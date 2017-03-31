ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: March 31 to April 6

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

COMEDY

ANDY PARSONS: Friday, March 31, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455 440. Worried about your job? Worried about your family? Worried about yourself? Join Andy and have a laugh about it.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until April 2, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

SEAN LOCK: £24, 8pm and April 1, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Keep It Light show.

SOPHIE WILLAN: March 31 to April 1, 7.30pm, £10, £8 concessions, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Stand-up Sophie Willan grew up in and out of care. At 23, the state delivered all of her personal files...

EXHIBITIONS

CARLOTTA LUKE AND KAREN POTTER: Free, 9am-9pm until April 10, Pelham House, St Andrews Lane, Lewes. Photographer Carlotta Luke and local printmaker, Karen Potter.

GIGS

BEN WATERS: Coolham Live Music Club, Coolham, 8pm.

FASCINATING AIDA’S DILLIE KEANE: £19.50, 7.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

FAT BELLY JONES: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Ska and soul.

FOREVER EAGLES: £20-£23, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Tribute band.

1980S NIGHT: Three Bridges Football Club, Crawley, 8pm.

MANBITESDOG: The Six Bells, Billingshurst, 9pm.

PAUL ROBERTS: 7pm-9.30pm, Crawley Keyboard Club, The Maidenbower Junior School, Harvest Road, Maidenbower. New members and visitors welcome, £6. Info: 01293 784166.

SOUNDS OF MUSIC: £13-£18, 7.45pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Featuring the songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

THE GANGSTERS: Horsham Sports Club, Horsham, 8pm.

THE DRAWTONES: £11-£12, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Jazz Night. With special guest Derek Nash.

YOU’VE GOT A FRIEND: £21.50-£24.40, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The music of James Taylor and Carole King.

STAGE

BLOODY LIES AND TEEN TWISTER: £6, 7.45pm and April 1, New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. A tense crime drama.

STRICTLY COOL DANCING – ROCK THIS HOUSE: £8.95, 6.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

THE DUKE: Pay what you decide, 7.45pm (April 1, 3pm/6pm) Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Performed by Shon Dale-Jones. All proceeds to Save the Children Child Refugee Crisis Appeal.

THE FULL ENGLISH: £6-£8, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Music and comedy.

WISDOM OF A FOOL: March 31 to April 1, £17-£18.50, 7.30pm (and 2.30pm Sat), The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. Jack Lane takes you behind Norman Wisdom’s well-known character.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

CONCERTS

PHOENIX CHOIR OF CRAWLEY: Concert at St Wilfrid’s Catholic School, Crawley, 7.30pm. Durufle Requiem, Tippett Sprituals, Vaughan Williams Mystical songs. With professional soloists and instrumentalists. Tickets £12 adult, £6 under 18, on the door www.PhoenixChoirCrawley.org or 01293 515287.

ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £31.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Conductor Alexander Shelley, piano Teo Gheorghiu.

GIGS

ALTER EGO: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

DESPERATE MEASURES: 8.30pm-11.30pm, Clayton and Keymer Royal British Legion, Woodsland Road, Hassocks, 01273 845829. Classic rock and blues.

Guests £4 on door

FASCINATING AIA’S DILLIE KEANE: £20.25-£23.15, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

FURIOUS BADGERS: The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Leave The Engine Running, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

JO, CHRIS AND GRAHAM: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Roy Clinging, singer, concertina player and guuitarist.

NE-YO: From £54.65, 7pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. With support from Diamond Platnumz and special guest Sonna Rele.

SENT HER MENTAL: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

SOME GUYS HAVE ALL THE LUCK: £20-£21.50, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The Rod Stewart Story.

THE DUBLIN LEGENDS: £24.50, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. (Formerly The Dubliners). All The Hits and More Tour.

THE GATHERING FOR GARY MOORE: 6.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. With Dizzy Lizzy and The Nessie Scream plus back to Front.

THE OKEE DOKEE BAND: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 9pm.

