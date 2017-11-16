Ten things to see in East Sussex, November 17-23

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Henning Wehn.

Friday, November 17, £18.50, 8pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Westphalia Is Not An Option. Join German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn for an evening of Teutonic jolliness. After his last show tackled the British obsession with home ownership and the self-serving nature of most fundraising efforts, Henning’s now having an unbiased look at immigration.

2. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, November 17-19. Until Nov 19, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A night of award-winning comedy. Stand-up acts can include: Damian Clark, Elliot Steel, Paul McCaffrey, MC Stu Goldsmith, MC Stephen Grant, Rebecca Shorthall and Will Duggan. Check the website – www.komedia.co.uk/brighton – to see who’s performing each night.

3. Roachford.

Sunday, November 19, 7.30pm, £16, The Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, www.lewesconclub.com. Following another successful tour with Mike & The Mechanics, Andrew Roachford is on the road again with his own band. Andrew said: “One of the things I like most about doing shows is the connection I feel with the audience. There’s no other instance in everyday life that I know of where you can have this kind of emotional connection with a group of people you don’t know. Music can open people’s hearts in such a powerful way.”

4. Los Pacaminos.

Sunday, November 19, 8pm, £20, Hailsham Pavilion. This highly respected seven-piece Americana group is led by one of the UK’s finest and best loved vocalists – Paul Young. Some of the best musicians in the business present a mix of Tex-Mex classics that should have have audiences dancing the night away. Paul said: “We sing, we dance, we love… we drink tequila. Only the good stuff these days!” The band’s sound came about because of Paul’s love of the music. He said: “I first heard Ry Cooder’s hybrid version of Tex-Mex and I started to escape into a world of life down by the border – hot weather and good food. We started back in ’92 and it was too much fun to stop. I love the lift you get when playing it. We’re all past wanting to play or listen to music that depresses.” The musicians of Los Pacaminos have played with the best in the business, including Queen, Tom Jones, Robbie Williams, First Aid Kit and many more. People can buy tickets online at lospacaminos.com.

5. Simon Amstell.

Sunday, November 19, What Is This. £24, 8pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Plus support. Following a series of critically acclaimed, sold-out international tours, Simon Amstell is taking his fifth stand-up tour around the UK. What is This? promises to be a deeply personal, funny exploration of beauty, intimacy, freedom, sex and love.

6. Wolf Alice.

Monday, November 20, 7pm, £20.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Wolf Alice (top circular picture), one of the biggest breakthrough independent bands of recent years, have released their new album Visions Of A Life. The band’s 2015 debut album, My Love Is Cool, hit No. 2 in the UK charts in June of that year, and No. 12 on the Billboard alternative albums chart in the US. The current line-up of this four-piece alternative rock band is Ellie Rowsell (vocals, guitar), Joff Oddie (guitar, vocals), Theo Ellis (bass) and Joel Amey (drums).

7. Kerri Watt.

Tuesday, November 21, £7, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Plus support. Scottish born, but having spent her formative years in California and Glasgow, Kerri Watt has a unique style that has been informed by these two very different parts of the world. Sheryl Crow, John Mayer and The Rolling Stones have all been influenced that have contributed to Kerri’s sound. Her music is often played on Radio 2 and she has found success with the singles ‘Long Way Home’ and ‘​The Wild’.

8. Trouble in Tahiti.

Last month, the new Hastings based theatre company Stage Left Project presented a live performance of Leonard Bernstein’s one act opera, Trouble in Tahiti’ (bottom circular picture by Peter Mould, www.stagesnaps.com) at the Kino Teatr. This month they take the production on tour to Uckfield, Margate and Rye. The company formed with the goal of bringing opera and music based theatre to a new audience through playful, interactive, site-sensitive productions. The three night run in Hastings was a great success, with many audience members returning night after night and bringing friends. The main feature of the evening is Bernstein’s English language short opera, which is about the darker realities of 1950s American Suburbia. Trouble in Tahiti will be at the Uckfield Picture House on November 22. The show starts at 8pm with a musical introduction and cocktails available to buy ahead of the main feature. Feel free to don your best ’50s dress. Tickets cost £11 from www.stageleftproject.co.uk.

9. Sleeping Beauty.

Vienna Festival Ballet. November 22, 5pm, 8pm, £12.50-£19.50, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. A classic fairytale set to Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score, stunning choreography and beautiful costumes all combine to portray the struggle between good and evil. The wicked Carbosse casts a spell on Princess Aurora proclaiming that she will one day prick her finger – and die. The Lilac Fairy changes the spell, and instead on the fateful day the Princess and the entire Palace fall into a deep sleep. Prince Florimund has to revive the Princess with a kiss. The Vienna Festival Ballet was formed in 1980 by Peter Mallek with the aim of bringing classic and contemporary works to new audiences around the UK and Europe. Find out more at www.viennafestivalballet.com.

10. Steps.

Thursday, November 23, tickets from £44.60, 7pm, Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. Plus special guests Vengaboys. Steps return for 2017 with a huge UK arena tour, plus a new single and album, to mark their 20th anniversary.

