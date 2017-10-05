Ten things to see in East Sussex, October 6-12

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, October 6-8, 7pm/ 8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Stand-ups can include: Steve Harris, Angela Barnes, Nathan Caton, MC Stephen Grant, Alfie Brown, Gwilum Argos, Milo Edwards and Huge Davies. Check the website – www.komedia.co.uk/brighton – to see who’s performing each night.

2. Wisdom of a Fool.

October 6, £19.50, 7.45pm (Oct 7, 2.30pm), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Wisdom Of A Fool is the moving show, written by and starring Jack Lane, that takes audiences back in time to the 1950s to experience a story of inspiration, triumph, and one man’s will to be extraordinary against all odds. Star of the British stage and screen Norman Wisdom won the hearts of millions, remaining to this day one of the UK’s comedy icons. The world of post-war Music Hall and Variety embraced his trademark manic slapstick routine and catapulted him to stardom. But fame came with a cost. While taking on the persona of 30 different characters, Jack Lane takes us through a journey of the hardships of Norman Wisdom, who endured living in the streets of London as a boy, before transforming himself into an absolute comedic sensation.

3. Matt Lucas.

Friday, October 6, £13.50, 8pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Matt Lucas: Little Me. My Life From A-Z. An award-winning comedian, actor and writer, Matt Lucas is one of the nation’s most recognisable stars. He started his comedy career in the early 1990s, working with Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer on The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer and Shooting Stars, where he played giant baby George Dawes. But he discovered major success with co-star David Walliams in Little Britain and Come Fly With Me.

4. Brief Encounter.

Until October 7, Barn Theatre, Southwick. The Wick Theatre Company take to the stage with Emma Rice’s adaptation of Noel Coward’s Brief Encounter. Directing will be Diane Robinson who promises something of a fairy tale in this Kneehigh Theatre Company inspired show. There is a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm and curtain-up for evening performances is 7.45pm. Tickets cost £11 from the box office on 01273 597094 or are available through the society’s website at www.wicktheatre.co.uk.

5. Ellie Taylor. This Guy.

October 8, £11-£13, 8pm Komedia, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Following a sell-out Edinburgh Festival season and 2016 tour, the star of BBC’s Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and The John Bishop Show, Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats, and BBC Radio 4’s The Now Show, presents an unmissable new stand-up show discussing whether or not she should breed.

6. Dr Hook.

October 8, from £33, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Starring Dennis Locorriere (top circular picture). From the beginnings of Dr Hook to the height of their success, Dennis was the voice of the band’s biggest hits and best-loved songs. Among the numbers are ‘Sylvia’s Mother’, ‘Sexy Eyes’ and ‘Queen Of The Silver Dollar’. Dennis said: “I know that people love the Dr Hook sound on those original recordings and that’s what we’re bringing back to them, just the way they remember.”

7. Dunga Free.

Monday, October 9, £5, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480, komedia.co.uk/brighton. This event is a freshers special. A night filled with the latest upcoming bands, ranging from indie to grunge to electronic to whatever else people want to hear. If you wear dungarees, you get in for free. If you don’t, its £5 in advance or on the door. Please note that if you purchase an advance £5 ticket this cannot be refunded for a free entry on the night if you turn up wearing dungarees. Only purchase a £5 advance ticket if you don’t own dungarees, can’t source a pair of dungarees or want guaranteed entry.

8. Private Lives.

Tuesday to Saturday, October 10-14, £15.50-£21.50, 7.45pm, until Oct 14 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. London Classic Theatre returns to Eastbourne with a new adaptation of Noel Coward’s Private Lives (bottom circular picture). The play is set in 1930. Deauville, France. Two newly-married couples occupy adjoining honeymoon suites in the same hotel. As a distant orchestra plays, Sibyl gazes adoringly at charismatic husband Elyot, while Victor admires his new wife, the vivacious and sophisticated Amanda. Champagne flows and the sea shimmers in the moonlight as the newlyweds prepare for the evening ahead. But when Amanda overhears the familiar voice of her ex-husband singing a forgotten song, an old spark reignites, with spectacular consequences.

9. Milton Jones is Out There.

Wednesday, October 11, from £30.15, 8pm and Oct 12, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Milton is holding up the mirror of truth to society, and he can see right through it, which means it’s probably just a window. In this brand new show he’ll be putting his foot down and lifting the lid on the pedal bin of lies of the media. He will also be scaling the heights of fashion at the risk of falling into a terrible cravat. Find out more about the show at www.miltonjones.com.

10. TJ Higgs.

Thursday, October 12, 7.30pm, £20, Chequer Mead, De La Warr Road, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk, tickets@chequermead.org.uk. With her natural, contemporary and accurate presentation, TJ is regarded as one of the UK’s best psychic mediums. Her broad appeal allows her to support private readings, live theatre appearances and events within Britain and internationally. As well as her appearances on Destiny TV and ITV3’s The X-tra Factor, TJ has starred in 21 episodes of Psychic Private Eyes for Zone Reality, which she filmed at the same time as investigating murders and missing people cases for CBS Reality Television. The late medium and TV personality Colin Fry also took TJ under his wing and on a wordwide tour. Log on to www.tjhiggs.com to find out more about TJ or watch clips of her demonstrating her skills.

