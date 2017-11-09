Ten things to see in East Sussex, November 10-16

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Nina Conti.

Friday, November 10, £21, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. British Comedy Award Winner Nina improvises unforgettable puppetry using live audience members in cartoonish masks, with the help if her simian sidekick Monkey.

2. Islands In The Stream.

Friday, November 10. From £29, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. This country music tribute show combines the beloved glamour and personality of Dolly Parton with Kenny Rogers’ charisma and energy. Audiences can experience all the hits live, including: ‘Jolene’, ‘Ruby’, ‘9 to 5’, ‘Lucille’, ‘Here You Come Again’, ‘The Gambler’, ‘I Will Always Love You’, ‘Coward of the Country’, plus the smash hit ‘Islands in the Stream’.

3. Hansel and Gretel.

November 11-12, Court Gardens Farm, Orchard Lane, Ditchling. Pop-Up Opera return with Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel. Spokeswoman Suzie Jacobs said: “In true Pop-Up fashion, the company give one of the most popular operatic fairy tales a magical twist ensuring this wintry delight will both enchant and thrill. Humperdinck’s dark and atmospheric opera will make its way to unusual and unique spaces across the UK, continuing to challenge the way opera is traditionally performed. Sung in German (with Pop-Up Opera’s signature silent-movie captions in English), the wonderful combination of music and drama brings the exciting relationships between characters to life. Brother and sister Hansel and Gretel are drawn into the idyllic yet dangerous world of the forest, where they encounter the Sandman, the Dew Fairy and, most frightening of all, the Witch. In the dizzying excitement of the Witch’s Ride and the serene beauty of the children’s evening prayer, Humperdinck’s music magically evokes the contrasting worlds of the story.” Tickets on www.popupopera.co.uk.

4. Whitney – Queen of the Night.

Saturday, November 11. From £22.90, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. A celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time. This award-winning production features a sensational line-up of musicians and artistes, together with a powerhouse and breath-taking performance in the spirit of Whitney.

5. Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra.

Sunday, November 12, 2.45pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. In this Remembrance Sunday event music by some of Britain’s best 20th century composers sits alongside a vivid re-imagining of an 18th century masterpiece. The orchestra is joined by violinist Matthew Trusler who performs Benjamin Britten’s emotionally and technically demanding Violin Concerto. Written in 1939 the concerto was heavily influenced by the escalation of hostilities in Europe. The concert opens with Bach’s Toccata & Fugue (arranged by Leopold Stokowski) familiar to many from the opening scenes of Disney’s Fantasia (1940). Then there is George Butterworth’s evocative A Shropshire Lad, which was written in 1913, based on poems by AE Housman. This sumptuous orchestral rhapsody conjures up the rural idyll of Edwardian England that was to change forever in the First World War, where Butterworth was to lose his life in the trenches. The concert ends with Vaughan Williams’ powerful Symphony No.4 which was written in 1935 as the storm clouds of war gathered over Europe. Tickets (£12-£38) are available from Brighton Dome Ticket Office in Church Street, Brighton, 01273 709709 or www.brightondome.org 50 percent discount for students and Under 18s. Discounted parking for BPO concert-goers at NCP Church Street – £6 between 1pm-6pm.

6. Fern Brady. Suffer Fools.

November 13, £8-£10, 8pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Scottish comedian Fern (top circular picture) is here with a Scottish hour. Suffer Fools offers incisive, relentlessly sharp comedy from one of the UK’s rising stars.

7. The Pillowman.

November 14-17, 7.30pm, Marlborough Pub, Brighton. Spokeswoman Annique Tate said: “The only duty of a storyteller is to tell a story. But when the stories escape from the pages they are written on... what then? An interrogation and a spate of gruesome murders in a totalitarian state create a contrasting backdrop to a twisted imagination rich with equally gruesome and equally grim tales. Come with us to the Marlborough Theatre where our ragtag group of performers will bring a new twist to Martin McDonagh’s award-winning play.” Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3079782 or 0800 411 8881.

8. Happy Mondays.

Wednesday, November 15, £32, 7pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. 30th Anniversary Twenty Four Hour Party – Greatest Hits Tour. Support from Jon Dasilva. Bottom circular picture by Paul Husband.

9. Emily Barker.

Thursday, November 16, 7.30pm, Con Club, Lewes. Emily plays the Con Club on the back of her new album Sweet Kind of Blue. Spokesman Philip Morris said: “The album marks a new sound as she returns to the soul and blues influences that first inspired her to become a singer-songwriter. Sweet Kind of Blue was recorded in June 2016 at the Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis that holds the legacy of recording artists like Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bob Dylan and Booker T. The set is her first full studio album since Emily Barker & the Red Clay Halo’s Dear River in 2013.” The album includes the new single ‘Sunrise’. Tickets from £14 at www.wegottickets.com/event/405650.

10. House Guest.

Wivelsfield Little Theatre is presenting House Guest by Francis Durbridge. In this thriller Robert and Stella Drury try to figure out why an uninvited visitor expects them to grant a strange request, which is to enjoy their hospitality for 48 hours. And why do two policemen arrive with the news that Robert is suspected of murder? Directed by Penelope Bennett and Christine Elwell-Sutton. November 16-18 at Wivelsfield Village Hall. Curtain up at 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from 01444 471201.

