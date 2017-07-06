Ten things to see in Sussex, July 7-13

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Eddie Izzard. Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death and Jazz Chickens.

Saturday, July 8, £29, 8pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Eddie Izzard brings his latest show to Brighton. A spokesperson said: “One of the most celebrated comics of his generation, Eddie has also developed an equally-stellar reputation as a film, television, and stage actor, political activist, sometime escapologist and multiple marathon-runner. This intimate evening will feature Eddie reading extracts from his new memoir and sharing personal family moments and photographs with the audience.”

2. The Bee Gees Story.

Friday, July 7, £23, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Nights on Broadway. The Bee Gees were three brothers who, from singing close harmony as children, grew to become world superstars by their early twenties. The Bee Gees Story – Nights On Broadway present a tribute to the trio through a fantastic performance, featuring the Gibb brothers’ incredible songs from over four decades. The show aims to give the audience the experience of being at a Bee Gees concert, with a unique blend of classic hits, acoustic medleys and dance floor favourites.

3. Die Schone Mullerin.

Sunday, July 9, 1pm, St Anne’s Church, Western Road, Lewes (01273) 472545. Schubert’s Die Schone Mullerin. With Nick Pritchard and pianist Nancy Cooley. Fresh from singing Lysander in Britten’s Midsummer Night’s Dream for the Aldeburgh Festival and Ferrando in Cosi fan Tutte for Opera Holland Park, tenor Nick is gathering many accolades for his recitals and opera performances. This concert is part of Lewes Festival Of Song, which takes place from July 7-9. Visit www.lewesfestivalofsong.co.uk to find out more.

4. Beyond the Barricade.

Sunday, July 9, £26.50, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Beyond the Barricade has delighted audiences throughout the UK and mainland Europe for more than a decade. The live show recreates original West End and Broadway musical hit songs with amazing authenticity. A cast of past principal performers from Les Misérables present a blockbusting two-hour show. Beyond the Barricade stars Andy Reiss, David Fawcett, Katie Leeming and Rebecca Vere, together with their own ensemble of talented musicians. It features songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Jersey Boys, The Lion King, Blood Brothers, Miss Saigon and many more.

5. Nicola Benedetti.

Monday, July 10, WSO, £19-£28, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Worthing Symphony Orchestra’s 91st season opens on Monday with a concert featuring Nicola Benedetti, one of the most sought-after violinists of her generation. Spokeswoman Jennie Osborne said: “Nicola plays the magnificent First Violin Concerto by Dmitri Shostakovich – a dramatic and engaging work by a Russian composer whose music speaks with such clarity of emotion, beauty and power. Nicola has been a Worthing regular since her success in winning BBC Young Musician of the Year as a 16-year-old back in 2004. She has often said how much she enjoys playing with a professional orchestra in such an acoustically fine venue as the Assembly Hall.” Visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

6. Bring Your Own Baby Comedy.

Tuesday, July 11, £10, noon, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. John Hastings, MC Jen Brister, Laura Lexx (top right circular picture). Bring Your Own Baby Comedy is the UK’s premier baby-friendly comedy club. These shows feature some of the funniest comedy stars from the circuit and TV. The events are all about the parents but they provide soft flooring, toys, buggy parking and baby changing. Find out more about the organisation at byobcomedy.com.

7. Daniel Simonsen and Goodbear.

Tuesday, July 11, Edinburgh previews. £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Daniel Simonsen presents a work-in-progress show. The Norwegian comic is Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer and has been seen on Russell Howard’s Good News and House of Fools. Goodbear is a critically acclaimed sketch-comedy duo. Join Joe Barnes and Henry Perryment as they confirm your reservation at the Fringe’s most mysterious hotel, inhabited above and below stairs by all manner of wonderfully eccentric characters. The show will feature an original score.

8. John Kearns and Pat Cahill.

Wednesday, July 12, Edinburgh previews. £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Pat Cahill is The Fisherman (bottom right circular picture). Having hidden in plain sight as an absurdist comedian for a while, it’s time for him to give audiences a glimpse at his ultimate form. Audiences are invited to enjoy some quiet reflection by the riverbank, interrupted by an idiot who insists on singing and spooking the fish. John Kearns presents Don’t Worry They’re Here. The only winner of the Best Show and Best Newcomer Edinburgh Comedy Awards plays the Komedia for the first time. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to find out what else is on.

9. Choirpower Summer Concert.

Wednesday, July 12, 7.30pm, £10-£11, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Enjoy a lively mix of songs from Bach to Broadway, Offenbach to Queen. Get a taste of Old Music Hall and swing with Fats Waller. There’s highlights from The Pajama Game and Pippin and even a little bit of Irish.

10. That’ll Be The Day.

Thursday, July 13, 7.30pm, from £25.50, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206 206, www.worthingtheatres.co.uk. The UK’s No.1 rock ’n’ roll variety production, That’ll Be The Day is renowned for its ability to evoke nostalgia with live entertainment. Having delighted UK audiences for over 30 years, the show is back on the road once again, entertaining fans with classic hits from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, mixing music with comedy routines in-between songs.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.