Ten things to see in Sussex, August 18-25

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Mamma Mia! The UK Tour.

August 15 to September 3, Brighton Centre, King’s Road, Brighton, 0844 847 1515, brightoncentre.co.uk. More than 60 million people around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the ABBA tunes that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show. Writer Catherine Johnson’s sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

2. David Armitage.

August 19 to September 3. Artist David Armitage is opening his studio throughout the Lewes Artwave festival, 11am-5pm every day. Other times by appointment. Long Cottage, Graywood, East Hoathly, East Sussex, info@davidarmitage.com. David will be showing a selection of smaller, domestic-scale works. He is well known in Sussex and internationally for both his illustrations for the successful children’s book series The Lighthouse Keeper, as well as being a well respected contemporary painter of large-scale abstract expressionist works. This open studio show of abstract paintings will display works that combine techniques from both areas of his practice, honed over decades of working with colour and various painting media. It will feature many new works completed this year, as well as a selection of some of his best smaller works from previous years. The Tasmanian born artist will be on hand to give engaging insights into his artistic practice. Original artworks and giclee prints will be available to purchase.

3. Formerly Of Bucks Fizz.

Saturday, August 19, £23.50-£25, 7.30pm, Winter Garden, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston are Eurovision Winners and former members of the 1980s pop sensation Bucks Fizz. They are still performing the hits of Bucks Fizz to packed audiences around the world and now the trio are joined by their old friend and 1983 Eurovision entrant Bobby McVay. With more than 20 singles released over the next few years, including three number ones – ‘My Camera Never Lies’, ‘Land Of Make Believe’ and, of course, ‘Making Your Mind Up’ – they sold in excess of 15 million records, spending 219 weeks in the UK charts alone. ‘Making Your Mind Up’ also went to Number One in nine countries.

4. The Glenn Miller Orchestra.

Sunday, August 20, £20.50-£22.50, 3pm, Winter Garden, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. One of the world’s greatest Big Bands comes to the Winter Garden as the highly-acclaimed Glenn Miller Orchestra swings in for an afternoon of toe-tapping music. The concert features the American bandleader’s greatest hits. Charismatic Bandleader Ray McVay and the orchestra capture the magic of Glenn Miller’s era as they perform timeless classics such as ‘Moonlight Serenade’, ‘Tuxedo Junction’, ‘Chattanooga Choo Choo’, ‘Pennsylvania 6-500’, ‘American Patrol’ and ‘In the Mood’. Special guests Swing Time Jivers perform high-energy Lindy Hop dance moves.

5. Faith – The George Michael Legacy.

August 22, 7.30pm, £17.50. Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A stunning tribute to George Michael comes to The Komedia on August 22. Faith: The George Michael Legacy features international George Michael tribute Wayne Dilks and his eight-piece band. The show offers a musical journey through 35 years of hit records, from Wham to George’s solo career. Songs include ‘Club Tropicana’, ‘I’m Your Man’, ‘Faith’ and many more. There will also be video footage from The George Michael 25 live tour.

6. The Searchers.

August 22, 7.30pm (doors 6.30pm), £22.50 (conc. £20.50), Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206 206. The Searchers’ remarkable career continues (top circular picture). With total record sales well in excess of 50 million, The Searchers still have great appeal to audiences of all ages. They tour the globe as much today as they have done throughout a fantastic career spanning five decades. Their special solo concert has been warmly received throughout the world. Combined with anecdotes, this self-contained show includes all their famous hits, plus many album recordings, B-sides and a selection of other favourites.

7. Black Magic – The Little Mix Show.

August 23, 7pm, £12-£15, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. A pop concert theatre show for all ages. From the producers of one of the world’s biggest tribute bands, Only One Direction, The Little Mix Show offers the biggest hits from the award-winning girl band. The success of Only One Direction took the young tribute band far and wide, performing on four UK tours and travelling as far afield as Indonesia.

8. Peppa Pig & George.

August 23. Join in the excitement and snorts of laughter as the lovable Peppa Pig embarks on a Drusillas Park adventure, with her brother George. The pair will be making appearances at intervals throughout the day. Call 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk.

9. Krater Comedy Club.

Thursday to Saturday, August 24-27, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Award-winning comedy with top international and UK comedians. Acts can include: Simon King, Peter Flanagan, Joe Bromehead, Alistair Barrie, MC James Redmond, Paul Thorne, Allyson June Smith, Steve Shanyaski, MC Damien Clark, plus two other comedians to be confirmed. Check the website – www.komedia.co.uk/brighton – to see who’s performing each night.

10. La Cage Aux Folles.

Until August 26, Theatre Royal, New Road, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Based on the French play of the same name, La Cage Aux Folles follows the story of Georges, the manager of a Saint Tropez nightclub, and his partner Albin, a drag artist and the club’s star attraction. They live an idyllic existence, but behind the curtains all may be about to change when Georges’ son Jean-Michel announces his engagement to the daughter of a notorious politician determined to close down the local nightlife.

