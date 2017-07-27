Ten things to see in Sussex, July 28 to August 3

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday, July 28, until July 30, 7pm/ 8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Award-winning comedy with top international and UK comedians. Acts can include: Gabriel Ebulue, Carey Marx, Larry Dean, MC Stephen Grant, Carey Marx, Elliott Steel and Ryan McDonnell. Check the website – www.komedia.co.uk/brighton – to see who’s performing each night.

2. Juliette Burton and Miss Glory Pearl.

Edinburgh previews, Friday, July 28, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Following total sell-out shows at Edinburgh Fringe 2015 and 2016, award-winning stand-up Juliette Burton investigates the power of kindness in a brand new docu-comedy. Then, burlesque performer Miss Glory Pearl presents The Naked Stand Up: Live & Undressed. The show offers a no-holds-barred look at the body and our (usually laughable) attitudes towards it. It’s a witty and heartfelt exploration of body issues and beauty in the 21st century. Miss Glory Pearl is frank and funny, and she isn’t wearing any clothes.

3. Lesley Thomson and Elly Griffiths.

Sunday, July 30, Old Chapel Centre, Alfriston. Two best-selling crime authors will discuss their work and talk about the life of an author. Lesley Thomson (The Dog Walker) and Elly Griffiths (The Chalk Pit) will take to the stage at 4pm for an event sponsored by Much Ado Books of Alfriston. Lesley’s latest thriller features PI Stella Darnell and her sidekick Jack Harmon trying to solve a decades-old disappearance, and encountering a haunted house along the way. In Elly’s The Chalk Pit, a gruesome discovery in the Norwich tunnels enmeshes Dr Ruth Galloway and DCI Nelson in a new, startling case with implications of murder and cannibalism. Lisa Holloway, of Brighton venue The Space, will chair the discussion. Tickets cost £10 and include light refreshments as well as a £5 voucher toward books purchased at the event. For details visit www.muchadobooks.com or call Much Ado on 01323 871222.

4. Tony Stockwell – An Evening of Mediumship.

Friday, July 28, 7.30pm, £20, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. The star of TV’s Street Psychic, Psychic Private Eyes and Psychic Academy, Tony Stockwell demonstrates his belief that those who have passed can communicate with their loved ones, all delivered with emotion, sensitivity and empathy. This is the postponed show from June 13.

5. Harriet Kemsley and Christopher Bliss.

Edinburgh previews, Monday, July 31, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Harriet Kemsley presents Bad at Doing (work in progress). This ‘multi award winning idiot’ has talked on a stage all over the world – at places like The Sky Cat Laughs Comedy Festival in Kilkenny, Oslo Comedy Festival and Just for Laughs in Montreal. She has also supported some of her heroes on their nationwide tours, like Katherine Ryan, Stephen Merchant and Isy Suttie. She played Daisy in Jo Brand’s Channel4 sitcom Damned, and her new TV series Bobby and Harriet Get Married will appear on VICELAND this summer. Christopher Bliss presents Writing Wrongs. Christopher writes two to three novels a day. He’s fairly well known among his family and friend, and he’s pretty sure he’s the best writer in his village. Rob Carter’s loveable character is back with a new hour of unique storytelling and literary blunders.

6. Body Double.

August 1-5, £15.50-£21.50, 7.45pm, Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. This mystery by Mark Carey is about the different roles people assume in life and the dangers of pretending to be someone we’re not. It stars Freya Copeland (top right circular picture), Marcus Hutton, Ross Waiton, Katy Dean and Davies Palmer.

7. Fiddler on the Roof.

Until September 2, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, box.office@cft.org.uk. Fiddler on the Roof is set in 1905 in a small village in Imperial Russia. Tevye, a poor dairyman, and his wife, Golde, are blessed with five beautiful daughters. But Tevye’s daughters have their own ideas about whom they are going to marry. Omid Djalili plays Tevye and Tracy-Ann Oberman plays Golde.

8. Danger Mouse.

Wednesday, August 2, Drusillas, Afriston. The world’s greatest secret agent is on a mission to meet and greet visitors during his debut appearance at Drusillas. Pop along to see Danger Mouse (bottom circular picture) as he appears at intervals throughout the day. To find out more call 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk.

9. Trouser-Wearing Characters.

Thursday, August 3, 7.30pm, The Purple Playhouse Theatre, Hove, purpleplayhousetheatre.com. Trouser-Wearing Characters returns home for a special one-off performance to celebrate Pride and to mark the show’s five years. It is written and performed by Rose Collis. Rose said: “It combines stories, vignettes and songs about some of my favourite, eclectic LGBT ‘trouser-wearing characters’, from Nancy Spain to ‘Colonel’ Barker, stage legend Dougie Byng to Coral Browne, with cameo ‘appearances’ by the likes of Noel Coward, Marlene Dietrich and Vincent Price — plus that other unique ‘character’, Brighton. Trouser-Wearing Characters started at the top. In early 2013, it became an international hit with a five-week tour of sell-out performances at major arts festivals in Auckland, Wellington, Sydney and Adelaide.” Tickets for the show cost £8-£10 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/EMEDIJ.

10. Sincerely Yours – The Dame Vera Lynn Story.

Thursday, August 3, 2.30pm, £12, Chequer Mead, De La Warr Road, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. A journey through the early career of Vera Lynn, (portrayed by Lorrie Brown) featuring the songs Dame Vera would have sung in her big band days, as well as the hits that propelled her to stardom. The show will also feature video footage. This is the postponed performance from June 29.

