Watch the drama unfold at June’s wedding in Buxted

Our June’s Wedding is at St Mary’s Church, Buxted, on Saturday, July 15 (2.30pm).

Spokeswoman Katherine Atkinson said: “It’s June’s big day! Time to crack out the bubbly, large hats and grandma’s pearls for a proper wedding, the happiest day in any woman’s life. However, with an overly joyous father of the bride, nervous groom, lost best man, disgruntled mother-in-law-to-be, and a…well, where is June?”

“Things could turn out very differently from the fairy tale ending everyone is hoping for.

“Back by popular demand, award-nominated Theatre Exchange bring Our June’s Wedding to churches, theatres and village halls across the South East. Gather the children, throw the confetti, and save room for cake – this is going to be one family wedding where all the drama happens to someone else’s family.”

Tickets £10 (children £5) from 07734 947509 or www.uckfieldfestival.co.uk.

