Ten things to see in Sussex, September 1-7

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Wedding Singer.

Until September 2, 7.45pm (Wednesday/Saturday matinee 2.30pm, Friday 5pm/ 8.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. It’s 1985. Hair is huge, greed is good and rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart (Jon Robyns: Avenue Q, Legally Blonde) is New Jersey’s favourite wedding singer. But when his own fiancée dumps him at the altar Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own.

2. Mata Hari.

September 2, 8pm, £10, Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham, 01273 464440. The Great War. While millions of men struggle and fight in the mud, one woman’s story begs to be told. Mata Hari, the most notorious female spy in history. Dancer, lover, confidante and contradiction. Some 100 years after her execution, this is her story.

3. The Killerz.

September 2, 8pm, £17, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. As one of the few tribute acts to The Killers in the world, The Killerz pride themselves on authentically replicating the music, the likeness and the energy that the chart-topping band creates, making you feel like you are watching the real thing. Find out more about the tribute band at www.thekillerz.co.uk.

4. The Johnny Cash Roadshow 2017.

Saturday, September 2, £20-£22, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. This is the only show to be endorsed by the Cash family and is fronted by award-winning singer-songwriter Clive John, who re-creates Cash with astounding accuracy and truly captures the essence of what it was like to be at a real Cash show. The show takes the audience from the 1950s right up to 2002 and all the stops in between, with the classic songs from The Man In Black. All this accompanied by evocative screen images and shots from Johnny Cash’s life.

5. Mamma Mia!

Until September 3, Brighton Centre, 0844 847 1515, brightoncentre.co.uk. More than 60 million people around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the ABBA tunes that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel good show. Writer Catherine Johnson’s sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20

years ago.

6. Kate Bradley and Matt Long.

Sunday, September 3, 4pm-7pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. With the Rough House Trio. British Blues Award winner Katie Bradley has collaborated with Matthew Long (top circular picture) of British Blues Award winners Catfish to co-write five songs for an EP called A New Beginning.

7. That’ll Be The Day.

Sunday, September 3, £18.50-£25, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The UK’s No.1 rock ’n’ roll variety production, That’ll Be The Day is renowned for its ability to evoke nostalgia with live entertainment. Having delighted UK audiences for over 30 years, the show is back on the road once again, entertaining fans with classic hits from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, mixing music with comedy routines in-between songs. Highly acclaimed for its stunning live entertainment value, That’ll Be The Day is an outstanding celebration for all true fans of the golden era of popular music. Visit www.thatllbetheday.com to find out more about the show.

8. So Much Things To Say – The Oral History Of Bob Marley.

Tuesday, September 5, £10, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. A Bob Marley tribute evening (bottom circular picture) woven together from the words of those who knew him best. The show is by Roger Steffens whose oral history, So Much Things to Say, is out in August. The childhood abandonment, the formative years in Trench Town, the meteoric rise to international fame, the assassination attempt and the devastating moment of his collapse while jogging in New York’s Central Park – it’s all here. Steffens will reveal extraordinary new details, dispel myths about the man, and let the voices speak for themselves: Rita Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer; band members, relatives and friends. John Masouri has been a music journalist for over 25 years, specialising in reggae music. Together, these two aim to deliver the ultimate education on Bob Marley, using filmed footage, rare pictures, memorabilia and documentaries.

9. One Night of Elvis.

Thursday, September 7, £29.25, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Lee Memphis King, Europe’s most successful Elvis Presley tribute artist, recreates the essence of the King with consummate ease and an almost unbelievable combination of stunningly accurate vocals and incredible passion in every performance. Over the past ten years Lee has toured his One Night of Elvis show. He has picked up numerous accolades, has headlined and sold out some of the most prestigious venues across the UK and beyond. In August 2016 he completed a sell-out concert tour of Israel, performing to more than 8,000 fans. In this latest production, Lee portrays Elvis Presley at his peak celebrating the iconic Vegas Years from 1969 - 1977. Resplendent in the most authentic costumes from Elvis’s performance and an orchestra backing this incredible performer prepare to be taken back in time to see Elvis in the way it was meant to be seen.

10. Waxahatchee.

September 7, £11, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Teen Creeps Presents Waxahatchee, plus guests. A spokesperson said: “Out in the Storm, Katie Crutchfield’s fourth album as Waxahatchee and her second release with Merge, is the blazing result of a woman reawakened. Her most honest album to date, Out in the Storm is a self-reflective anchor in the story of both her songwriting and her life and shows Crutchfield taking control of a volatile situation, embracing her flaws, and exploring a new sonic freedom.”