THE REBEATS: Cranleigh Village Sports & Social Club, Cranleigh, 8pm.

STAGE

AN IDEAL HUSBAND: £5, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. THAT Company presentation.

EASTBOURNE’S GOT TALENT (2): £5, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

EASTER BUNNY’S EGGS-ELLENT ADVENTURE: £9, 2.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. For 2-7 year olds.

THE MIKADO: £20, 6pm Lewes Little Theatre, Lancaster Street, Lewes 01273 474826. Opera Anywhere on Tour.

WOW SAID THE OWL: £6.50, 11am/3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Little Angel Theatre, for 2-5yrs.

YOU CAN’T WATCH THIS PLAY: £8-£10, 8pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes 01273 486391. Performed by Jonathan Brown. Tickets on door or from www.somethingunderground.co.uk/whats-on

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £9-£12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Sally Ann Hayward, Andrew Doyle, MC Zoe Lyons.

TEZ ILYAS: £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Made in Britain show.

CONCERTS

GORDON CAMPBELL BIG BAND: Sunday, April 2, 3pm, £15 (discounts £14.50), The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. With special guests: vocalist and broadcaster Clare Teal plus Matthew Ford as Frank Sinatra.

ON THE RURAL SIDE: Recital at St Michael’s Church, Lewes, 3pm. ‘The Rural Side’, a recital by Sue Mileham, soprano; Jane Plessner, clarinet; and Nicola Grunberg, piano. Recital includes Schubert’s Shepherd on the Rock, Schumann’s Arabesque for piano and pieces by Mozart and Malcolm Arnold. Admission free, retiring collection.

RTWSO: £17-£27, 3pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Mozart and Mahler.

WSO CELBRATES KEITH EMERSON WURLITZER: £19-£28, 2.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

GIGS

10 STRING SYMPHONY: 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. A Union Music Store Presentation.

BEATLES DAY: £15, 11am-11pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. In aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

FRED’S OPEN MIC: Goffs Park Social Club Ltd, Crawley, 3pm.

GHOST: £27, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus special guest Zombi.

GORDON CAMPBELL BIG BAND: £14.50-£15, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. With special guests Clare Teal plus Matthew Ford sings Sinatra.

STAGE

A VILLAGE ROMEO AND JULIET: £21-£33, 4pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. New Sussex Opera.

COUNT ARTHUR STRONG: £23.75-£26.65, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Showbiz legend pays tribute to one of the best musicals he can remember.

MONDAY, APRIL 3

GIGS

BGP: 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Acid jazz and funk jam.

STAGE

iDANCE 2017: £10-£12, 7pm and April 4, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Imberhorne School. A youth production.

THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE: From £17.50, 7.30pm until April 8 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Starring Joanne Clifton as Millie.

WE’RE GOING ON A BEAR HUNT: £12, 2pm (April 4/5 11am/2pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Recommended for ages 3yrs plus.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

CONCERTS

MICHAEL MAINE: £8, 2.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Brighton Dome Organ Showcase.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

AT LAST: £22, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. The Etta James Story. Starring Vika Bull.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS: £7, 12.30pm/2.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Northern Ballet.

GYPSY: £10-£14, 7.30pm until April 8 (Sat 8pm) Lewes Town Hall (Fisher Street entrance). Performed by LOS Musical Theatre (formerly Lewes Operatic Society). Tickets in person or online at www.losmusicaltheatre.org.uk.

MADE IN DAGENHAM: Performed by HAODS. April 4-8, £17.50-£19.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. An ordinary woman fights for equal pay and achieves something extraordinary.

THE LAST TIME WE SAW YOU: £9-£10, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Pitchy Breath Theatre.

THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE: April 4-8, 7.30pm, 2.30pm, Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The delightful smash hit comedy set in New York in 1922, and based on the award-winning film.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

GIGS

END OF THE TRAIL RECORDS: £5-£6, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

HOLLY MACVE: £8, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Will Stratton.

QUEEN’S HEAD ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE: Queens Head, Horsham, 8pm.

SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS: £21, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Dubliners tribute.

STAGE

GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS: £8, 2pm/4pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Northern Ballet.

JUST GROW UP: £9.50-£14.50, 2pm/7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. A musical about friendship, loyalty and school dinners.

THE LITTLE MERMAID: £7-£11, 7.30pm and April 6, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Oak Grove College production.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

COMEDY

COMEDY AT THE CON: £8-£12, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Edd Hedges, John Mann, Andrew Maxwell, MC Neil Masters. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com, Union Music Store or on the door.

TOM ALLEN AND SUZI RUFFELL: £10-£12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Hit The Road show.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, Surrey, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

STAN’S OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN: £27.50, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. The Damage and Joy Tour, with support from Willow Robinson.

STAGE

BEN AND HOLLY’S LITTLE KINGDOM: £14-£16, 4.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Live on stage.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE: £16-£17, 7.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

STRICTLY MURDER: £15.50-£21, 7.45pm until April 8 (Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Free Fire (15) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 4.00, 9.00; Sun 4.25, 9.00; Wed 10.30, 4.00, 9.00; Thu 4.00. Silver Screen: The Lost City Of Z (15) Fri, Sat, Tue & Wed 1.00; Thu 10.30. Get Out (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue, Wed 6.30; Mon & Thu 1.30. Kids’ Club: The Wizard Of Oz (U) Sat 10.30. The Sense Of An Ending (15) Sun 11.00. Aquarius (18) Sun 1.15. Toddler Time: Cloudbabies Programme 2 (U) Mon 11.00. Gloria (1980) (15) Mon 6.15. Silver Screen: Taxi Driver (18) Tue 10.30. T2: Trainspotting (18) Thu 10.45. NT Live: Twelfth Night (12A) Thu 7.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.00; Sat & Sun 2.45, 5.00; Thu 4.20. National Theatre Live: Twelfth Night (12A) Thu 7.00. Beauty And The Beast – 3D (PG) Fri-Wed 8.20. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.20; Sat & Sun 11.20, 2.20, 5.20; Thu 5.00; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00. Power Rangers (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 7.15; Sat & Sun 11.45, 7.15; Thu 8.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Florence Foster Jenkins (PG) Fri 1.00; Sat 3.00. Women In British Cinema (PG) Fri 1.30. The Nights Of Zayendeh-Rood (12A) Fri 4.15. Bird On A Wire (12A) Fri 5.30. Chichester Players: Habeas Corpus (12A) Fri 7.30; Sat 2.30, 7.30. Dancer (12A) Fri 7.45. El Sur (PG) Sat 1.00. Victoria (15) Sat 5.00. I, Daniel Blake (15) Sat 7.45. Madama Butterfly (PG) Sun 2.00; Wed 7.30. Viceroy’s House (12A) Sun 5.30; Mon 1.00; Tue 8.45; Wed 5.00; Thu 12.45. La La Land (12A) Sun 8.00; Mon 3.30; Tue 6.00. The Time Of Their Lives (12A) Mon 6.15; Tue 1.00; Wed 12.15, 5.00; Thu 2.45. Certain Women (12A) Mon 8.45; Tue 3.30; Thu 4.45. Twelfth Night (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Tue 2.00. Nocturnal Animals (15) Wed 8.00. National Theatre Live: Twelfth Night (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film April 7.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Ghost In The Shell (12A) 2.05 (not Wed); 5.10, 8.00. The Boss Baby (U) Sat-Thu 2.10, 5.05. Beauty And The Beast (PG) 2.00, 5.00, 8.05. Viceroy’s House (12A) 2.10, 5.05 (Fri only); 8.10 (not Wed). Your Name (12A) Wed 2.05, 8.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri, Sat & Mon-Wed 2.25, 5.20, 8.25; Sun 2.25, 5.20, 8.20; Thu 2.25. Power Rangers (12A) Fri 5.45; Sat-Thu 12.30, 5.45. Life (15) 8.35. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Fri 3.25; Sat-Thu 12.10, 3.25. Ghost In The Shell (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Wed 5.40, 8.15; Sun 5.25, 8.15; Thu 5.30, 8.15. Kids’ Club: Moana (PG) Sat 10.15. Kids’ Club: Storks (U) Sat 10.15. The Boss Baby (U) Sat & Mon-Thu 12.50, 3.15; Sun 12.50, 3.05. Silver Screen: Sully: Miracle On The Hudson (12A) Wed 10.30. National Theatre Live: Twelfth Night (12A) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri-Sun 7.45. Sing (U) Sat & Sun 2.15. The Lego Batman Movie (U) Mon-Thu 2.15; Toni Erdmann (15) Mon 7.45. The Space Between Us (PG) Tue & Wed 7.45. National Theatre Live: Twelfth Night (12A) Thu 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film April 19.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat, Sun & Tue 4.45, 7.45; Thu 1.00, 4.00. Blue Oasis Screening: Another Mother’s Son (12A) Fri 10.15. Another Mother’s Son (12A) 2.15 (not Sun); 5.15, 8.15. Family Film Fun Screening: Kubo And The Two Strings (PG) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Screening: Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 11.00. Kubo And The Two Strings (PG) Sat 1.45. NT Live: Twelfth Night (12A) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): National Theatre Live: Twelfth Night (12A) Thu 7.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (Next film April 8.)

