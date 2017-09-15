Ten things to see in Sussex, September 15-21

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Deathtrap.

Until September 16, £15.50, 7.45pm until Sept 16 (Wed/Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Thriller starring Paul Bradley and Jessie Wallace. Sidney Bruhl, a once-successful writer of stage thrillers, is in the grip of chronic writer’s block. Out of the blue, young playwright Clifford Anderson sends Bruhl one of the only two copies of his brilliant new whodunit, Deathtrap. Desperate to set Broadway alight once more, Sidney spies his chance to invite Clifford to his remote country home and tells him to bring the only other copy of Deathtrap with him...

2. Gary Delaney.

Friday, September 15, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Gary Delaney, known for his regular appearances on Mock The Week (BBC2), is on tour with There’s Something About Gary. Spokeswoman Johanna Martin said: “His new show is not only great for people who like lots of jokes, but fun for people who enjoy getting offended by jokes! Gary is perhaps best known for his regular appearances on Mock the Week and is widely regarded as the most quotable one-liner comic in the country. He is the only comic to have got two gags in the same top ten for Dave’s Funniest Jokes from the Edinburgh Fringe. His audiences can’t help but be carried along by his infectious charm. He’s like a cheeky schoolboy delighted with each and every gag.”

3. John Tams and Barry Coope.

Saturday, September 16, 7.30pm, £17-£18, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. John Tams and Barry Coope are joining forces again for a unique collaboration and return to Chequer Mead. Five times winner of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, John Tams has had a career spanning four decades across every medium. A member of the Albion Band and Home Service, he is best known for composing the score for War Horse at the National Theatre, as well as playing Rifleman Daniel Hagman in the Sharpe TV series. Barry Coope is internationally renowned through being one-third of the outstanding a capella trio Coope, Boyes and Simpson. Together they won the prestigious Best Duo award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2008.

4. Ne-Yo.

Sunday, September 17, doors 7pm, tickets from £54.65, Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. Support from Diamond Platnumz and Sonna Rele. With three number one records, more than 10 million albums sold worldwide and three Grammy Awards to his name, as well as having collaborated with Rihanna, Beyoncé, Usher, Celine Dion and many more, Ne-Yo is one of the biggest global stars in music.

5. Herbie Flowers’ Jazz Breakfast.

Sunday, September 17, 11am (doors 10am), Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Bass maestro Herbie Flower and his ever-changing ensemble of top-flight musicians are back for another season of irresistible jazz. This huge helping of great music is the best way to start your Sunday.

6. Mr Jukes.

Monday, September 18, £12, 7.30pm, Concorde 2, Brighton, 01273 673311. Support from Cosmo Sheldrake. Jack Steadman (top circular picture) initially saw himself more as a jazz bassist than the frontman of a famous indie band. But, now 27 and having taken a couple of years to contemplate his next step, he returns as solo artist Mr Jukes with a project that revives his long-standing interest in jazz, soul and funk.

7. The Time Machine.

Thursday, September 21, 7.45pm, £19.50, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. A musical adventure from 800,000 years in the future. The year is 1959. It is the golden age of sci-fi. A mysterious man arrives at Radio Woking to present a thrilling musical adaptation of HG Wells’ classic story. Prepare yourself for show-stopping songs, live sound effects and a rip-roaring original score.

8. Krater Comedy Club.

September 21-24, Thur-Fri 8pm, Saturday 7.30pm and 10.45pm, Sunday 8pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Top international and UK comedians. Stand-ups can include: Andrew Stanley, Ian Stone (bottom circular picture), Dave Johns, Tom Lucy, Abi Johns, Stephen Grant and other acts to be confirmed. Check the website – www.komedia.co.uk/brighton – to see who’s performing each night.

9. Brexit.

Friday, September 22, Ian Dunt, 8pm, Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Political journalist Ian Dunt will be talking on the topic of Brexit. Ian is one of the top commentators on the issue and appears regularly on both BBC TV and Sky News. He is also among the most influential pundits on Twitter with more than 62,000 followers and has been nominated as one of the best Twitter accounts to follow on UK politics. He is editor of politics.co.uk and is the author of Brexit: What the hell happens now? Everything you need to know about Britain’s divorce from Europe published by Canbury Press. The talk is being organized by local organization EUnity Lewes, which campaigns for the closest possible relationship with the European Union and aims to support EU citizens living and working in the Lewes area. The talk will be followed by a Q&A session plus discussion. A limited number of tickets are still available at £5.90. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk. Copies of Ian’s published book will be available to purchase on the evening.

10. Tenors Un Limited – Songs From Venice to Vegas.

Thursday, September 21, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Hear the best songs from the world’s opera houses, Broadway theatres and concert halls as ‘the Rat Pack of Opera’ take you from Venice to Vegas. Scott, Paul and Jem are excited to present their latest tour and will be joined by their musical director at the piano. Tenors Un Limited’s soaring vocals, combined with fun, personality and a sense of humour, is the perfect recipe for a great night out. Entertaining. Emotive. Extraordinary. Sussex singing group, Soul Train Choir has been appointed to accompany the Tenors with a few numbers.

