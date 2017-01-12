See Russell Howard’s work-in-progress at Christ’s Hospital

Russell Howard presents a work-in-progress at Christ’s Hospital, Horsham, on Friday, January 27 (7.30pm).

Sussex stand-up fans are invited to join one of the UK’s funniest and most successful comedians as he tries out brand new material ahead of his Round The World tour.

The quick-witted, cheeky and observant comic first became known on BBC2’s Mock The Week.

Since then, he has gone on to write and star in his own BBC show, Russell Howard’s Good News, and has enjoyed best-selling tours with the Right Here Right Now show and Wonderbox.

Russell has also appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Would I Lie To You?, Live at the Apollo and Never Mind the Buzzcocks

Call the box office on 01403 247434 or visit www.christs-hospital.org.uk.

To find out more about Russell’s tour visit www.russell-howard.co.uk.

