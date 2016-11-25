Wivelsfield Little Theatre presents a unique take on the nativity story

There can be few village drama groups that can produce two major plays within three weeks of each other, or successfully present the same play to capacity audiences six times in 13 years.

But Wivelsfield Little Theatre has done both.

Hard on the heels of The Dixie Swim Club is The Nativity, an amalgam by Angela Black of three mediaeval mystery plays.

The show is produced in conjunction with Wivelsfield Parish Church in whose ancient building the performances take place.

Portraying the birth of Christ, this production is a far cry from anything seen in one’s schooldays and it is not appropriate viewing for children younger than top primary school age.

Joseph is outraged by what he sees as Mary’s betrayal, Jesus is born in full view of the audience, the shepherds bring the house down with their rustic humour and even get the audience to sing, and Herod is an obvious blueprint for many a modern tyrant.

But, overall, the play presents the message that good can triumph over evil.

Performances are from Sunday, November 27, to Thursday, December 1. For tickets call 01444 471751.

