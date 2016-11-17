Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan bring new tour to Brighton Theatre Royal

Contrasting laughs is the big appeal as Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan join forces on the road, with dates including Sunday, November 20, at Brighton Theatre Royal (01273 764400).

“I didn’t really known Alistair”, says Jasper. “We may have met briefly, but they put us together at the Henley Festival. There was a tent with 800 seats, and they didn’t have anything to put on. They asked me, but at that stage, I didn’t fully have my act up and running with the material. I said I didn’t want to do the whole thing, and so they asked would I share with Alistair McGowan.

“And the great thing is that I have got a bit of form with impressionists. In the mid-90s, I did nearly 300 shows with Phil Cool, and that worked incredibly well because the types of humour were so different. And so I did the show with Alistair, and it was great. I can’t absolutely explain it hook and nail, but it is that difference that counts. When he does his impressions, Alistair is not him. He changes. When I come on, obviously I am me, and I do quite a personal show. Alistair does half an hour and then I do half an hour, and then he does half an hour again and then I do another half an hour, and with Alistair, he is very rarely himself. He morphs. I am always myself - and the two different approaches go well together.”

It is all part of the instinctive understanding of showbiz which must lie behind a show and which comes only with experience. Between them, they know they absolutely mustn’t exhaust the audience. As Jasper says, it is perfectly possible for an audience to be “all laughed out.”

“When I do what I call the concert comedy, the two and a half hours, obviously it can be difficult to make an audience laugh, but just as difficult is bringing them down from that laughter. You can only laugh out loud for 20 to 30 minutes maximum, and that’s a fact. You really can exhaust people with laughter. The secret of concert comedy is always to take people up and to bring them down. You get them laughing and then you build it up and then you get them interested in something and you keep them going, and then you build it all up again and go for broke at the end.

“It feels right that Alistair starts the show. He goes out there... I think it would be very difficult to follow personal humour. His humour is personal to a point, but he chooses different characters as the way through that humour, and then I come on and can a very personal approach. But you have got to be very careful not to run an audience out. Max Boyce used to do that. He would come on and absolutely blast the audience and have them in fits for half an hour, and you would be thinking ‘But you have got to get through the rest of the evening!’

Part also of the craft of comedy is to accept that things change: “You are constantly changing. You just cannot stay the same person. I always think that on stage I have got to know how I am, who I am and where I am, and that changes all the time. I had a long lay-out, but when I cam back I was amazed that the old audience was still there. That took me by surprise. In my head, I am still 25, and I look out and I see these older people in the audience. And then I realise that’s me as well!”

Now Jasper’s and Alistair’s audiences are mingling: “His tends to be younger than mine. But that’s never a problem. I had a really uplifting experience last year when I did Newcastle. I have got a step-grandson who is 22, and he doesn’t really know who I am. Since he has been alive, I haven’t really done too much TV. But he wanted to see me, and so I sent him half a dozen complimentaries. And it was great. He said it was one of the most fantastic shows he had ever seen. He was absolutely blown over, and so were his friends.”

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £20-£28.75, plus a £2.85 transaction fee.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.