver Screen: Hacksaw Ridge (15) Mon 11.00. Royal Opera House Live: Il Trovatore (12A) Tue 7.15. National Theatre Live: Amadeus (12A) Thu 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.