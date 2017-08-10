Ten things to see in Sussex, August 11-17

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Mamma Mia! The UK Tour.

August 15 to September 3, Brighton Centre, King’s Road, Brighton, 0844 847 1515, brightoncentre.co.uk. More than 60 million people around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the ABBA tunes that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show. Writer Catherine Johnson’s sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

2. That’ll Be The Day.

August 12, tickets from £23.50, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells, 01892 530613. Highly acclaimed for its stunning live entertainment value, That’ll Be The Day is a remarkable celebration for all fans of the golden era of pop music. This latest production features a new-line-up of smash hits, spanning the ’50s to the ’80s, plus more side-splitting comic sketches. Organisers say the show offers an unforgettable night of nostalgia, laughs and rock ’n’ roll. Visit www.thatllbetheday.com to find out more.

3. Chichester International Film Festival.

Until August 27. Last summer, the Chichester International Film Festival marked its first 25 years in style. This year, artistic director Roger Gibson has created another exciting programme. There will be a John Hurt retrospective with films including The Naked Civil Servant, The Shout, Elephant Man, The Hit, Scandal, The Field, Englishman In New York and That Good Night. Another retrospective will look back over the work of Tilda Swinton, from Orlando to John Berger and A Bigger Splash with a supporting illustrated talk. The opening film will be Hotel Salvation, which Roger describes as an Indian version of Marigold Hotel. Another key film will be Blood And Glory, which is set during the Anglo-Boer War. Roger is promising premières, previews and new releases from UK distributors, plus European premieres from European sales agents and distributors. In the independent low-budget section, there will be feature films, documentaries and animation selected from personal submissions from film-makers and festival sites (FreeFilmway) with particular interest from Eastern and Western Europe. Another strand will be Focus On The Documentary with premieres of feature-length documentaries from around the world; plus also French cinema in partnership with the French Institute: a selection of unreleased (in the UK) French films. The festival is based at the Chichester Cinema. Visit www.chichestercinema.org or call 01243 786650.

4. Fur.

Saturday, August 12, £6, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Since releasing the singles ‘Creature’, ‘One and Twenty’, ‘Eyes’ and recently, ‘Trying’, Fur – Will Murray, Harry Zwaig, Will Tavener and Flynn Whelan – have burst into the Brighton DIY scene, racking up more than 200,000 plays and infusing indie rock with influences similar to early ’60s music.

5. Dirty Dancing.

August 14-19, £37.50-£46.50, 7.30pm (Saturday matinee 2.30pm), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. It’s the summer of 1963, and 17-year-old Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman is about to learn some major lessons in life, as well as a thing or two about dancing. On holiday in New York’s Catskill Mountains with her older sister and parents, she shows little interest in the resort activities, and instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters. Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves, Baby can’t wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny Castle the resort dance instructor.

6. La Cage Aux Folles.

August 15-26, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Based on the French play of the same name, La Cage Aux Folles (top circular picture) follows the story of Georges, the manager of a Saint Tropez nightclub, and his partner Albin, a drag artist and the club’s star attraction. They live an idyllic existence, but behind the curtains all may be about to change when Georges’ son Jean-Michel announces his engagement to the daughter of a notorious politician determined to close down the local nightlife.

7. Chase and Marshall.

Wednesday, August 16, Drusillas Park, Alfriston. Get ready for action as two of PAW Patrol’s finest recruits, Chase and Marshall, return to Drusillas. The heroic pups will be appearing in the Events Arena at intervals throughout the day. Call 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk.

8. Morgan M-James.

Thursday, August 17, £5, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The up-and-coming acoustic pop star (bottom circular picture) performs live with his full band. Morgan will be showcasing his unique blend of acoustic pop with catchy melodies and polished vocals, creating a set that takes influence from artists such as Max Milner and Gabrielle Aplin.

9. Pride and Prejudice.

Thursday, August 17, 7pm, £15 (concession £10, family £44), Brighton Open Air Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton (opposite the Booth Museum). Performed by Chapterhouse Open Air Theatre Company. Meet Elizabeth Bennet, Jane Austen’s most loveable heroine. When Elizabeth meets the rude and abrupt Mr Darcy, she loathes him at first sight. But is there more to him than meets the eye? Visit chapterhouse.org to find out more about the production.

10. Krater Comedy Club.

Thursday to Sunday, August 17-20, 7.30pm/ 8pm/ 10.45pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Award-winning comedy with top international and British comedians. Stand-up acts can include: Dan Evans, Jack Howie, Mark Cram, Stefano Paolini, MC Stephen Grant, Andrew Bird, Robin Morgan, Danielle Ward (pictured), Jeff Innocent and Keith Crater. Check the website – www.komedia.co.uk/brighton – to see who’s performing on each night.

