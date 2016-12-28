Holiday On Ice present a fast-paced version of Romeo and Juliet in Brighton

Holiday on Ice returns to the Brighton Centre next month with a brand new show.

Choreographed and directed by Olympic and four-time world champion Christopher Dean, ‘Believe’ is a fast-paced production that tells a modern day story of Romeo and Juliet.

It’s about desire, jealously and true love, and features Olympic-level talent combined with superb live music, beautiful décor, glamorous costumes and hi-tech special effects.

Believe is set to open at the venue on Wednesday, January 4, and run until Sunday, January 8.

This is the first show that Christopher Dean and Holiday On Ice’s producers, Stage Entertainment, have worked on together.

As director and choreographer, Christopher aims to orchestrate a creative team of acclaimed professionals that includes Stephen Emmer (music director), Nicolas Vaudelet (costume designer) and Bart Doerfler (artistic director).

Holiday on Ice has become the most famous brand of entertainment on ice for over seven decades with a record number of 328 hundred million visitors.

Tickets cost £15-£90.

Call the box office on 0844 847 1538 or visit www.brightoncentre.co.uk to find out more.

