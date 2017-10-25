Ten things to see in East Sussex, October 27 to November 4

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, October 27-29, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A night of award-winning comedy and a meal from just £24. Stand-up acts can include: Paul Myrehaug, Paddy Lennox, Rudi Lickwood, MC Mick Ferry, Edy Hurst and Emman Idama. Check the website – www.komedia.co.uk/brighton – to see who’s performing each night.

2. London Philharmonic Orchestra.

October 28, £10-£32.50, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome, Church Street, 01273 709709. Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony. Featuring conductor Eugene Tzigane and Inon Barnatan on piano. The London Philharmonic Orchestra is one of the world’s finest orchestras, balancing a distinguished history with a reputation as one of the UK’s most adventurous ensembles.

3. Il Barbiere Di Siviglia.

Saturday, October 28, £10-£70, 4pm, Glyndebourne, 01273 815000, boxoffice@glyndebourne.com. Rossini’s classic opera buffa tells the complex tale of girl promised to another but reunited with her true love.

4. Ben Ottewell (from Gomez).

Sunday, October 29, £15, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A Man Apart. With an avid following from the days in his former band Gomez, A Man Apart is singer-songwriter Ben Ottewell’s third solo offering and follows his albums Shapes and Shadows and Rattlebag. The album crosses musical genres like Americana, blues and folk, backed by Ben’s gutsy and gravelly voice. Co-written with childhood friend and former Tunng member Sam Genders, the album was recorded in Los Angeles and Sheffield and engineered and produced in the UK by Martin Smith (Richard Hawley).

5. The Real Thing.

Monday, October 30, from £16.90, 7.45pm until November 4 (Thursday and Saturday matinee 2.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Starring Laurence Fox. Henry is the smartest and sharpest playwright of his generation. His wife, Charlotte, an actress, has been appearing in a play by Henry about a couple whose marriage is on the verge of collapse. Max, her leading man, is also married to an actress, Annie. When Henry’s affair with Annie threatens to destroy his own marriage, he realises life has started imitating art. But are they really in love? Is it the real thing? First staged in 1982, The Real Thing combines the dazzling wordplay of Tom Stoppard at his most witty with some of his most tender and touching writing.

6. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

October 31, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Enjoy an alternative Halloween as American rockers Black Rebel Motorcycle Club (top circular picture) return to Brighton Dome. Started in 1998 in San Francisco, this group has been resurrecting the legacy of hard rock for nearly 20 years, and in that time they’ve released seven studio albums and more than a dozen charting singles.

7. Roger Dean – Breaking Cover Exhibition.

November 1 to December 10, Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, near Fletching, 01825 791874, tradingboundaries.com. Internationally acclaimed artist and designer Roger Dean is responsible for some of the most iconic images over the past five decades. His paintings for album covers, as well as logos for Virgin Records, Tetris and bands like Yes and Asia, have given him a worldwide following. Trading Boundaries has announced an exhibition of Roger’s work running from November 1 to December 10. The title ‘Breaking Cover’ celebrates the launch of a new fine art silkscreen print of Roger’s iconic painting ‘Badger’ from 1973. As Roger’s official UK outlet, Trading Boundaries will be exhibiting original paintings, watercolours, drawings, sketches and prints, many of which will be on public display for the first time and are available to purchase. It’s the most comprehensive exhibition of his work seen anywhere in the world. Paintings featured include ‘The Crossing’ for the 2017 Yes album ‘Topographic, Drama – Live Across America’, as well as the Yes 50th anniversary logo. There are a series of events running throughout this show, including an evening with Roger Dean and Steve Hackett in conversation about the creative process on November 18.

8. Katherine Ryan – Glitter Room.

Thursday, November 2, £18.50, 8pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Star of BBC’s Live At The Apollo, Comedy Central’s Your Face Or Mine, Channel 4’s How’d You Get So Rich? and her Netflix special Katherine Ryan: In Trouble, Katherine Ryan (bottom circular picture) is a writer, performer and comedian who is dominating the UK TV and live comedy scene. Glitter Room is Katherine’s first UK tour since Kathbum.

9. Lewes Concert Orchestra.

Friday, November 3, 7.30pm, Lewes Town Hall, High Street, Lewes. The orchestra will be joined by violinist Claire Sledd, who will play Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. Other prices in the concert will be Overture to The Merry Wives of Windsor, by Otto Nicolai, and Brahms’s Symphony No. 2. Claire graduated from the Royal Academy of Music in 2012 and a gained a Master’s of Music with distinction in 2014. She subsequently achieved a Postgraduate Advanced Diploma with distinction at Trinity Laban Conservatoire. She is now co-leader of the Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra of London and a member of many other London orchestras. Tickets £10 in advance. Email info@lewesconcertorchestra.org. £12 on the door (under 18s £5). Visit www.lewesconcertorchestra.org to find out more.

10. Royal Pavilion Ice Rink.

Open November 4 until January 14. Adults £10, children (under 12) from £7, Royal Pavilion Eastern Lawns, Brighton, 0844 858 6753, www.royalpavilion

icerink.co.uk. This winter rink is beautifully lit at night for a truly magical Christmas skate. The 880-square metre main rink offers plenty of space for more confident skaters and the separate 130-square metre beginners’ rink (with penguin skate aids) provides a safe area for younger skaters.

