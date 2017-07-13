Ten things to see in Sussex, July 14-20

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Alice Marshall and Edd Hedges.

Friday, July 14, 7pm, £8, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Edinburgh previews. Alice Marshall, winner of the Best Comedy Award, Brighton Fringe 2017, presents a host of new faces (and old favourites) in Blood. The show sees Alice taking her brand of ‘vicious character comedy’ to the next level. Meet Greta Medina, the world’s worst relationship guru. Meet Maria, the angriest air hostess ever. Meet Simon, the wayward bird of paradise on a very unusual hunt for a mate. And meet Louise, the girl who’s desperate to marry if only she could speak. Edd Hedges presents Wonderland, marking his debut solo show with this intriguing hour of hilarious anecdotes delivered in a unique, affable style.

2. The Opera Boys.

Friday, July 14, £19.50, 7.30pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, 01323 802020. Leading men from London’s West End join forces to deliver a stunning blend of music ranging from opera to pop, and everything in between. Operatic arias and classical favourites from ‘Nessun Dorma’ to ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ are mixed with showstoppers from Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera, right through to Jersey Boys. The show also features new classical arrangements of modern day pop hits.

3. Jody Kamali’s Hotel Yes Please.

July 15, £4, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Need a room? Why not check in to Fernando’s shambolic hotel? Imagine If Willy Wonka ran a hotel and Fawlty Towers met TripAdvisor. Expect a feast of physical character comedy from this Bristolian Fringe regular. Find out more about the comedian at www.jodykamali.com.

4. The Blunter Brothers.

Saturday, July 15, £12.50-£15, 8pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The Blunter Brothers, a classic funk, Motown and soul band, is playing Chequer Mead on Saturday. The musicians cover all the hits from artists like James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Ray Charles, Curtis Mayfield, EW&F, The Average White Band and many more. Originally from Sussex, The Blunter Brothers formed in 1989 and have become established as one of the premiere ‘revue’ acts in the UK. They were headhunted in 2010 to play the Hammersmith Apollo for comedian Stephen K Amos’ nationwide tour finale and they are the only band to have been asked to play at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year after show party.

5. We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.

Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16 (Sat 2pm and 4pm, Sun 11am and 2pm), Connaught Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206206. This stage version of Michael Rosen’s children’s book brings the tale vividly and noisily to the stage. Join a family of adventurers and their dog on their quest to find a bear. You can expect catchy songs, interactive scenes and plenty of hands-on adventure. Tickets from 01903 206206 and worthingtheatres.co.uk.

6. Joe McElderry – Saturday Night At The Movies Live.

Sunday, July 16, 7.30pm, £13.10-£26.25, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Singer and actor Joe McElderry (top right circular picture) is celebrating the release of his new album with a nationwide tour. Saturday Night At The Movies is inspired by Joe’s love for film and theatre, and features newly orchestrated recordings of iconic hits like ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ from Elvis Presley’s Blue Hawaii, ‘Time Of My Life’ from Dirty Dancing and ‘Any Dream Will Do’ from Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, in which Joe is currently starring. Joe said: “My new album is a snapshot of where I am today and I am excited about the opportunity to share some of my favourite music with my fans. I hope people will join me as I continue on this musical journey.”

7. Shirley Valentine.

July 17-22, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Jodie Prenger stars in this one-woman show. Shirley is a Liverpool housewife. Her kids have left home and she makes chips and egg for her husband while talking to the wall. Where has her life disappeared to? Out of the blue, her best friend offers her a trip to Greece for two weeks and she secretly packs her bags. She heads for the sun and starts to see the world and herself very differently. The production is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Tickets cost around £15-£36.

8. Sarah Callaghan and Pippa Evans.

July 18, £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Edinburgh previews. Sarah Callaghan (bottom circular picture) presents The Pigeon Dying Under the Bush. The award-winning comedian, fresh from two successful shows and tours of Australia, returns with a set inspired by a very lucky escape, forcing her to re-evaluate everything – life, loneliness and fat charges for sky dives. Pippa Evans presents Joy Provision! This Olivier (Showstopper! The Improvised Musical) and Chortle award-winner is back with a new show that’s less about how ‘love will tear us apart’ and more about how the little things might keep us together.

9. Blue Remembered Hills.

July 19-22, 6.30pm for 7.30pm, £10, Brighton Open Air Theatre (BOAT), Dyke Road, www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk. Identity Theatre in association with the Brighton Open Air Theatre present Dennis Potter’s telling of lost childhood innocence, set in the Forest of Dean during World War Two.

10. Katy Brand and Charlie Baker.

Thursday, July 20, Edinburgh Preview Night. 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Charlie is an award-winning stand-up who regularly performs at the world’s best comedy venues including The Comedy Store. He is also a regular face on panel shows, having appeared on two series of Never Mind the Buzzcocks. Katy Brand performed her first professional comedy gig in a London pub in 2004, before joining acclaimed sketch comedy troupe Ealing Live! and touring around the country with her own show. She won a British Comedy Award for her TV sketch series Katy Brand’s Big Ass Show in 2008 and has since written for and appeared in numerous films, TV programmes and radio shows. Tickets at www.wegottickets.com/ComedyAtTheCon.