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): The Time Of Their Lives (12A) Fri 6.00, 8.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film April 22.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): National Theatre Live: Twelfth Night (12A) Thu 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri 2.30, 3.45, 6.00, 8.35; Sat 12.45, 3.25, 4.00, 6.00, 6.10, 8.35; Sun-Wed 10.10, 12.45, 3.25, 4.00, 6.00, 6.10, 8.35; Thu 10.20, 1.00, 3.45, 4.00. The Ghost In The Shell (12A) Fri 6.30, 8.45; Sat-Thu 6.35, 8.50. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Fri 2.15, 4.15; Sat-Thu 10.05, 12.05, 2.00, 4.15. The Time Of The Lives (12A) Fri 1.30, 6.20, 8.30; Sat-Wed 8.45. The Boss Baby (U) Sat-Thu 10.00, 12.00, 2.10. Saturday Morning Movie: Moana (PG) Sat 10.30. National Theatre Live: Twelfth Night Live (12A) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 2.30, 5.20, 8.15; Sat & Sun 3.05, 8.25; Wed 2.45, 8.00; Thu 12.00, 2.50, 8.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Mon 12.00. Power Rangers (12A) Fri 8.00; Sat & Sun 5.30, 8.15; Mon & Tue 8.25; Wed & Thu 8.15. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Fri 2.00, 4.00, 6.00; Sat & Sun 10.25, 1.20, 3.25; Mon 12.00, 2.00, 6.20; Tue 2.00, 6.20; Wed & Thu 2.00, 4.05, 6.10. The Boss Baby (U) Sat & Sun 11.00, 12.40, 6.05; Mon & Tue 4.05; Wed 5.40.

Connaught (01903 206206): Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri 2.40, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 11.00, 3.15, 6.00, 8.45; Sun 1.00, 6.10, 8.15; Mon 5.15; Tue 5.30, 8.30; Wed 5.30, Thu 12.45. The Lost City Of Z (15) Fri & Tue 12.00; Sat 2.00; Sun 5.15; Mon 1.30, 8.00; Wed 12.00, 8.30; Thu 3.30. The Time Of Their Lives (12A) Fri 12.15, 3.00, 5.30; Sat 12.50; Sun 3.45; Tue & Wed 3.00. Robocop (18) Fri 8.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: ET – The Extra Terrestrial (U) Sat 10.15. Lion (PG) Sat 5.30; Sun 9.00. Viceroy’s House (12A) Sat 8.15; Sun 12.40. Autism Friendly: Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sun 10.15. Silver Screen: The Time Of Their Lives (12A) Mon 11.00. National Theatre Live: Twelfth Night (12A) Thu 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

