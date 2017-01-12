Fairytale family fun in Hailsham with Rapunzel

Hailsham Theatres Present Rapunzel at Hailsham Pavilion from January 25-29.

The team behind last year’s sell-out Treasure Island offer another family-friendly, hilarious panto about the girl with the magical golden hair.

This wonderful production of the classic Brothers Grimm fairytale includes great songs and dance routines and plenty of laughter for the whole family.

The show starts at 7pm on January 25-29 with matinees on Jan 28 and 29 at 11am and 3pm. Tickets cost £9 (concessions £6).

Call 01323 841414 or visit www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk.

