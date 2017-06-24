Hilarious youth hostel adventures in Brighton

The latest show from the award-winning waterways theatre company Mikron Theatre is a hike through the history of hostelling.

Now in their 46th year, Mikron Theatre Company make a stop in Brighton on Wednesday, June 28, as their national tour travels throughout the region.

Appearing for the first time at YHA Brighton, they promise to delight audiences with energetic, fresh and original tales of our national institutions and the social histories of everyday people.

And this year it’s the turn of YHA England and Wales to get the Mikron treatment. Written by Maeve Larkin and directed by Marianne McNamara, Best Foot Forward traces the history of Youth Hostelling from its inception in 1911 in the mind of a young German teacher-soldier who found himself in No Man’s Land at the Christmas Truce, through to its founding in Britain in the 1930s and right up to date with modern youth hostels still holding true to the founding ideals.

Something’s afoot at Pearling Manor and it isn’t just the walkers. The beautiful youth hostel, rich in YHA history, is lovely but falling apart. External forces are out to grab and turn it into a golf club. Cue Connie, first ever warden, with a heart as big as her rucksack. She takes us on a journey through the YHA’s past in the hope of securing its future.

Caroline White, chief executive of YHA (England and Wales), said: “The YHA network has changed beyond recognition in recent years. However many people still remember the days of wardens, chores and curfews.

“Thankfully, these are long gone but they are absolutely part of YHA’s rich history and what better way to celebrate it than with comedy in this brilliant production.”

Marianne McNamara said: “The history of YHA has been full of ups-and-downs and there have been difficult paths and boggy lands to navigate along the way. And Maeve Larkin’s fast-paced and funny script is full of memorable characters, shenanigans and peril, and even a hint of romance along the way, all brought to life by a hugely talented team of four singing, instrument-playing, character-swapping actors.”

Starts 7.30pm. No tickets required. A cash collection will be taken after the show.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.