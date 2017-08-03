Ten things to see in Sussex, August 4-11

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Russell Howard – Round The World.

Saturday and Sunday, August 5-6, 8pm, £21, Dome Church Street, Brighton, 01273 709709. The acclaimed comedy superstar Russell Howard is one of the best-selling acts in British stand-up and the host of the smash hit TV programme Russell Howard’s Good News. He’s back on the live stage for the first time in three years with his biggest global tour to date – Round The World. Find out more at www.russell-howard.co.uk.

2. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday, August 4, until Aug 6/10, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Award-winning comedy with top international and UK comedians. Acts can include: Dave Fulton, Jen Brister, Ben Norris, MC Stephen Grant, Lucas Jolson and Wes Zaharuk. Check the website – www.komedia.co.uk/brighton – to see who’s performing each night.

3. Nicholas Houghton.

Sunday, August 6, free with retiring collection, 3pm, St Michael’s Church, 158 High Street, Lewes. Organ recital. Nick is music director of the Lewes Singers, the Lewes Chamber Choir and the East Sussex Community Choir and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Organists. Visit nickhoughton.org.uk

4. Chichester International Film Festival.

Until August 27. Last summer, the Chichester International Film Festival marked its first 25 years in style. This year artistic director Roger Gibson has created another exciting programme. There will be a John Hurt retrospective with films including The Naked Civil Servant, The Shout, Elephant Man, The Hit, Scandal, The Field, Englishman In New York and That Good Night. Another retrospective will look back over the work of Tilda Swinton, from Orlando to John Berger and A Bigger Splash with a supporting illustrated talk. The opening film will be Hotel Salvation, which Roger describes as an Indian version of Marigold Hotel. Another key film will be Blood And Glory, which is set during the Anglo-Boer War. Roger is promising premières, previews and new releases from UK distributors, plus European premieres from European sales agents and distributors. In the independent low-budget section, there will be feature films, documentaries and animation selected from personal submissions from film-makers and festival sites (FreeFilmway) with particular interest from Eastern and Western Europe. Another strand will be Focus On The Documentary with premieres of feature-length documentaries from around the world; plus also French cinema in partnership with the French Institute: a selection of unreleased (in the UK) French films. Retrospectives will include tributes to the late Andrzej Wajda and Mick Csaky will offer a retrospective of nine documentaries. There will also be a New Romanian Cinema section, featuring films by Christi Piui (Death of Mr Lazarescu) and Christian Mungiu (Graduation) with supporting illustrated talk, plus a section marking the centenary of the 1917 Russian Revolution, including a screening of October with live piano accompaniment and an illustrated talk by Ian Christie. The Film and Jazz offers jazz films and documentaries with two live jazz and film events (a tribute to the late Bobby Wellins by Claire Martin). The festival is based at the Chichester Cinema. Visit www.chichestercinema.org or call 01243 786650.

5. Pride, Pecs and POUT.

Sunday, August 6, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480, www.komedia.co.uk/brighton. POUT is hosting its official closing party for Brighton and Hove Pride. The LGBTQ women’s event offers amazing performances throughout the evening, finishing off with the renowned POUT Party, which continues until the early hours of Monday. Performances are by Pecs, a collective of female actors, comedians and singers, who love nothing more than to put on handsome drag shows. Now in their fourth year, Pecs have just finished a sold-out 1980s show.

6. The Jive Aces.

August 6, Summertime Swing, 2pm, £16-£18 in advance or £18-£20 on the door, Saint Hill Manor, East Grinstead. Britain’s Got Talent stars The Jive Aces (right) stage their own festival in East Grinstead where they rehearse. Summertime Swing features DJs, classic cars, vintage stalls, BBQ food and a bar. All proceeds go to charity. Special guests include Mike Sanchez, Peter Donnegan (son of the king of skiffle, Lonnie), West-End leading lady Cassidy Janson, rock ’n’ roller Rebel Dean and the band’s regular collaborator Miss Amy Baker.

7. Hello Kitty.

Tuesday, August 8, Drusillas, Alfriston. Hello Kitty returns to her home at Drusillas. Visit her in her beautiful themed house and have a souvenir photo taken with the cutest girl herself. Meet and greet opportunities will operate at intervals throughout the day. The Hello Kitty Secret Garden at Drusillas Park is the only Hello Kitty attraction in Europe. For more information visit www.drusillas.co.uk.

8. Kate Nash.

Made of Bricks tenth anniversary, Tuesday, August 8, 7.30pm, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, Brighton, 01273 673311. Support from Skating Polly. Award-winning artist, actress and activist Kate Nash (bottom circular picture) is celebrating the tenth anniversary of her platinum selling debut album.

9. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Wednesday, August 9. Leo and Raph will appear at Drusillas Park, Alfriston, for one day only. Join the dynamic duo in the Events Arena as they meet visitors and pose for pictures at intervals throughout the day. Call 01323 874100 to find out more or visit the website at www.drusillas.co.uk.

10. New Jersey Nights.

August 8-12. Direct from the USA this smash hit show comes to the UK as part of its world tour. The production is a celebration of the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, and takes the audience on a nostalgic musical journey through the career of one of the biggest selling groups of all time. Evenings 7.45pm. Wednesday and Saturday matinee 2.30pm. Tickets £20-£28.50. Visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk to find out more.

