Ten things to see in Sussex, September 29 to October 5

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Art Exhibition.

Brighton University gallery, Grand Parade, Brighton, until October 7. New works by students graduating from masters courses are going on display in Brighton. The University of Brighton’s MA 2017 Show is open to the public at the university’s gallery in Grand Parade, Brighton, until October 7 (closed Sundays). The event is the final show for students studying MA sequential design/illustration, MA arts and design by independent project, MA photography, MA craft and MA sustainable design. Among the projects on show are a reimagining of the failed NASA Apollo 1 mission and a study of self-portrayal on Instagram shown through the character of a pig who posts selfies from a slaughterhouse.

2. Denai Moore.

Friday, September 29, £7.50, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The past two years have provided an intense period of growth for Denai Moore – an experience that she documents on her new album We Used to Bloom. These ten songs reveal a young woman figuring out the world and her place in it, while also charting Moore’s evolving relationship with herself –with self-esteem, self-image and the anxiety she once suffered and is now challenging head on through writing music.

3. The Country Superstars Experience.

Friday, September 29, £20, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. This tribute show is hosted by Sarah Jayne who has been performing as Dolly Parton for over 25 years and is Europe’s leading tribute to the Queen of Country – Dolly Parton. Sarah Jayne and award-winning vocal impersonator Andy Crust take people on a journey back through time, meeting some of the most influential icons who shaped country music history. The concert features Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Billie Jo Spears, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks, John Denver and Glen Campbell. They are accompanied on stage by the Tennessee Allstars.

4. An Evening With Nik Kershaw.

Saturday, September 30, £25-£29.50, 8pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Nik came to prominence in the mid 1980s as a solo artist, releasing eight singles that entered the Top 40 charts, including ‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’, ‘Dancing Girls’, ‘I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’, ‘Human Racing’, ‘The Riddle’, ‘Wide Boy’, ‘Don Quixote’ and ‘When a Heart Beats’.

5. East Grinstead Autumn Comedy Gala.

Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm, £14-£16, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. This night of comedy returns with a fabulous fall line-up. Headliner Ed Gamble is a baby-faced comic who has appeared on Mock the Week, Russell Howard’s Good News and Dave’s One Night Stand to name but a few. Also on the bill is Shooting Stars scorekeeper Angelos Epithemiou who teams up with Barry from Watford (BBC Radio 2 Steve Wright). The pair will be discussing bookies, Londis, Crimewatch and how Ban Ki Moon once nearly lost The UN in a poker game. George Lewis, winner of the Amused National New Comic Award at the 2015 Edinburgh Fringe, is also performing.

6. Lorde.

September 30, £32.25, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. At the age of just 16, Lorde (top circular picture) released her first album Pure Heroine (Universal), breaking into the international market and later going on to win two Grammy Awards including the coveted Album of the Year. The album peaked at number 1 in more than 20 countries, including Australia, New Zealand and America and featured chart-topping tracks ‘Royals’, ‘Tennis Court’ and ‘Team’. Now 20, Lorde’s formidable talent has grown.

7. Bent Double.

Sunday, October 1, £9-£12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Pippa Evans, Stu Goldsmith, Lindsay Santoro, MC Zoe Lyons.

8. Buddy Holly and The Cricketers.

Bottom circular picture. October 3, £19.50, 7.45pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. This fabulous night out aims to have audiences reminiscing and rediscovering the many hit songs Holly created before his untimely death aged just 22. It’s a show that rarely pauses for breath and hits include ‘That’ll Be The Day’, ‘Peggy Sue’, ‘Heartbeat’, ‘It Doesn’t Matter Anymore’, ‘Raining In My Heart’, ‘Oh Boy!’ and many more. The show features some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK whose combined West End credits include; Buddy, Lennon, Forbidden Planet and Jailhouse Rock. It was endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when the boys guested on BBC One’s Saturday night live programme, The One and Only hosted by Graham Norton.

9. An Evening With Aggers and Tuffers.

Wednesday, October 4, £23.50, 7.45pm, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Two of the biggest names in cricket are set to regale audiences with anecdotes from their long and fascinating careers. Phil Tuffnel was the bad boy of English cricket in the 1990s and the best spinner – left arm or otherwise. He was known as The Cat because of his love of dressing-room naps and, rarely seen without a beer and a cigarette. Since retiring, he has carved out a successful TV career, appearing in reality shows like I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here and Strictly Come Dancing. Jonathan Philip Agnew, MBE is a former cricketer turned broadcaster. His career began in 1979 as fast bowler for Leicestershire and he went onto win three Test Caps for England as well as playing three One Day Internationals in the mid 1980s.

10. Simon Day,

In Character. October 5, £20, 8pm Komedia, Brighton 0845 293 8480. This one-man show will showcase a range of Simon’s best loved characters. The star of BBC’s hit TV show Brian Pern: A Life In Rock will be brought to life. The Fast Show’s pub bore and star of 2003 witness protection comedy, Grass, Billy Bleach, will be resurrected and speaking for the first time since being charged with making 278 sexist comments over a three month period. Geoffrey Allerton, Yorkshire’s most under rated poet, recites work from his latest collection too.

